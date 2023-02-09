2023 NBA Trade Deadline Trade Tracker: Live Trade Updates
The 2022-23 NBA trade deadline is on February 9 at 3 p.m. ET. Here are the latest trades around the league with live updates.
No teams are ever forced to make a trade, but when the NBA trade deadline rolls around every season, it seems like all 30 teams around the league are heading for the final stretch of a race, which results in a ton of moves being made.
From star players to key role players to draft picks being on the move, the trade deadline supplies us with countless trades each and every season, which is why we should expect nothing less this year.
No trades were made in October, November or December this season, but following the Los Angeles Lakers making a move for Rui Hachimura from the Washington Wizards , trade talks around the league are beginning to heat up.
February 9, 2023: Warriors Re-Acquire Gary Payton II From Portland
Reported by: Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN
Golden State Warriors Receive: G Gary Payton II
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: F Kevin Knox, ATL/BKN/CHA 2023 2nd Round Pick (Second-most favorable to POR, via ATL), ATL 2024 2nd Round Pick (Protected 56-60), ATL 2025 2nd Round Pick (Protected 41-60), MEM 2026 2nd Round Pick (Protected 31-42, via GSW), GSW 2028 2nd Round Pick
February 9, 2023: Clippers Acquire Mason Plumlee From Hornets
Reported by: Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN
Los Angeles Clippers Receive: C Mason Plumlee
Charlotte Hornets Receive: G Reggie Jackson, LAC 2028 2nd Round Pick
February 9, 2023: Pelicans Acquire Josh Richardson From San Antonio
Reported by: Shams Charania - The Athletic
New Orleans Pelicans Receive: G Josh Richardson
San Antonio Spurs Receive: G Devonte' Graham, CHI/NOP 2024 2nd Round Pick (More Favorable to SAS), NOP/POR 2026 2nd Round Pick (Least Favorable to SAS), NOP 2028 2nd Round Pick, NOP 2029 2nd Round Pick
February 9, 2023: Lakers Acquire Mo Bamba From Orlando
Reported by: Shams Charania - The Athletic
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: C Mo Bamba
Orlando Magic Receive: G Patrick Beverley, future second-round picks
February 9, 2023: Clippers Acquire Eric Gordon In Three-Team Trade
Reported by: Shams Charania - The Athletic
Los Angeles Clippers Receive: G Eric Gordon, TOR 2024 2nd Round Pick (via MEM), IND/UTA/CLE 2024 2nd Round Pick (more favorable of (a) Pacers pick (b) less favorable of Cavaliers, Jazz picks), MEM 2027 2nd Round Pick
Memphis Grizzlies Receive: G Luke Kennard
Houston Rockets Receive: G John Wall, G Danny Green, LAC/OKC 2023 1st Round Pick (Rights to swap MIL 2023 1st Round Pick with lesser of LAC/OKC swap)
February 9, 2023: Hawks And Rockets Trade Multiple Players
Reported by: Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN
Atlanta Hawks Receive: C Bruno Fernando, G Garrison Mathews
Houston Rockets Receive: F Justin Holiday, C Frank Kaminsky, OKC 2024 2nd Round Pick (via ATL), OKC 2025 2nd Round Pick (via ATL)
February 9, 2023: Warriors Trade James Wiseman To Detroit
Reported by: Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN
Detroit Pistons Receive : C James Wiseman
Golden State Warriors Receive : F Kevin Knox, ATL 2026 2nd Round Pick, ATL 2028 2nd Round Pick
Atlanta Hawks Receive : F Saddiq Bey
February 9, 2023: Suns Acquire Darius Bazley From Oklahoma City
Reported by: Shams Charania - The Athletic
Phoenix Suns Receive : F Darius Bazley
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive : F/C Dario Saric, PHX 2029 2nd Round Pick
February 9, 2023: Clippers Trade For Bones Hyland
Reported by: Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN
Los Angeles Clippers Receive : G Bones Hyland
Denver Nuggets Receive : LAC 2024 2nd Round Pick, LAC 2025 2nd Round Pick
February 9, 2023: 76ers, Hornets, Trail Blazers Make Three-Team Deal Involving Thybulle
Reported by: Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN
Philadelphia 76ers Receive: F Jalen McDaniels, NYK 2024 2nd Round Pick (via CHA), POR 2029 2nd Round Pick
