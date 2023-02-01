Read full article on original website
Related
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW News – HOOK Signs With The Big Event, AEW’s First House Show
Reigning FTW Champion HOOK has signed with The Big Event for convention appearances and autograph signings. HOOK will make his inaugural appearance for The Big Event on Saturday, March 11 at The Big Horror Event. You can check out the official announcement below:. GUEST ANNOUNCEMENT! The ink is officially dry…...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News – Cody Rhodes, The Miz, Alexa Bliss, Royal Rumble, More
Cody Rhodes was the latest guest on the newest episode of “WWE After the Bell” this week. You can check out the official synopsis for the show below:. “Cody Rhodes returns to After the Bell following his Royal Rumble Match victory and talks about his recovery, his family’s WWE legacy and his highly anticipated match with Roman Reigns at WrestleMania.”
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown Audience Numbers Drop For Post-Rumble Show
The viewership numbers and the overall rating for WWE SmackDown on Fox saw a drop for the post-Royal Rumble episode. This isn’t much of a surprise, since the show was coming down from the high of expectation going in to the Royal Rumble. SpoilerTV has the overnight preliminary television...
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody, Edge, & Charlotte To Appear At The Big Horror Show Next Month
The Big Event has announced that WWE stars Cody Rhodes, Edge, and SmackDown Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair will appear at The Big Horror Event on March 11 in Queens, New York. The official announcement is below:. THE BIG HORROR EVENT IS NOW… AN AMERICAN NIGHTMARE!. GUEST ANNOUNCEMENTS! Fiterman...
ewrestlingnews.com
AEW News: Rampage Video Highlights, Wheeler Yuta on Hey! (EW), More
– AEW have released video highlights from last night’s episode of Rampage:. – Wheeler Yuta will be RJ City’s guest on tomorrow’s edition of Hey! (EW). You can see a preview clip below:. – AEW stars Santana and Aaron Solo celebrate their birthdays this weekend:. You can...
ewrestlingnews.com
Spoiler On Ronda Rousey’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Plans
Ronda Rousey’s hiatus from WWE won’t last long after she dropped the SmackDown Women’s Title to Charlotte Flair on the December 30th edition of SmackDown. Initially, WWE considered doing Rousey vs. Becky Lynch before switching it to Rousey defending the SmackDown Women’s Title against Rhea Ripley at WrestleMania 39. Plans changed for a third time.
ewrestlingnews.com
Backstage News On WWE’s Plans For Drew McIntyre At WrestleMania 39
The card for WWE WrestleMania 39 continues to take shape and a new report has shed some light on what WWE has planned for three SmackDown stars. According to WrestleVotes, WWE is planning a triple threat match pitting Intercontinental Champion Gunther vs. Sheamus vs. Drew McIntyre. It was noted that it’s not 100% decided upon, but this is what several supporters are backing. They wrote,
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE SmackDown News – Sami Zayn Attacks Roman Reigns, Title Match Set For Elimination Chamber
At the 2023 Royal Rumble pay-per-view event, Sami Zayn turned on The Bloodline by attacking Roman Reigns with a steel chair. Things didn’t end well for the former Honorary Uce as The Tribal Chief, Solo Sikoa, Jimmy Uso destroyed Zayn in the middle of the ring while Jey Uso quit the faction.
ewrestlingnews.com
John Cena’s WWE WrestleMania 39 Match Is Locked In
Dave Meltzer reported in the Wrestling Observer Newsletter that John Cena has been locked in for a match at WWE WrestleMania 39. Cena will be wrestling Austin Theory at the show, although it’s unclear whether Theory will put the US Title on the line in the bout. Cena will...
ewrestlingnews.com
Producers For WWE SmackDown Revealed
Fightful Select have revealed the list of producers for SmackDown’s matches and segments:. Ricochet & Braun Strowman vs. Imperium: Jason Jordan. Zelina Vega vs. Shotzi vs. Natalya vs. Shayna Baszler: Petey Williams. Roman Reigns/Sami Zayn segment: Michael Hayes. There were three dark matches last night: one before the show,...
