Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
northernexpress.com
Bay Bread’s Thank You Boxes
We all know actions speak louder than words. And, what better way to say, well, anything than with a box of homemade treats? Next time you find yourself at a loss for words, consider letting one of Bay Bread Co.’s Thank You Boxes do the talking. Curated via client request, this box is brimming with #AllTheCarbs, including daily mini-muffins and scones—six of each, in a variety of flavors—four decadent mini-cinnamon rolls, and a surprise mini-loaf of bread, all baked using simple ingredients and Bay Bread’s signature Old World techniques. It’s the sweetest way to make your statement—even if that statement is just “I brought snacks!” (Everybody likes that person!) Preorder your Thank You Box ($25) by noon the previous day for in-store pickup or delivery within a five-mile radius at Bay Bread Co. in Traverse City (601 Randolph St.), or order online at baybreadco.com. (231) 922-8022.
Hemlock tree-killing invader moves into Northern Michigan
FRANKFORT, MI — An invasive pest which kills hemlock trees has been found in Benzie County; extending its march 50 miles north of the known infestation line near Ludington. The Michigan Department of Natural Resources (DNR) said the hemlock woolly adelgid (HWA), a tiny insect which extracts sap from hemlock trees while slowly killing them, was found last month at the Crystal Downs Country Club near Frankfort.
UpNorthLive.com
School collecting donations for family after daughter dies in fire
JOHANNESBURG, Mich., (WPBN/WGTU) -- Students and staff at Johannesburg-Lewiston Area Schools are accepting donations to support a family in mourning. The Kritzman family lost their 6-year-old daughter Annabella and all of their possession in a fire on Sunday, Jan. 29. The schools will have a "hat and/or PJ Day" in...
1051thebounce.com
Michigan Coastal Town Named One of the Top 10 Most Beautiful in the U.S.
Michigan has so many beautiful towns, and many of them are on the water. We are the Great Lakes State, after all. Now, one of Michigan’s charming coastal towns has been named one of the top 10 most beautiful in the U.S. Travel and Leisure has just ranked Leland...
Michigan bald eagles are dying of lead poisoning. The reason may surprise you
TRAVERSE CITY, MI – Of all the lead-poisoned bald eagles Skegemog Raptor Center has seen in the past year, the recent cases have been some of the worst. There was the eagle discovered lying on its back in an intersection near Mesick; another found immobile on its belly, wings outstretched, in a field on Old Mission Peninsula; yet another brought in from the Gaylord area with head tremors and ragged breathing.
‘Watch out for that final twist:’ Murder mystery weekend coming to Northern Michigan hotel
WALLOON LAKE, MI – “The Outfit.” “Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery.” “See How They Run.” “Death on the Nile.” There was no shortage of whodunit murder mystery movies in 2022. For those who want to do more than watch, this may be for you: A boutique Northern Michigan hotel will have a mystery weekend in May.
Northern Michigan house fire claims the life of 6-year-old girl
A 6-year-old girl is dead in Northern Michigan, authorities said, after a fire broke out at her family’s home over the weekend. According to Assistant Fire Chief of Albert Township Brock Baum, the deadly blaze started around 10:30 p.m. on Sunday
Up North Voice
Three retire from Sheriff’s Department
ROSCOMMON- Deputy Jeff Greiser (24 years), Sgt. Dean Maeder (24 years), and Lt. Eric Tiepel (26 years) were honored for their dedication and decades of service to the Roscommon County Sheriff’s Department. Approximately 60 co-workers, family, and friends attended the event at the CRAF Center, on January 13. Sheriff...
9&10 News
Popular Traverse City Sushi Spot Closes After 8 Years
A few restaurants are closing around Traverse City including one that’s been a favorite for eight years. Eric and Amy Kolden, a husband and wife duo, run White on Rice, a restaurant that started serving sushi out of a food truck before they moved to a store front. And...
Suspected drunk driver dies after MSP trooper-involved shooting
A suspected drunk driver is dead after a shooting involving a state trooper during a traffic stop in Crawford County. It happened Friday night along northbound I-75 northeast of Houghton Lake.
MLive.com
It’s so cold out today Michigan has ‘diamond dust’ falling from the sky
If you look out your window today and see tiny, sparkling snowflakes that appear to be falling from a clear blue sky, it’s not snow. It’s diamond dust. It’s happening in parts of Northern Michigan today, Feb. 3, according to the National Weather Service. Staff at the...
traverseticker.com
Parallel 45 Theatre Cancels 2023 Summer Season
Parallel 45 Theatre has cancelled its spring and summer 2023 activities, including its upcoming summer festival at the Grand Traverse County Civic Center - with the organization citing the move as necessary to address financial constraints in the hopes of working toward a more sustainable future. In a letter posted...
sooleader.com
Child Protective Services tip leads to charge against South Boardman man
KALKASKA COUNTY, MI. In August 2021, troopers from the Michigan State Police (MSP) Houghton Lake Post were given a referral from Children’s Protective Services of an alleged sexual assault that occurred in April of 2020. The victim had recently disclosed the incident and was interviewed at the Lakeshore Children’s...
Small Michigan coastal town ranked among the 20 most beautiful in the U.S.
LELAND, MI - You’ll have no shortage of Instagrammable photos after visiting this small coastal town. One of Michigan’s most picturesque places is getting some love from a national publication. Travel and Leisure has just ranked Leland among the 20 most beautiful small towns in the U.S. “Fishtown,”...
My North.com
3 Winning Soup Recipes to Warm You Up This Winter
Our team at 910 Media Group loves lunching … and a little friendly competition. So, we got our food-loving crew together at the Traverse City office and had a good ol’ winter soup smackdown. These are the three winning recipes—all rich, hearty and soul-warming. We hope you enjoy them as much as we did.
Comments / 0