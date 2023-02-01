Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Longstanding Office Depot and OfficeMax Stores Permanently Closing, Beginning TodayJoel EisenbergOrlando, FL
A 14-year-old girl was killed by her father in an apparent murder-suicideSan HeraldBaldwinsville, NY
What to expect at the New York State Winter Fair this weekendGrant JohnsonSyracuse, NY
VP Kamala Harris will attend the burial while prosecutors consider more charges.Malek SherifMemphis, TN
Syracuse Police's Violent Arrest Leads to Citizen Review Board InvestigationJot BeatSyracuse, NY
A former Baldwinsville hockey player catches fire, and 85 more updates (CNY Athletes in College)
Note: Every Thursday, Dean Zulkofske will be catching up with CNY athletes who are playing in college. Want to put someone on our radar? Email Dean at d.zulkofske@gmail.com. Joe Glamos wouldn’t be the hottest scorer in the SUNYAC today without having learned to play hockey in Syracuse.
5newsonline.com
Is it time for Syracuse and Jim Boeheim to part ways? | Locked on College Basketball
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — For 47 seasons, the Syracuse Orange basketball program has been led by coach Jim Boeheim, a legend in college basketball's history dating back to the early days of the Big East Conference. But at age 78, with a pedestrian team heading toward an NIT appearance, and...
10 Section III teams having surprising winter seasons
Syracuse, N.Y. — The postseason is nearing for high school sports in Section III, and there have been a handful of teams that have opened some eyes this season. Plenty of teams have proven they are contenders, and some are the usual suspects, but others have come as a surprise this season.
Syracuse men’s lacrosse opens 2023 season vs. Vermont (5 things to know)
Syracuse, N.Y. —Are you ready for some lacrosse?. The opening faceoff for the 2023 season comes Saturday afternoon at 1:00 p.m. in the JMA Wireless Dome as the Syracuse University men’s lacrosse team hosts the Vermont Catamounts.
localsyr.com
Jim Boeheim on Orange Nation radio
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Syracuse University men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim was on the radio edition of Orange Nation Thursday. Click on the player above to hear the interview.
Daily Orange
Smith: Syracuse’s 2023 recruiting class’ ranking is concerning, but there’s more to it
Get the latest Syracuse news delivered right to your inbox. Subscribe to our sports newsletter here. National signing day has come and gone, and to put it mildly, the results don’t exactly stand out on paper. Syracuse’s class isn’t just in the bottom of the Atlantic Coast Conference, but...
Syracuse coach Jim Boeheim on Benny Williams: ‘He hasn’t played the way he would like to’
Syracuse, N.Y. -- Syracuse men’s basketball coach Jim Boeheim indicated that Benny Williams’ absence from SU’s game against Virginia was a matter of frustration and that he looked normal when he returned to the team’s practice on Wednesday. Boeheim provided the information on Williams’ during an...
CNY girls basketball team ranked No. 1 in state taken down by ‘hometown rival’ for first loss of season
West Canada Valley girls basketball has spent nearly every week of the 2022-23 season at the top of the Class D state rankings.
whcuradio.com
Ithaca officials OK golf course construction
ITHACA, N.Y. (WHCU) — An Ithaca golf course will see construction this spring. City officials have given the green light to change Newman Municipal Golf Course. The parking lot will be moved, and a net will be put up near the 9th hole. Alderperson George McGonigal did not support...
newyorkupstate.com
Think it’s cold? Think again. Let’s revisit 5 of the coldest days in Central New York history
EDITOR’S NOTE: The original version of this story ran on Jan. 14, 2022. With temperatures dipping below zero this weekend, we thought it was worth looking back again at Central New York’s most frigid days as a reminder: It can always be worse. Think warm thoughts, CNY. It’ll be spring before you know it.
Country Riser Announces Upstate New York Concert
One of Country music's rising female voices is returning to the Empire State. The Capital Region was first introduced to Priscilla Block when she performed at our Spring 2022 Secret Star concert at Proctor's in Schenectady and local Country fans immediately fell in love with her and her music. Priscilla is not only a great singer and performer with songs you can connect with but also a lot of fun.
Add Another Country Concert to Growing List at Lakeview in Syracuse
Add another country concert to the ever-growing list coming to Lakeview in Syracuse this summer. Chris Stapleton will be bringing his 'All American Roadshow' to St Joseph's Health Amphitheater and he's bringing Charley Crocket and War & Treaty along for the ride. Where: St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater - Syracuse, NY.
syracuse.com
St. Joe’s Amp adds 10th concert to 2023 lineup in Syracuse
The St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview has added a 10th concert to its 2023 lineup. Country star Chris Stapleton will perform at St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse on June 8. Special guests Charley Crockett and The War & Treaty will open the show at 7 p.m. Tickets...
Traffic alert: Multiple crashes reported on Syracuse-area highways
Syracuse, N.Y — Police, fire departments and ambulance crews are responding to more than a dozen motor vehicle crashes this morning, most on area highways and ramps. There are crashes on I-690, I-695 and I-81, according to Onondaga County 911 center dispatches. One police officer reported he saw cars...
School closings: Syracuse, Liverpool schools, others closing Friday due to frigid weather
Syacuse city schools just announced Thursday afternoon that its schools will be closed Friday due to the forecasted dangerous temperatures and windchills. Liverpool and a few others also have announced plans to close too. Wind chill values could drop to 25 or 35 degrees below zero; in the Adirondacks, they...
cnycentral.com
Auburn Superintendent breaks down what goes into deciding on schools closing
Syracuse, N.Y. — For students, it's always a good feeling to know there is no need to wake up early for school, and for teachers who get an extra day off of work. The Auburn schools superintendent explained what goes into the decision to close. “My main concern is...
New additions coming to Eastview Mall
All the new additions are scheduled to open this year.
School closings in Central NY: Sub-zero windchills cause districts to close, Friday Feb. 3
Central New York schools started making closing announcements on Thursday afternoon and evening due to the frigid air and snow that was forecast to hit the region. We updated and will continue to update the list of school closings today. The low is forecast to hit 5 degrees at 10...
localsyr.com
Local Superintendent steps in as driver due to shortage
CENTRAL SQUARE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV)- Central Square Superintendent, Tom Colabufo, has been driving the school’s hockey players to practice since November 2022 due to a sub-driver shortage. Colabufo drives a van with five hockey players to Fulton and back three to four times a week. “We have a shortage of...
Most expensive houses in Tompkins County, according to Zillow
TOMPKINS COUNTY, N.Y. (WETM) – Tompkins County and the City of Ithaca almost seem to be hidden gems tucked away in the Finger Lakes. With two prestigious colleges, state parks, and the scenic views of Cayuga Lake, Tompkins County has a lot to offer. It comes as no surprise, then, that there is a wide […]
