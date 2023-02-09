2023 NBA Trade Deadline Trade Tracker: Live Trade Updates

The 2022-23 NBA trade deadline is on February 9 at 3 p.m. ET. Here are the latest trades around the league with live updates.

No teams are ever forced to make a trade, but when the NBA trade deadline rolls around every season, it seems like all 30 teams around the league are heading for the final stretch of a race, which results in a ton of moves being made.

From star players to key role players to draft picks being on the move, the trade deadline supplies us with countless trades each and every season, which is why we should expect nothing less this year.

No trades were made in October, November or December this season, but following the Los Angeles Lakers making a move for Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards , trade talks around the league are beginning to heat up.

You just never know what will happen in this league and here at Fastbreak on FanNation , we have you covered with all the latest breaking news pertaining to this season’s trade deadline!

Make sure you keep this page bookmarked, as all the latest trade news and live updates will be coming in through the trade deadline on February 9 at 3 p.m. ET.

Reported by: Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN

Golden State Warriors Receive: G Gary Payton II

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: F Kevin Knox, ATL/BKN/CHA 2023 2nd Round Pick (Second-most favorable to POR, via ATL), ATL 2024 2nd Round Pick (Protected 56-60), ATL 2025 2nd Round Pick (Protected 41-60), MEM 2026 2nd Round Pick (Protected 31-42, via GSW), GSW 2028 2nd Round Pick

February 9, 2023: Clippers Acquire Mason Plumlee From Hornets

Reported by: Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: C Mason Plumlee

Charlotte Hornets Receive: G Reggie Jackson, LAC 2028 2nd Round Pick

February 9, 2023: Pelicans Acquire Josh Richardson From San Antonio

Reported by: Shams Charania - The Athletic

New Orleans Pelicans Receive: G Josh Richardson

San Antonio Spurs Receive: G Devonte' Graham, CHI/NOP 2024 2nd Round Pick (More Favorable to SAS), NOP/POR 2026 2nd Round Pick (Least Favorable to SAS), NOP 2028 2nd Round Pick, NOP 2029 2nd Round Pick

February 9, 2023: Lakers Acquire Mo Bamba From Orlando

Reported by: Shams Charania - The Athletic

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: C Mo Bamba

Orlando Magic Receive: G Patrick Beverley, future second-round picks

Reported by: Shams Charania - The Athletic

Los Angeles Clippers Receive: G Eric Gordon, TOR 2024 2nd Round Pick (via MEM), IND/UTA/CLE 2024 2nd Round Pick (more favorable of (a) Pacers pick (b) less favorable of Cavaliers, Jazz picks), MEM 2027 2nd Round Pick

Memphis Grizzlies Receive: G Luke Kennard

Houston Rockets Receive: G John Wall, G Danny Green, LAC/OKC 2023 1st Round Pick (Rights to swap MIL 2023 1st Round Pick with lesser of LAC/OKC swap)

February 9, 2023: Hawks And Rockets Trade Multiple Players

Reported by: Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN

Atlanta Hawks Receive: C Bruno Fernando, G Garrison Mathews

Houston Rockets Receive: F Justin Holiday, C Frank Kaminsky, OKC 2024 2nd Round Pick (via ATL), OKC 2025 2nd Round Pick (via ATL)

February 9, 2023: Warriors Trade James Wiseman To Detroit

Reported by: Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN

Detroit Pistons Receive : C James Wiseman

Golden State Warriors Receive : F Kevin Knox, ATL 2026 2nd Round Pick, ATL 2028 2nd Round Pick

Atlanta Hawks Receive : F Saddiq Bey

February 9, 2023: Suns Acquire Darius Bazley From Oklahoma City

Reported by: Shams Charania - The Athletic

Phoenix Suns Receive : F Darius Bazley

Oklahoma City Thunder Receive : F/C Dario Saric, PHX 2029 2nd Round Pick

February 9, 2023: Clippers Trade For Bones Hyland

Reported by: Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN

Los Angeles Clippers Receive : G Bones Hyland

Denver Nuggets Receive : LAC 2024 2nd Round Pick, LAC 2025 2nd Round Pick

Reported by: Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN

Philadelphia 76ers Receive: F Jalen McDaniels, NYK 2024 2nd Round Pick (via CHA), POR 2029 2nd Round Pick

Charlotte Hornets Receive: G Svi Mykhailiuk, ATL/CHA/BKN 2023 2nd Round Pick (Most Favorable to CHA, via PHI), POR/NOP 2027 2nd Round Pick (Most Favorable to CHA, via POR)

