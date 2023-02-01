ST. CLOUD, Minn. – (RV) St. Cloud State Baseball begins their 2023 campaign with a trip to Joplin, Missouri this weekend to square off with Southwest Baptist and Missouri Southern State. The Huskies celebrate Opening Day on Friday with a noon start against Southwest Baptist followed by a 3:00 p.m. CT tilt against Missouri Southern State, meeting the Bearcats again on Saturday at 3:00 p.m. then closing out the weekend with a 11:00 a.m. start against the Lions. All four games will be played at Missouri Southern's Warren Turner Field, providing SCSU with two neutral-site games and a pair of true road matchups.

