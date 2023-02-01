Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 18.02MM shares of ImmunoGen, Inc. (IMGN). This represents 8.2% of the company. In their previous filing dated March 11, 2022 they reported 14.86MM shares and 6.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 21.21% and an increase in total ownership of 1.30% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

1 DAY AGO