Driver Ross Chastain provided one of the most memorable moments of last year’s NASCAR season. Do not expect to see it replicated anytime soon. Needing to move up a few places in the closing lap of the Xfinity 500 at Martinsville Speedway to qualify for the final four in the last race of the season, Chastain put his Chevrolet into the wall, and rode it around the track, rocketing into fifth place. That finish was good enough to put him in the final four for the season finale.

1 DAY AGO