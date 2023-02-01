Read full article on original website
Tennessee Historical Commission to review Nashville request to remove Confederate statue
Nashville parks officials are seeking state approval to remove a monument of a Confederate soldier in Centennial Park, where the life-sized bronze sculpture of a young man sits holding a rifle across a field from the iconic Parthenon. Their request for a waiver of state law that generally prohibits removal of memorials on public property […] The post Tennessee Historical Commission to review Nashville request to remove Confederate statue appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit
COTTONTOWN, Tenn. – A Nashville judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Sumner County, preventing local officials from transferring ownership of a publicly-owned historic landmark into private hands. Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin ruled last week that any decision to give away the Bridal House, a 204-year-old log cabin built by early Middle Tennessee settlers, […] The post In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
State board suspends licenses of two fired EMTs involved in Tyre Nichols’ case
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Tennessee Emergency Medical Services Board committee suspended the licenses of two Emergency Medical Technicians involved in Tyre Nichols’s investigation. The board meeting took place on Friday morning in Nashville. After examining the Skycop video of the night of Jan. 7, the committee determined that...
Tornadoes, landslides and floods are easier to forecast with ‘mesonets.’ Tennessee may get one soon.
Weather forecasting, climate studies and landslide awareness could improve soon in Tennessee. State lawmakers have just proposed legislation to establish a statewide “mesonet,” which could ultimately be a network of ground-level weather stations in every county in Tennessee. The bill also tasks the Tennessee Department of Environment and...
Property buyers could be fined for harassing homeowners under new proposal
Someone who harasses a homeowner about selling their property could soon be punished for it. A state legislator is proposing a crack down on predatory real estate calls.
SCHRA commodity distribution is February 8
THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8, IN MAURY COUNTY. THE DISTRIBUTION WILL TAKE PLACE AT GRAYMERE CHURCH OF CHRIST ON TROTWOOD AVENUE IN COLUMBIA FROM 10 TO 11 AM. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP AND RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
GSMNP: Greenbrier area to be closed to all use Feb. 13
GATLINBURG, Tenn.—Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Greenbrier Road at U.S. 321 and access into the Greenbrier area will be closed to all use starting February 13. The closure will allow contractors to repair road damage and replace washed out culverts caused by significant rainfall in July 2022. Work is scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2023, weather depending.
Notice an increase in your prescription drug prices? You’re not alone
A new Tennessee law quietly went into effect increasing prescription drug prices at small pharmacies.
Now Hiring! TBI Announces Two Openings at TBI Headquarters in Nashville
Responsible for patrolling TBI facilities (indoors and grounds) by foot and vehicle multiple times per assigned shift. Monitors and observes facility management and physical security systems (e.g., cameras, security alarms, fire alarms, generator alarms) for extended periods to ensure continuous operation and safe conditions of both Headquarters and regional TBI facilities. Assesses threats/safety concerns and identifies and reports any malfunctioning safety and security systems (e.g., lighting, access control systems, video cameras, exterior access control barriers, etc.) to maintain proper working order. This position prepares both administrative and investigative reports, and documents information obtained during investigations. Additionally, this position participates in physical activities (e.g. weapons training, Close Quarters Combat and Control (CQC), firearms qualifications, Honor Guard, Perimeter Security, Arrests, Prisoner Transport, Dignitary Protection, Warrant Executions, etc.).
Why Tennessee is turning down millions of federal dollars for HIV prevention
A 67-year-old grandmother arrived at an emergency room in Nashville recently with a broken toe. But she left with a life-saving diagnosis. In this ER, the nonprofit Nashville Cares offers free HIV testing, funded by a long-running grant from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. “She must have been...
Bass, Berry & Sims elevates 5 attorneys
Bass, Berry & Sims has appointed five attorneys across its offices in Memphis, Nashville and Washington, D.C. to serve in the following leadership roles:. • Paul G. Jennings (Nashville) and Michael C. Gibson (Washington, D.C.) have been elected to the firm’s executive committee. • Richard R. Spore, III (Memphis)...
What's up with all the skunks?
You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover …. The United...
Road and Lane Closures 2-2-8,2023
DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24 The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2) Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single right lane closures in both directions to troubleshoot DMS signs. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 On-call sign repair/replace. MM 208, Nightly...
Tennessee witness says object with lights 'crept' around neighborhood looking for something
A Tennessee witness at Murfreesboro reported watching an object with lights moving around the neighborhood at 6:11 p.m. on February 12, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
'It looked like utopia,' says man suing Brentwood retirement community
Man now suing Brentwood retirement community for violating the Tennessee Consumer Protection Act, intentional misrepresentation, multiple counts of fraud, and unjust enrichment.
Humane Society of Dickson County no longer serving in animal control capacity for county
With Dickson County officials looking for alternative solutions with regard to animal control, the Humane Society of Dickson County (HSDC) turned to social media to notify community members about the situation.
Murfreesboro Police Add 2 Mental Health Co-Responders
(MURFREESBORO) The Murfreesboro Police Department has added two additional mental health co-responders bringing the total number to three. Kevyn Wilson and Sydnee Kucenski-Land joins Co-Responder Heather Noulis who began working with Crisis Intervention Team in February 2022. Sydnee Kucenski-Land. Sydnee Kucenski-Land, a clinician hired by Volunteer Behavioral Health Care Systems...
Illegal daycare for 52 children in Nashville allowed to reopen without consequences by the state
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - An ongoing WSMV4 Investigation into daycare director Holly Jennings showed she operated an illegal daycare in East Nashville for 52 children for six months without the state realizing she was even open, according to parents and staff. Even after Jennings was shut down for operating Little...
Dog Rescued From Ashland City Train Trestle
Ashland City, Tenn.–The Ashland City Fire Department B shift responded to a dog rescue with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland City parks and recreation. The dog was on top of the train trestle and had been there for an unknown amount of time. The pup was cold and welcomed the assistance of rescuers. Fire Department officials said, “Thankfully she is in the care of Cheatham County Animal Control. We are thankful for the safety of all involved.”
MPD Sergeant Retires After More Than Three Decades
Murfreesboro Police Department Uniformed Division Sergeant Tim Higgins retires after 32 years of dedicated service to the City of Murfreesboro. “I will miss my colleagues and being able to help people in our community,” Higgins said. “I really enjoyed working with the homeless because I felt like it made a difference in a lot of people’s lives. I was also on bicycle patrol for two and a half years, and that was the best job.”
