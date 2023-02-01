Brock Lesnar is slated to work the WWE Elimination Chamber pay-per-view event on Saturday, February 18, 2023 from Montreal, Quebec, Canada at the Bell Centre. In the Wrestling Observer Newsletter, Dave Meltzer reported that Lesnar has been confirmed for Elimination Chamber and WrestleMania 39. What WWE exactly has planned for him at the shows is not locked in yet, but it likely has something to do with Lashley.

