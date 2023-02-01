ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traverse City, MI

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
northernexpress.com

Bay Bread’s Thank You Boxes

We all know actions speak louder than words. And, what better way to say, well, anything than with a box of homemade treats? Next time you find yourself at a loss for words, consider letting one of Bay Bread Co.’s Thank You Boxes do the talking. Curated via client request, this box is brimming with #AllTheCarbs, including daily mini-muffins and scones—six of each, in a variety of flavors—four decadent mini-cinnamon rolls, and a surprise mini-loaf of bread, all baked using simple ingredients and Bay Bread’s signature Old World techniques. It’s the sweetest way to make your statement—even if that statement is just “I brought snacks!” (Everybody likes that person!) Preorder your Thank You Box ($25) by noon the previous day for in-store pickup or delivery within a five-mile radius at Bay Bread Co. in Traverse City (601 Randolph St.), or order online at baybreadco.com. (231) 922-8022.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
Jackson Citizen Patriot

Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan

FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
FRANKFORT, MI
UpNorthLive.com

School collecting donations for family after daughter dies in fire

JOHANNESBURG, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Students and staff at Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools are accepting donations to support a family in mourning. The Kritzman family lost their 6-year-old daughter Annabella and all of their possession in a fire on Sunday, Jan. 29. The schools will have a "hat and/or PJ Day" in...
JOHANNESBURG, MI
The Ann Arbor News

Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you

TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
MICHIGAN STATE
Up North Voice

Three retire from Sheriff’s Department

ROSCOMMON- Deputy Jeff Greiser (24 years), Sgt. Dean Maeder (24 years), and Lt. Eric Tiepel (26 years) were honored for their dedication and decades of service to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department. Approximately 60 co-workers, family, and friends attended the event at the CRAF Center, on January 13. Sheriff...
ROSCOMMON, MI
9&10 News

Popular Traverse City Sushi Spot Closes After 8 Years

A few restaurants are closing around Traverse City including one that’s been a favorite for eight years. Eric and Amy Kolden, a husband and wife duo, run White on Rice, a restaurant that started serving sushi out of a food truck before they moved to a store front. And...
TRAVERSE CITY, MI
traverseticker.com

Parallel 45 Theatre Cancels 2023 Summer Season

Parallel 45 Theatre has cancelled its spring and summer 2023 activities, including its upcoming summer festival at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center - with the organization citing the move as necessary to address financial constraints in the hopes of working toward a more sustainable future. In a letter posted...
GRAND TRAVERSE COUNTY, MI
My North.com

3 Winning Soup Recipes to Warm You Up This Winter

Our team at 910 Media Group loves lunching … and a little friendly competition. So, we got our food-loving crew together at the Traverse City office and had a good ol’ winter soup smackdown. These are the three winning recipes—all rich, hearty and soul-warming. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did.
TRAVERSE CITY, MI

Comments / 0

Community Policy