Charlotte Hornets Receive: G Svi Mykhailiuk, ATL/CHA/BKN 2023 2nd Round Pick (Most Favorable to CHA, via PHI), POR/NOP 2027 2nd Round Pick (Most Favorable to CHA, via POR)
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: F Matisse Thybulle
February 9, 2023: Lakers Trade Thomas Bryant To Denver
Reported by: Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN
Denver Nuggets Receive: C Thomas Bryant
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: G/F Davon Reed, DEN 2025 2nd Round Pick, DEN 2026 2nd Round Pick, DEN 2029 2nd Round Pick
February 9, 2023: Bucks Acquire Jae Crowder In Three-Team Deal
Reported by: Shams Charania - The Athletic
Milwaukee Bucks Receive: F Jae Crowder
Brooklyn Nets Receive: Draft Rights to Juan Pablo Vaulet (39th overall pick in 2015 NBA Draft), MIL 2028 2nd Round Pick, MIL 2029 2nd Round Pick
Indiana Pacers Receive: F Jordan Nwora, G George Hill, F/C Serge Ibaka, MIL/CLE/GSW 2023 2nd Round Pick (more favorable of (a) Bucks pick (b) less favorable of Cavaliers, Warriors picks), MIL 2024 2nd Round Pick, IND 2025 2nd Round Pick (via MIL)
February 9, 2023: Celtics Add Frontcourt Depth With Muscala
Reported by: Shams Charania - The Athletic
Boston Celtics Receive: C Mike Muscala
Oklahoma City Thunder Receive: F Justin Jackson, 2023 2nd Round Pick (major stipulations/protections), BOS 2029 2nd Round Pick
February 9, 2023: Nets Trade Kevin Durant To Phoenix
Reported by: Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN
Phoenix Suns Receive: F Kevin Durant, F TJ Warren
Brooklyn Nets Receive: F Mikal Bridges, F Cameron Johnson, F Jae Crowder, PHX 2023 1st Round Pick (Unprotected), PHX 2025 1st Round Pick (Unprotected), PHX 2027 1st Round Pick (Unprotected), PHX 2028 1st Round Pick (Swap, More Favorable to BKN), PHX 2029 1st Round Pick (Unprotected)
February 9, 2023: Jakob Poeltl Gets Traded To Toronto
Reported by: Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN
Toronto Raptors Receive: C Jakob Poeltl
San Antonio Spurs Receive: C Khem Birch, TOR 2024 1st Round Pick (Top-6 Protected), TOR 2023 2nd Round Pick, TOR 2025 2nd Round Pick
February 8, 2023: Knicks Acquire Josh Hart From Portland
Reported by: Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN
New York Knicks Receive: G/F Josh Hart
Portland Trail Blazers Receive: F Cam Reddish, G Ryan Arcidiacono, G Svi Mykhailiuk, NYK 2023 1st Round Pick (Lottery-Protected)
February 8, 2023: Lakers, Timberwolves & Jazz Three-Team Trade Involving Westbrook, Russell & Conley:
Reported by: Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN
Los Angeles Lakers Receive: G D'Angelo Russell, G/F Malik Beasley, F Jarred Vanderbilt
Utah Jazz Receive: G Russell Westbrook, F Juan Toscano-Anderson, C Damian Jones, LAL 2027 1st Round Pick (Top-4 Protected)
Minnesota Timberwolves Receive: G Mike Conley Jr., G Nickeil Alexander-Walker, WAS/MEM 2024 2nd Round Pick (Lesser of the two picks, via LAL), UTA 2025 2nd Round Pick, UTA 2026 2nd Round Pick
February 7, 2023: Nets Trade Kessler Edwards To Kings
Reported by: Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN
Sacramento Kings Receive: F Kessler Edwards, Cash Considerations
Brooklyn Nets Receive: Draft Rights to David Michineau (39th overall pick in 2016 NBA Draft)
February 7, 2023: Heat Trade Dewayne Dedmon To Spurs
Reported by: Shams Charania - The Athletic
San Antonio Spurs Receive: C Dewayne Dedmon, MIA 2028 2nd Round Pick
Miami Heat Receive: Cash Considerations
February 5, 2023: Nets Trade Kyrie Irving To Dallas
Reported by: Shams Charania - The Athletic
Dallas Mavericks Receive: G Kyrie Irving, F Markieff Morris
Brooklyn Nets Receive: G Spencer Dinwiddie, F Dorian Finney-Smith, DAL 2027 2nd Round Pick, DAL 2029 1st Round Pick (Unprotected), DAL 2029 2nd Round Pick
January 23, 2023: Lakers Acquire Rui Hachimura From Wizards
Reported by: Adrian Wojnarowski - ESPN
Los Angeles Lakers Receive : F Rui Hachimura
Washington Wizards Receive : G Kendrick Nunn, CHI 2023 2nd Round Pick (via LAL), WAS/LAL 2028 2nd Round Pick (Less Favorable, via LAL), LAL 2029 2nd Round Pick
