Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 20.14MM shares of Travelers Companies Inc (TRV). This represents 8.6% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 19.78MM shares and 8.00% of the company, an increase in shares of 1.80% and an increase in total ownership of 0.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).

1 DAY AGO