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: F Matisse Thybulle

February 9, 2023: Lakers Trade Thomas Bryant To Denver

Reported by: Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN

Denver Nuggets Receive: C Thomas Bryant

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: G/F Davon Reed, DEN 2025 2nd Round Pick, DEN 2026 2nd Round Pick, DEN 2029 2nd Round Pick

Reported by: Shams Charania - The Athletic

Milwaukee Bucks Receive: F Jae Crowder

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Draft Rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet (39th overall pick in 2015 NBA Draft), MIL 2028 2nd Round Pick, MIL 2029 2nd Round Pick

Indiana Pacers Receive: F Jordan Nwora, G George Hill, F/C Serge Ibaka, MIL/CLE/GSW 2023 2nd Round Pick (more favorable of (a) Bucks pick (b) less favorable of Cavaliers, Warriors picks), MIL 2024 2nd Round Pick, IND 2025 2nd Round Pick (via MIL)

February 9, 2023: Celtics Add Frontcourt Depth With Muscala

Reported by: Shams Charania - The Athletic

Boston Celtics Receive: C Mike Muscala

Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: F Justin Jackson, 2023 2nd Round Pick (major stipulations/protections), BOS 2029 2nd Round Pick

February 9, 2023: Nets Trade Kevin Durant To Phoenix

Reported by: Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN

Phoenix Suns Receive: F Kevin Durant, F TJ Warren

Brooklyn Nets Receive: F Mikal Bridges, F Cameron Johnson, F Jae Crowder, PHX 2023 1st Round Pick (Unprotected), PHX 2025 1st Round Pick (Unprotected), PHX 2027 1st Round Pick (Unprotected), PHX 2028 1st Round Pick (Swap, More Favorable to BKN), PHX 2029 1st Round Pick (Unprotected)

February 9, 2023: Jakob Poeltl Gets Traded To Toronto

Reported by: Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN

Toronto Raptors Receive: C Jakob Poeltl

San Antonio Spurs Receive: C Khem Birch, TOR 2024 1st Round Pick (Top-6 Protected), TOR 2023 2nd Round Pick, TOR 2025 2nd Round Pick

February 8, 2023: Knicks Acquire Josh Hart From Portland

Reported by: Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN

New York Knicks Receive: G/F Josh Hart

Portland Trail Blazers Receive: F Cam Reddish, G Ryan Arcidiacono, G Svi Mykhailiuk, NYK 2023 1st Round Pick (Lottery-Protected)

Reported by: Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN

Los Angeles Lakers Receive: G D'Angelo Russell, G/F Malik Beasley, F Jarred Vanderbilt

Utah Jazz Receive: G Russell Westbrook, F Juan Toscano-Anderson, C Damian Jones, LAL 2027 1st Round Pick (Top-4 Protected)

Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: G Mike Conley Jr., G Nickeil Alexander-Walker, WAS/MEM 2024 2nd Round Pick (Lesser of the two picks, via LAL), UTA 2025 2nd Round Pick, UTA 2026 2nd Round Pick

February 7, 2023: Nets Trade Kessler Edwards To Kings

Reported by: Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN

Sacramento Kings Receive: F Kessler Edwards, Cash Considerations

Brooklyn Nets Receive: Draft Rights to David Michineau (39th overall pick in 2016 NBA Draft)

February 7, 2023: Heat Trade Dewayne Dedmon To Spurs

Reported by: Shams Charania - The Athletic

San Antonio Spurs Receive: C Dewayne Dedmon, MIA 2028 2nd Round Pick

Miami Heat Receive: Cash Considerations

February 5, 2023: Nets Trade Kyrie Irving To Dallas

Reported by: Shams Charania - The Athletic

Dallas Mavericks Receive: G Kyrie Irving, F Markieff Morris

Brooklyn Nets Receive: G Spencer Dinwiddie, F Dorian Finney-Smith, DAL 2027 2nd Round Pick, DAL 2029 1st Round Pick (Unprotected), DAL 2029 2nd Round Pick

January 23, 2023: Lakers Acquire Rui Hachimura From Wizards

Reported by: Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN

Los Angeles Lakers Receive : F Rui Hachimura

Washington Wizards Receive : G Kendrick Nunn, CHI 2023 2nd Round Pick (via LAL), WAS/LAL 2028 2nd Round Pick (Less Favorable, via LAL), LAL 2029 2nd Round Pick

Be sure to catch up on the newest episode of The Fast Break Podcast hosted by Fastbreak's own Brett Siegel !

Streaming on Apple Podcasts and Spotify , The Fast Break Podcast takes you inside the league with the latest news, intel, rumors and interviews from those close to the action for all 30 teams. Be on the lookout for a new episodes every Friday.