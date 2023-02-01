Read full article on original website
Related
msn.com
Young student at school where first grader shot his teacher in the class with a gun comforted others
A young pupil who is a student at the school in Virginia where a six-year-old boy shot his teacher in the chest with a gun, has spoken of the moment he heard gunfire which sent his class into hiding. Mark Garcia Jr., who is eight and in second grade, said...
Grandmother had 11 kids; she put her younger children to bed in tomorrow's school clothes to save time
** This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by my father, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. To say my grandmother was a busy lady would be an understatement. My grandmother had her hands full with being a farm wife and raising her 11 children while my grandfather worked out in the fields providing for his family.
Religious parents who shame their son for 'living in sin' horrified after he embarrasses them by highlighting hypocrisy
A man who was visiting his extremely religious parents over the holidays has been shamed for ‘embarrassing them’ after they harassed him about his personal lifestyle. He has turned to Reddit to find out whether or not he was in the wrong for putting them on the spot.
After a Mentally Ill Mother Dropped Off Her Baby at Daycare, The Workers Learn a Disturbing Truth
An incident occurred at a daycare center where a mother brought her child to daycare, even though the child was already dead. The child had previously been sick and had vomited at the daycare.
Upworthy
Texas student is adopting baby he found covered in ants in trash can: 'I took a leap of faith'
Editor's note: This article was originally published on August 15, 2022. It has since been updated. Jimmy Amisial was visiting his home country in Haiti when he heard the screams of a baby coming from a trash can. The 4-month-old baby was covered in ants in the trash and in terrible pain. People stood around but didn't do anything to save the baby. “Everyone was just staring at him—not a single soul wanted to help,” recalled Amisial of the incident that took place during a 2017 visit to his home country. “He was crying and had no clothes on and I could see the pain in his eyes—I had to do something." He intervened and took the baby home. Amisial and his mother, Elcie, cleaned the baby boy and fed him. He sought assistance from the authorities to help find the baby's parents but to no avail, reported The Daily Mail. His mother was shocked at him bringing home a baby but wanted to do everything to help the baby in pain and comfort him.
Daughter on mom: "She stopped talking to me because I don't want the boy she adopted"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Having siblings often gives rise to competition, particularly if one of them was used to being an only child for several years. And when the brothers or sisters are adopted, there is a different dynamic inside the family because the first child decides how to behave towards the new member of the household.
After taking the role of a parent at 9 years old when her parents left home, this woman learns to grieve her childhood
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "I took on the role of making sure my younger siblings were fed, clothed and ready to go to bed on time at the age of about nine years. I sometimes would skip meals when the food was too little or school because there was no one else to take care of them. My parents were either away most times doing manual jobs, or were too drank to pay attention, or one parent had left home because their fights escalated leading to one dissapearing for three weeks. I have to admit I feel I was robbed off my childhood and it hurt when I look back."
"I would choke my kids and bite them when angry to discipline them." An elderly man grieves lost family relationships
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. "I live with my sister because I don't have much strength to take care of myself. My children no longer come to see me and don't want anything to do with me. When they expressed how I treated them poorly as kids, I dismissed them and told them never to talk to me. I was a no-nonsense father who would choke her kids or even bite them when angry to discipline them."
My Kids Live Part-Time in a Big House With Their Dad but Prefer Life Full-Time With Me in My Tiny Apartment
When I divorced my husband, I left behind a life in a big, four-bedroom house. I moved with our children into a tiny two-bedroom apartment. My ex also moved to a small one-bedroom apartment.
Opinion: Why Narcissists Live Secret Lives, and You Were Only a Number in Their Rotation of Victims
I share my opinions, experiences, and knowledge on my path through narcissistic abuse. That’s the thing; there is never just one or two. There are multiple. They must keep the never-ending rotation going because they know no relationship will last.
Dear Abby: I had the perfect boyfriend, then things took a dark turn
DEAR ABBY: I’m having a big problem with my boyfriend. We had a baby five months ago, and since then he has changed drastically. He previously had a problem with addiction, but had a handle on it. He told me the baby was powerful motivation. My pregnancy was blissful, and he was attentive and caring. see also Dear Abby: My childhood trauma haunts me to this day I know babies are stressful, and ours had colic, so we had many nights filled with screaming. I do most of the work with the baby. I quit my job to be a stay-at-home mom and...
Dear Abby: Former friend doesn’t know the whole story
DEAR ABBY: About 10 years ago, my longtime best friend, “Byron,” abruptly cut me out of his life. I never clearly understood why. I reached out to him on and off for several years without success. Then I ran into him, traded pleasantries and we followed up. He returned my email, we began communicating again […] The post Dear Abby: Former friend doesn’t know the whole story appeared first on West Virginia Daily News.
Parents Are Furious After ‘Woke’ School Bans Sarcasm in the Classroom
Parents have criticized a school for being too "woke" after the administration decided to forbid educators from employing sarcasm in the classroom. As part of a "Guide to Assist Staff" training program, the Skegness Academy in Lincolnshire, England, banned the use of irony as a means of expressing contempt towards students.
19 year old wants to move away from home and quit funding her unemployed parents
When you work hard, you generally want to be able to enjoy living on your own eventually. But, if your parents take most of your money and don't want you to move, it can be hard to feel like you're turning your back on them.
Wife on mother-in-law: "She told me she's embarrassed of me in front of my kids"
*This article is a work of nonfiction based on actual events recounted to me by a friend who witnessed them firsthand; used with permission. Being friendly with your in-laws will often require more than a casual nod, and staying determined to keep the whole family happy may take extra effort and time.
'I Left My Daughter Home Alone for the First Time When She Was 20'
It took a long time before I felt comfortable leaving my daughter in our home alone.
collective.world
A Goodbye Letter From My Hurting Heart
When I met you, I would have never imagined I’d have the feelings for you that I do right now. I never would have dreamed that the feelings of love I have circulating through my body would be caused by you. I started to notice you in small moments....
Man to Parents Who Abandoned Him: "Sorry, do I know you?"
**This article is based on information sourced from news, social media, and medical websites, all cited within the story**. Family is an essential part of life that significantly impacts who we are and the path that our lives take. However, for some, the concept of family is not a straightforward one.
Upworthy
High school students transform 15-year-old classmate's life by creating a robotic hand for him
Sergio Peralta was nervous on his first day of school at Hendersonville High School near Nashville, Tennessee. At 15 years old, he was the new kid and was particularly concerned about what his peers would think of his right hand, which had never fully formed. He wanted to hide it in his sleeve, so nobody would ever find out. However, his classmates surprised him with an unexpected gesture. Speaking to CBS News, Peralta said that on his first day of school he "honestly felt like hiding" his hand in his sleeve, "like nobody would ever find out." But his classmates, to his surprise, supported him in a way he never expected.
Comments / 0