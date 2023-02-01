Read full article on original website
Highly-rated retail store opens in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
Women’s Ice Hockey: No. 1 Buckeyes sweep St. Cloud State, prevail in OT for second-straight seriesThe LanternColumbus, OH
No. 1 Buckeyes take 6-game winning streak on road at No. 16 St. Cloud StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Unique food chain opening new location in MinnesotaKristen WaltersSaint Cloud, MN
scsuhuskies.com
Miller Nets Goal for Shootout Victory in Tie Between No. 5 St. Cloud State Men’s Hockey & Miami
ST CLOUD, Minn. – The No. 5 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey Huskies (18-8-1, 10-6-1 NCHC) and Miami RedHawks (7-17-3, 2-13-2 NCHC) played an even extremely even game on Friday night at the Herb Brooks National Hockey Center, resulting in a 3-3 tie. After a 10-round marathon shootout, senior forward Micah Miller (Grand Rapids, Minn.) found the back of the net to give the Huskies a shootout victory and the extra point in the conference standings.
scsuhuskies.com
Brouse, Toquero and Welhouse shine at Bison Open
FARGO, N.D. – St. Cloud State Track & Field sent three athletes to the Bison Open on Friday and returned home with three top 10 finishes as Brooklyn Brouse, Ainhoa Toquero and Clara Welhouse performed well in Fargo. Brooklyn Brouse ran her first collegiate indoor 600 and took fourth...
scsuhuskies.com
No. 5 St. Cloud State Men's Hockey Hosts Miami for Penultimate Home Series
NO. 5 ST. CLOUD STATE vs. MIAMI (OH) Miami (OH) St. Cloud, Minn. Friday, Feb. 3 7:30 p.m. Fox 9 + / NCHC.tv KNSI Stats SCSU Notes. Miami (OH) St. Cloud, Minn. Saturday, Feb. 4 6:00 p.m. Fox 9 + / NCHC.tv KNSI Stats UM Notes. THE MATCHUP. No. 5...
scsuhuskies.com
(RV) Huskies earn Opening Day split in Joplin
JOPLIN, Mo. – (RV) St. Cloud State Baseball opened their 2023 season with an Opening Day split, thumping Southwest Baptist 17-0 before dropping a 2-1 pitchers' duel to Missouri Southern State at Warren Turner Field in Joplin. The Huskies' pitching shined as SCSU received a pair of stellar starts...
scsuhuskies.com
No. 14 SCSU opens February with No. 8 Wisconsin
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – No. 14 St. Cloud State Women's Hockey begins the critical month of February with a road trip to Madison, meeting No. 8 Wisconsin for the second time this season. Friday's opener is Wisconsin's Fill the Bowl Game, held at the Kohl Center with a 7:00 p.m. CT start as the Badgers attempt to match their own record for best-attended women's game set in 2017 against the Huskies. Saturday's finale will begin at 3:00 p.m. CT at La Bahn Arena with both games broadcast on B1G+.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Men's Basketball Drops to RV Northern State
ABERDEEN, SD - The St. Cloud State men's basketball team dropped their first game in the second half of the NSIC North schedule to the RV Northern State Wolves falling 79-61 Friday evening at the Wachs Arena. The Huskies never held a lead while the Wolves opened with a strong showing in the first half to set the pace. Two athletes scored in the double-digits with one hitting a double-double and a career high.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Tennis Selected 8th in NSIC Preseason Coaches Poll
BURNSVILLE, Minn. – St. Cloud State Women's Tennis Team was selected to finish eighth in the 2023 Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference (NSIC) Preseason Coaches' Poll, as announced by the league on Thursday. Sophomore Claudia Muñoz Perez (Tarragona, Spain) was also deemed as a player to watch for the Huskies.
scsuhuskies.com
St. Cloud State Tennis Beat Minnesota Crookston 6-1
GRAND FORKS, N.D. – St. Cloud State Women's Tennis (1-0, 0-0 NSIC) cruised to a 6-1 victory against Minnesota Crookston on Friday afternoon. The Huskies earned the doubles point winning all three matches and then won five of the six singles matches. Doubles. St. Cloud State grabbed the doubles...
scsuhuskies.com
(RV) St. Cloud State opens 2023 campaign in Joplin
ST. CLOUD, Minn. – (RV) St. Cloud State Baseball begins their 2023 campaign with a trip to Joplin, Missouri this weekend to square off with Southwest Baptist and Missouri Southern State. The Huskies celebrate Opening Day on Friday with a noon start against Southwest Baptist followed by a 3:00 p.m. CT tilt against Missouri Southern State, meeting the Bearcats again on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. then closing out the weekend with a 11:00 a.m. start against the Lions. All four games will be played at Missouri Southern's Warren Turner Field, providing SCSU with two neutral-site games and a pair of true road matchups.
scsuhuskies.com
Riola and Tupy honored as NCBWA Preseason All-Americans
PEMBROKE, N.C. – St. Cloud State second baseman Sam Riola and lefthanded pitcher Luke Tupy have been named to the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association Preseason All-American team on the eve of Opening Day as announced by the NCBWA Thursday afternoon. Riola was honored as a First Team All-American...