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE News: Charlotte Appears in NXT Cold Open, WWE Video Highlights
– WWE have released the “cold open” video preview for tonight’s NXT: Vengeance Day special. Vengeance Day will air live on Peacock tonight at 8pm and on the WWE Network internationally. The preview features WWE SmackDown Women’s Champion and former NXT Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair running down the card:
ewrestlingnews.com
Preview For Tonight’s Episode Of WWE SmackDown (2/3/23)
WWE invades Greenville, SC for tonight’s episode of SmackDown. Here is what’s on tap for the show:. – The fallout from last week’s show. – SmackDown Women’s Championship: Charlotte Flair (c) vs. Sonya Deville. – SmackDown Tag Team Title Contender’s Tournament Finals: Braun Strowman & Ricochet...
ewrestlingnews.com
Cody Rhodes Not Scheduled For WWE SmackDown Shows Heading Into WrestleMania 39
Cody Rhodes made his return to in-ring action last Saturday night, where he won the 30-Man Royal Rumble match. Rhodes has earned the right to challenge Roman Reigns for the Undisputed WWE Universal Title at WrestleMania 39. The RAW star is not currently slated to appear on SmackDown shows leading...
ewrestlingnews.com
Bret Hart To Star In Feature Length Film “STALKER”
WWE Hall of Famer Bret “Hitman” Hart will soon have another acting credit to add to his resume: he’ll be starring in the upcoming “STALKER” movie. From Gravitas Ventures, the film will be available on-demand and in select theaters on March 24th. A plot synopsis of the film can be read below:
ewrestlingnews.com
Brock Lesnar Confirmed For WWE Elimination Chamber
Brock Lesnar is slated to work the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from Montreal, Quebec, Canada at the Bell Centre. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Lesnar has been confirmed for Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 39. What WWE exactly has planned for him at the shows is not locked in yet, but it likely has something to do with Lashley.
ewrestlingnews.com
WWE Changes Policy About NXT Talent Wrestling At Indie Shows
WWE is now allowing NXT talent to work select indie shows from now on. Bryan Alvarez of F4WOnline.com first reported the news on Twitter. After the tweet was sent out, Reality of Wrestling, the wrestling promotion/school of WWE Hall Of Famer Booker T, who does color commentary for NXT, announced that they would be working with NXT:
ewrestlingnews.com
Dominik Mysterio Would Love To Work A Lucha Libre AAA Match
During a recent interview with WrestlingInc.com’s Nick Hausman, Dominik Mysterio commented on potentially working a match in Lucha Libre AAA at some point. Mysterio stated, “I mean, that’d be awesome for me. I know that’s where my dad started and he got his start, so that’d be real cool for me and a dream come true for sure.”
ewrestlingnews.com
Arn Anderson On The Surprising Backstage Reaction To The ‘Glock’ Promo In AEW
On the latest episode of the AEW Unrestricted podcast, Arn and Brock Anderson discussed a variety of subjects. Among the topics of conversation was a controversial promo segment involving Arn Anderson and Cody Rhodes amid Cody’s feud with Malakai Black in AEW. Having lost two matches to Black at...
ewrestlingnews.com
Edge Was Supposed To Face “Demon” Finn Balor At Royal Rumble
As revealed in this week’s Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Edge was supposed to face Finn Balor in a Hell in a Cell Match at last week’s Royal Rumble premium live event. It was also reportedly discussed that Edge would compete in a more sinister avatar, a throwback to his days in ‘The Brood.’ Meanwhile, Balor was set to compete under his “Demon” persona.
ewrestlingnews.com
Update On Ring Of Honor Television Dates
Fightful Select have come through with a report about Ring of Honor and their taping schedule going into this year’s Supercard of Honor pay-per-view event. Will Washington has been told that ROH will begin their television tapings in Orlando, FL the last weekend of February. Talent are under the assumption that TV will be taped at Universal Studios, as AEW does with Dark. Voices of Wrestling provided the information on the taping dates.
Comments / 0