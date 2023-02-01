ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Four Scots sign to play college football

By Brandon Hodge Sports Writer
 3 days ago
Ricky Swindell III (far left), Cadyn Graves (left center), Amari Chance (right center), and Terrence Rothwell (far right) are pictured with Scotland head coach Richard Bailey (back center). All four players signed their national letter of intent Wednesday afternoon to play college football during a ceremony held at Scotland High School. Photo| Brandon Hodge/ The Laurinburg Exchange

LAURINBURG — The Scotland High School football program represented four players on national signing day Wednesday, as Cadyn Graves, Terrence Rothwell, and Ricky Swindell III all signed their national letter of intent to play at the next level during a ceremony held at Scotland High School. Amari Chance signed his NLI Thursday morning at Scotland so that his family was able to join him.

Chance and Graves will stay close to home at the University of North Carolina at Pembroke, while Rothwell signed with Ferrum College in Ferrum, Va., and Swindell III inked his NLI to Johnson C. Smith University in Charlotte.

Chance, an offensive lineman for the Scots, was a two-time all-conference player throughout his high school career.

He said that his time with Scotland is something he’ll always appreciate.

“(The) coaching staff and players really made me feel at home and feel really good,” Chance said. “I’m very glad to be a part of the Fighting Scots for these last four years. It’s been a great experience.”

Graves, a wide receiver, earned all-conference honors this past season and was named an honorable mention after his junior season. Graves was a key player in his two-year varsity stint, as he posted 1,151 receiving yards and 17 total touchdowns during his time as a Fighting Scot.

Graves said he wanted to play college football at UNCP for several reasons.

“I took UNCP because it was the best price option I think,” he said. “I think I’m gonna succeed more at UNCP than anywhere else and I’ve got more of an opportunity to start and play my first year there.”

Rothwell was a defensive lineman who finished his career at Scotland with eight total tackles in seven games played but was banged up at times.

He discussed the determination it takes to get an opportunity at the next level.

“It’s a struggle to make the team (at Scotland),” Rothwell said. “It’s been a hard ride. You’re gonna have your bad practices, you’re gonna have your good practices; you just gotta get through it. (You) gotta keep striving to make it to where you want to go.”

Swindell III, also a defensive lineman, started all three years on varsity at Scotland and made all-conference this past year while recording 30 total tackles and two tackles for loss.

He explained the impact that Johnson C. Smith had on him after he suffered a season-ending injury this past year; the sole reason he signed with the Golden Bulls.

“Unfortunately, I had an injury; I tore my ACL,” Swindell III said. “They (Johnson C. Smith) were there to carry me; they wanted me.”

While all four players are excellent on the gridiron, they also possess great character and leadership.

Scotland head coach Richard Bailey commented on how all four have been excellent role models at Scotland as students and young men.

“They’ve just been first-class young men for (the past) four years,” Bailey said. “They’ve really been great program guys. They’ve been unselfish guys; they’ve worked really hard in the weight room (and) in the classroom to give themselves this opportunity. Without the academic part, this isn’t possible and they’ve all been good students. When you’re little, dreaming of going to play college football…and realize that dream, it’s a big deal. Now, they’ve gotta understand that the work’s just beginning. There’s gonna be a lot more hard work ahead. It’s just the beginning of a long journey, but it’s a very happy day.”

It’s the second straight year the Scots have had at least four players sign NLIs to play college football.

