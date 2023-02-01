Read full article on original website
Why Did NASCAR Shorten the Daytona 500 to 450 Miles?
“Fuel strategy” hasn’t been much of a consideration in the NASCAR Cup Series since the arrival of stage racing and its scheduled breaks in the action. However, conserving fuel was on everyone’s mind for the 1974 Daytona 500 and half the season that followed. Thanks to rain,...
NBC Sports
New NASCAR Cup season features several changes
While NASCAR looks back in celebrating its 75th season, there’s plenty new for the sport heading into the 2023 campaign. Driver moves and schedule changes and are among some of the big changes this year. Here’s a look at some of the changes this season in Cup:. Drivers.
Autoweek.com
NASCAR Busch Light Clash Simply Isn't What It Used to Be
The Busch Clash made its debut in 1979 and was designed to spark interest in Cup qualifying throughout the season and showcase the sport’s fastest cars. The short trophy dash, along with Daytona 500 qualifying and the ARCA season opener, kicked off Speedweeks’ stock car racing portion. No...
Sporting News
NASCAR Clash 2023 start time, TV schedule, live stream, format for Coliseum exhibition race
After a frigid winter, the NASCAR Cup Series is back. And it's opening its newest campaign with a little California love. The Clash, the annual event that marks the start of race season, will take place at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. There are certainly worse places for drivers, crews and fans to be in early February.
Kevin Harvick Won’t Be Concerned About Consequences and Likely Seeking to Pay Back Some Drivers in 2023, According to Fox NASCAR Analyst
Kevin Harvick recently announced that the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season would be his last. It’s been a remarkable career, spanning 22 seasons, with 60 wins — among them the 2007 Daytona 500 — and the 2014 championship. But it hasn’t been without some conflicts along the way. The spider monkey move and fight with Greg Biffle. The Brad Keselowski push. Most recently, Chase Elliott at Bristol.
Kyle Busch Admits He’s Jealous of Ross Chastain, Who Understands and Gladly Calls Out All the Haters in the Garage
Kyle Busch was just one of several drivers Ross Chastain rubbed the wrong way in 2022. But at the end of the season, the Trackhouse Racing driver flipped the script when he pulled off a once-in-a-lifetime move that converted those drivers previously agitated by his aggressive actions into admirers for his guts and willingness to try something no one had ever done before.
AJ Allmendinger Starts With Bulletin Board Inspiration From Trevor Bayne, Who’s Having a Bad Week
A hot take on AJ Allmendinger is as chilly as current prospects for Trevor Bayne doing much racing this season. It seems the former Daytona 500 champion is having a bad week on the eve of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. Job prospects for Trevor Bayne are fading. There’s...
Autoweek.com
Format for NASCAR Busch Light Clash is More Complicated Than It Needs to Be
NASCAR moved its Busch Light Clash to the L.A. Coliseum at least in part to bring the racing series to a new audience. The race is an exhibition and it is the only race on the schedule with a halftime break and musical performance during that built-in break in the action. This year, it's Wiz Khalifa who will entertain at the Coliseum. It's a great season kickoff that doesn't need the Saturday night local short track schedule.
Massive Partnership Lineup Announced for JTG Daugherty Racing’s 2023 NASCAR Cup Series Season
The NASCAR Cup Series season is ramping up, and the JTG Daugherty Racing’s partner list for the No. 47 Kroger Racing Camaro is close to completing its lineup for the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series season. “We are humbled to share the news about our esteemed Kroger Racing partner lineup...
NASCAR book to arrive in April
Fans of race car driving can explore the thrilling illustrated story of NASCAR stock car racing in America with this stunning celebration filled with evocative photography, legendary drivers and a decade-by-decade history as told by Al Pearce, Mike Hembree, Kelly Crandall and Jimmy Creed. “NASCAR 75 Years” captures the greatest moments throughout the decades, from the beaches of Daytona to the jaw-clenching competition, the mind-bending technology, the triumphs, the teamwork and the high-speed thrills. Large-format photography from throughout NASCAR history brings it all to life...
SB Nation
NASCAR bans the ‘Hail Melon’
Driver Ross Chastain provided one of the most memorable moments of last year’s NASCAR season. Do not expect to see it replicated anytime soon. Needing to move up a few places in the closing lap of the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway to qualify for the final four in the last race of the season, Chastain put his Chevrolet into the wall, and rode it around the track, rocketing into fifth place. That finish was good enough to put him in the final four for the season finale.
Autoweek.com
How the 'Cat in the Hat' Took Not-So-Straight Line to NASCAR Hall of Fame
In 1971, Jack Roush partnered with Wayne Gapp to compete in major-league drag racing, even winning a Pro Stock title in the National Hot Rod Association. In 1984, Roush jumped into road racing. He was a quick success in both Sports Car Club of America and International Motor Sports Association series, scoring with drivers Tommy Kendall, Scott Pruett and Willy T. Ribbs.
Ross Chastain Has Incredible Reaction To NASCAR's Latest Ban
Earlier this week, NASCAR announced that drivers will not be allowed to run against the wall to gain speed. NASCAR said there will be a time penalty for those who use wall to gain speed at any and all tracks this season. Ross Chastain benefited from this move during the Martinsville Cup ...
