Related
Alaska’s environmental standards are not some of the best
Readers of the Alaska Beacon know that Gov. Mike Dunleavy’s tough remarks about flaring made during his State of the State speech were basically nothing but hot air. This seems to be a pattern. In a recent op-ed Dunleavy promised that Alaska has “some of the toughest environmental standards in the world,” but offered no […] The post Alaska’s environmental standards are not some of the best appeared first on Alaska Beacon.
alaskafish.news
AK Mariculture Cluster scores $49m from feds to grow industry
Green energy, marketing, technology , loans among funded projects. The American Rescue Plan, signed into law in March of 2021, was meant to “enable all Americans to respond to and recover from the impacts of COVID-19.”. A significant part of that $3 billion investment went to the EDA, or...
kmxt.org
Midday Report February 01, 2023
On today’s Midday Report with host Terry Haines: Alaska Governor Mike Dunleavy repeated his goal to make Alaska the “most pro-life state in the country” yesterday. Gas supply from proven fields in Cook Inlet will only satisfy demand from Alaska’s main population center for about four more years. The Bristol Bay Native Corporation has cheered the Environmental Protection Agency’s decision to veto the Pebble Mine project.
alaskapublic.org
Dunleavy says he will sue over EPA’s veto of Pebble Mine
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy says he’s going to pursue legal action against the Environmental Protection Agency’s veto of the Pebble Mine. On Tuesday’s Talk of Alaska, he called the EPA’s final determination a political decision. “It’s on state land. We traded land for this particular mineral...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska ‘military assets’ surveyed suspected Chinese surveillance balloon
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. military in Alaska deployed “military assets” to survey the suspected Chinese surveillance balloon, according to Sen. Dan Sullivan. In a Saturday afternoon interview with Alaska’s News Source, Sullivan said it was his understanding the Alaska military investigated the suspicious balloon when it entered Alaska and U.S. airspace. The balloon was struck down over the Atlantic Ocean on Saturday morning.
mixfmalaska.com
U.S. Coast Guard, Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation, and Navy Supervisor of Salvage conduct oil-spill-on-ice exercise in Alaska
Anchorage, Alaska (KINY) - Members from the U.S. Coast Guard (USCG), Alaska Department of Environmental Conservation (ADEC), and Navy Supervisor of Salvage (SUPSALV) participated in an ice-based pollution response exercise at Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson (JBER) in Anchorage Jan. 30 through Feb. 2. SUPSALV’s contractor, Global PCCI (GPC), simulated an oil...
alaskasnewssource.com
Alaska to receive $2.6M in grants to improve roads, reduce traffic fatalities
The Anchorage School District convened two committees of dozens of teachers to review secondary math and primary English instruction. The public is invited to offer feedback and input on the proposals, and learn more about the forthcoming changes during daytime hours tomorrow. Strike continues for Mat-Su bus workers as continued...
alaskareporter.com
Natural gas reserves in Cook Inlet being depleted, new state study warns; 2027 could be critical year unless exploration increases
Alaska’s Division of Oil and Gas has completed a new study of natural gas resources in Cook Inlet, in Southcentral Alaska, showing current reserves being depleted by 2027. The report is raising concerns among state officials because half of the state’s population lives in communities in the region, including Anchorage, the state’s largest city, where gas is the sole source of fuel for space heating and a major fuel for power generation.
webcenterfairbanks.com
The Willow Project takes a step forward toward development
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTVF) - The Bureau of Land Management (BLM) gave the unofficial thumbs up today to develop a massive oil and gas field on Alaska’s North Slope, opening up the potential for the Willow Project to move forward. The agency released its final Supplemental Environmental Impact Statement, citing...
radiokenai.com
Kenai Peninsula Advisory Boards Seek New Members
The Alaska State Parks Kenai Peninsula Regional office has opened the application process for vacancies on three Kenai Peninsula advisory boards. The Kenai River Special Management Area, Kachemak Bay State Park, and Seward State Parks advisory boards are recruiting for three positions on each citizens’ advisory board for positions that are ending a three-year term.
