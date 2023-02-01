ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Multiple Videos Show Drivers Stranded in the Snow in Dallas, Texas

The weather lately has been wild, the freezing rain has made the roadways so slippery that many schools have been delayed or canceled. This has been the case for many people and areas all over the state of Texas. But the videos that are circulating from the Dallas, TX area are crazy as many drivers have been getting stuck and just don’t know what to do with the winter driving conditions.
Dallas, Texas Drivers Going Too Fast Sliding All Over the Icy Roads

The winter weather and driving conditions it can bring can be so unpredictable. But even when we are expecting nasty weather there is a lot of us that still have to show up to work and need to deal with whatever driving conditions that mother nature throws our way. Well, that was on full display recently as Dallas, Texas had lots of freezing rain and snow on top of it which made for horrible driving conditions.
New Mural on Display in Arlington, Texas of 2016 Basebrawl

Back in 2016 there was quite the feud between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays. The bad blood eventually led to punches being thrown on the baseball diamond as the Rangers 2nd baseman Rougned Odor pushed and then punched Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista. That fight is one of the most intense events to ever take place during a professional baseball game. Now that event will be on display for everyone to remember as a mural was just created honoring the event in Arlington, Texas.
