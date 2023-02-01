ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Ars Technica

ChatGPT sets record for fastest-growing user base in history, report says

On Wednesday, Reuters reported that AI bot ChatGPT reached an estimated 100 million active monthly users last month, a mere two months from launch, making it the "fastest-growing consumer application in history," according to a UBS investment bank research note. By comparison, TikTok took nine months to reach 100 million monthly users, and Instagram about 2.5 years, according to UBS researcher Lloyd Walmsley.
The Windows Club

How to completely delete yourself from the internet

This is the internet age. Every one of us has a footprint on the internet in some way. Either through the government or by personal usage of the internet. No one is immune from the internet age. The regular data leaks from big companies and services that we use expose us to the world. We put most of our details on the internet either through social media or shopping. Have you ever wondered how can you scrub yourself from the internet? In this guide, we show you how to completely delete yourself from the internet.
Bhawna Arora

Earning money online in easy way for richness

Earning money online is a dream for many people, but it can seem like a complicated process with no clear path to success. However, there are many ways to earn money through the Internet, and if you're smart about it, you can make sure that your income matches your efforts.
Android Police

Your Facebook 2FA protection was briefly at risk

Readers like you help support Android Police. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Two-factor authentication (2FA) is often marketed to consumers as one of the strongest tools for protecting your digital life, adding an extra layer of security on top of your password. However, 2FA isn't foolproof, as some loopholes may occasionally allow cybercriminals to get around this security measure. One such security flaw was recently spotted in Meta's privacy control hub, which could have allowed hackers to disable your Facebook account's 2FA protection.
ZDNet

This has replaced my multitool for a fraction of the cost

I've spent a lot of money on multitools over the years. In part, that's because I like the idea of a single tool that serves many functions, and partly it's down to no one tool being ideal. Furthermore, I can't lie, there's a small bit of me that just loves new, shiny things.
Bhawna Arora

Earn Money offline freelancing

Freelancing is the process of providing services to clients through online platforms. Freelancing can be done on a part or full-time basis and you earn money by providing your services to clients. It is also an option for people who want to work from home, but do not have any specific job profile in mind. There are many benefits associated with freelancing including flexible work schedules and travelling opportunities along with better earning potentials over regular jobs.

