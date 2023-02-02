ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hudson, OH

Pet attacked by coyote in Hudson

By Laura Morrison
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AMGGv_0kZFu5UN00

HUDSON, Ohio (WJW) — A pet was reportedly attacked by a coyote early Wednesday in Hudson.

The city is now reminding residents it is coyote mating season and that more of the animals, which are common in Ohio, have been spotted in the area.

Coyotes are more active in Ohio this season — how to keep your pets safe

The city did not report the extent of the injuries to the pet attacked by a coyote, but said the incident occurred on Ravenna Street.

Pet owners are asked to not leave animals unattended at this time. Coyotes, like other wildlife, are often attracted to human’s yards in search of food and water. Removing pet food and garbage from your property can help to deter the nocturnal animals.

Local high school musical abruptly halted, deemed ‘vulgar’

Coyotes, which prefer not to interact with humans, can be scared off by loud clapping or shouting.

Call the Division of Wildlife at 1-800-WILDLIFE (945-3543) if you’re having a wildlife problem.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.

Comments / 8

Tim Marton
4d ago

If a Coyote enters my yard, it won't be leaving. I have two small dogs and I never let them out alone. Not only coyotes, but hawks, eagles, you have to watch for them all. I bought some varmint 22 cal. rounds,. They are a Little louder than a cap gun.

Reply
4
Tina Morris Simms
3d ago

You don’t have to watch for coyotes just at mating season . Yes they are bolder during that time but they get over being afraid once they come into your area . To the people who keep saying we are taking their land , where I live there has been a farm and ppl here since when ppl lived in log cabins . There weren’t coyote or bobcat then . The coyotes have migrated here and are taking over . They do not have a natural predator here . You have to watch for bobcat now too because they have come back into the area , they are no longer an endanger species.

Reply
3
 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Kristen Walters

Beloved Ohio cupcake shop sells out on opening day

A popular new cupcake shop in Ohio drew in such a crowd during its grand opening that they sold out of cupcakes. Read on to learn more. On Saturday, February 4, 2023, Rocco's Cupcake Cafe opened its new Ohio location in Kent to a sizeable crowd of eager patrons. The grand opening went so well that the cafe sold out of cupcakes, according to a post on the business's Facebook page.
KENT, OH
cleveland19.com

Fire destroys Elyria mobile home, officials say

ELYRIA, Ohio (WOIO) - A mobile home was destroyed in a fire early Sunday morning, according to an Elyria Fire Department news release. Firefighters said crews arrived at Larkstone Place in the West Ridge Green Mobile Home Park off of West Ridge around 5:40 a.m. for heavy fire conditions coming from a single trailer.
ELYRIA, OH
WKYC

'Rent The Chicken': Lodi farm's service growing in Northeast Ohio

LODI, Ohio — Stephen Andrews loves chickens. You'll see and hear them wandering his Medina County farm, along with goats and a few ducks. "Chickens are the gateway animal to farm life", Andrews says while gently cuddling a 4-month old-pullett. He then whispers to the bird, "What do you think about that?"
LODI, OH
cleveland19.com

6th car crashes into same Cleveland neighborhood yard in 3 months while exiting I-90

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - For the sixth time in three months, a car exiting I-90 has crashed into a yard on West Boulevard in Cleveland. It was in November when a speeding truck exiting the interstate slammed into a West Boulevard home, destroying the porch and narrowly missing the gas meter. Just minutes before that crash family members were sitting on the porch that was destroyed.
CLEVELAND, OH
Cleveland Scene

Jury Sides With Backyard Pizza Oven Owners in Cleveland Heights Lawsuit

After four days of trial at the Cuyahoga Court of Common Pleas, the eight-person jury tasked to decide the fate of Paul Schambs and Mary Lynne Newsome's backyard pizza oven agreed unanimously that the smoke "billowing" from it did not constitute a private nuisance."Did the defendant, Paul Schambs and/or Mary Lynne Newsome negligently use the woodfired pizza oven on the defendants property?" Judge Shannon Gallagher read to the courtroom, citing the first complaint of a qualified nuisance."The answer is no."
CLEVELAND HEIGHTS, OH
WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

WJW FOX 8 News Cleveland

87K+
Followers
16K+
Post
23M+
Views
ABOUT

Cleveland's Own FOX 8 News provides the latest headlines and topics that impact our users.

 https://www.fox8.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy