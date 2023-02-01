ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hendersonville, TN

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Tennessee Lookout

Tennessee Historical Commission to review Nashville request to remove Confederate statue

Nashville parks officials are seeking state approval to remove a monument of a Confederate soldier in Centennial Park, where the life-sized bronze sculpture of a young man sits holding a rifle across a field from the iconic Parthenon. Their request for a waiver of state law that generally prohibits removal of memorials on public property […] The post Tennessee Historical Commission to review Nashville request to remove Confederate statue appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
NASHVILLE, TN
Tennessee Lookout

In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit

COTTONTOWN, Tenn. – A Nashville judge has issued a preliminary injunction against Sumner County, preventing local officials from transferring ownership of a publicly-owned historic landmark into private hands.  Davidson County Chancellor Anne Martin ruled last week that any decision to give away the Bridal House, a 204-year-old log cabin built by early Middle Tennessee settlers, […] The post In Sumner County, a bid by private citizens to take over a historic home leads to a lawsuit appeared first on Tennessee Lookout.
SUMNER COUNTY, TN
radio7media.com

SCHRA commodity distribution is February 8

THE SOUTH-CENTRAL HUMAN RESOURCE AGENCY ANNOUNCED THAT THE USDA COMMODITIES WILL BE DISTRIBUTED WEDNESDAY, FEBRUARY 8, IN MAURY COUNTY. THE DISTRIBUTION WILL TAKE PLACE AT GRAYMERE CHURCH OF CHRIST ON TROTWOOD AVENUE IN COLUMBIA FROM 10 TO 11 AM. ANYONE RECEIVING AID FROM ONE OF THE FOLLOWING PROGRAMS IS ELIGIBLE: SNAP, FAMILIES FIRST, SSI, LIHEAP AND RESIDENCY IN PUBLIC HOUSING.
MAURY COUNTY, TN
bbbtv12.com

GSMNP: Greenbrier area to be closed to all use Feb. 13

GATLINBURG, Tenn.—Great Smoky Mountains National Park officials announced that Greenbrier Road at U.S. 321 and access into the Greenbrier area will be closed to all use starting February 13. The closure will allow contractors to repair road damage and replace washed out culverts caused by significant rainfall in July 2022. Work is scheduled to be completed by March 31, 2023, weather depending.
GREENBRIER, TN
tbinewsroom.com

Now Hiring! TBI Announces Two Openings at TBI Headquarters in Nashville

Responsible for patrolling TBI facilities (indoors and grounds) by foot and vehicle multiple times per assigned shift. Monitors and observes facility management and physical security systems (e.g., cameras, security alarms, fire alarms, generator alarms) for extended periods to ensure continuous operation and safe conditions of both Headquarters and regional TBI facilities. Assesses threats/safety concerns and identifies and reports any malfunctioning safety and security systems (e.g., lighting, access control systems, video cameras, exterior access control barriers, etc.) to maintain proper working order. This position prepares both administrative and investigative reports, and documents information obtained during investigations. Additionally, this position participates in physical activities (e.g. weapons training, Close Quarters Combat and Control (CQC), firearms qualifications, Honor Guard, Perimeter Security, Arrests, Prisoner Transport, Dignitary Protection, Warrant Executions, etc.).
NASHVILLE, TN
tnledger.com

Bass, Berry & Sims elevates 5 attorneys

Bass, Berry & Sims has appointed five attorneys across its offices in Memphis, Nashville and Washington, D.C. to serve in the following leadership roles:. • Paul G. Jennings (Nashville) and Michael C. Gibson (Washington, D.C.) have been elected to the firm’s executive committee. • Richard R. Spore, III (Memphis)...
NASHVILLE, TN
WKRN

What's up with all the skunks?

You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. You’ve been seeing more of them lately, but most of all, you’ve been smelling them -- skunks!. US downs Chinese balloon over ocean, moves to recover …. The United...
NASHVILLE, TN
Sumner County Source

Road and Lane Closures 2-2-8,2023

DAVIDSON / RUTHERFORD COUNTY I-24 The construction of an Intelligent Transportation System and upgrades from Nashville to Murfreesboro (Phase 2) Nightly, 8 p.m. – 5 a.m., There will be single right lane closures in both directions to troubleshoot DMS signs. DAVIDSON COUNTY I-24 On-call sign repair/replace. MM 208, Nightly...
DAVIDSON COUNTY, TN
wgnsradio.com

Murfreesboro Police Add 2 Mental Health Co-Responders

(MURFREESBORO) The Murfreesboro Police Department has added two additional mental health co-responders bringing the total number to three. Kevyn Wilson and Sydnee Kucenski-Land joins Co-Responder Heather Noulis who began working with Crisis Intervention Team in February 2022. Sydnee Kucenski-Land. Sydnee Kucenski-Land, a clinician hired by Volunteer Behavioral Health Care Systems...
MURFREESBORO, TN
radionwtn.com

Dog Rescued From Ashland City Train Trestle

Ashland City, Tenn.–The Ashland City Fire Department B shift responded to a dog rescue with the Cheatham County Sheriff’s Office, Ashland City parks and recreation. The dog was on top of the train trestle and had been there for an unknown amount of time. The pup was cold and welcomed the assistance of rescuers. Fire Department officials said, “Thankfully she is in the care of Cheatham County Animal Control. We are thankful for the safety of all involved.”
ASHLAND CITY, TN
Rutherford Source

MPD Sergeant Retires After More Than Three Decades

Murfreesboro Police Department Uniformed Division Sergeant Tim Higgins retires after 32 years of dedicated service to the City of Murfreesboro. “I will miss my colleagues and being able to help people in our community,” Higgins said. “I really enjoyed working with the homeless because I felt like it made a difference in a lot of people’s lives. I was also on bicycle patrol for two and a half years, and that was the best job.”
MURFREESBORO, TN