kinyradio.com
Job seekers invited to Forest Service local hiring events
Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - The Alaska Region is meeting potential local hires where they live, work, and go to school, by visiting Southeast and Southcentral Alaska communities for in-person hiring events planned for February and March. Before visiting with Forest Service staff, job hunters can take part in virtual pre-job...
newsfromthestates.com
Alaska Gov. Dunleavy proposes extending Medicaid coverage for new mothers
Alaska Gov. Mike Dunleavy delivers the 2023 State of the State Address on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at the Alaska State Capitol in Juneau, Alaska. Behind Dunleavy are Senate President Gary Stevens, R-Kodiak, and Speaker of the House Cathy Tilton, R-Wasilla. (Photo by James Brooks/Alaska Beacon) Gov. Mike Dunleavy has...
kmxt.org
Alaska Fisheries Report 02 February 2023
This week on the Alaska Fisheries Report with Terry Haines: Kodiak’s tanner crab fleet goes fishing, story by KMXT’s Kirsten Dobroth, KCAW’s Robert Woolsey reports on the lawsuit that would halt king salmon trolling, and Izzy Ross of KDLG tells of the governor’s vow to fight the Pebble veto.
alaskasnewssource.com
New research findings confirm rapid warming and melting of Alaska’s permafrost
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - Permafrost — the permanently frozen layer on or under the earth’s surface made up of soil, gravel, and sand usually bound together by ice — is melting rapidly and causing the ground to sink noticeably across the Interior, according to new research findings from the University of Alaska Fairbanks.
alaskasnewssource.com
5.0 earthquake rattles Southcentral Alaska
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A 5.0 earthquake shook residents of Southcentral Alaska early Thursday morning. The temblor, which struck at 5:48 a.m., was initially measured at magnitude 4.7 before being upgraded. The earthquake centered about 78 miles west of Anchorage, according to the Alaska Earthquake Center, and hit closest to...
americanmilitarynews.com
Alaska’s top-funded earmark is a $99 million sports and fitness center at Fort Wainwright. Officials say it will promote military mental health.
Alaska’s most expensive earmarked project in the federal spending bill funds a $99 million sports and fitness center at Fort Wainwright. The annex to Fort Wainwright’s Physical Fitness Center in Fairbanks will include an indoor track and AstroTurf field that military personnel and their families can use for official training and recreational activities, like intramural sports leagues.
alaskabeacon.com
Alaska legislative committee considers waiving local sales taxes on gold, silver coins
A new bill proposed by a Big Lake Republican would exempt gold-backed currencies and gold and silver coins from local sales taxes in order to encourage their use as currency, not just collectibles. Rep. Kevin McCabe, R-Big Lake, told the House State Affairs Committee on Thursday that the bill was...
Searching For Gold In Alaska
Searching for gold in Alaska has been a popular pursuit for centuries. This vast and rugged state, with its remote wilderness areas, abundant rivers, and glaciers, has been the site of numerous gold rushes and continues to attract both amateur and professional prospectors.
kawc.org
Southwest Gas Customers Get 7.6% Rate Hike
Southwest Gas customers in Arizona will have to shell out more cash to pay for their monthly natural gas bills. Southwest Gas raised prices by 7.6% at the end of January. This is on top of a larger increase e in 2021. And, the rate is higher for small businesses, who see an increase of 13.7 percent.
alaskalandmine.com
Dispatches from Juneau: Baby got (gold)back
I ordered a Manhattan at the bar a few nights ago because spiritually, I’m 63 years old. They’re not great, but I feel a certain kinship with the concoction. My mom tells stories of learning to drive with her dad in the passenger seat drinking Manhattans in bulk out of a plastic cup. It should be acknowledged, before we go any farther, that there is/was a certain piquant strain of alcoholism that ran in the family – hence the cocktails on-the-go.
