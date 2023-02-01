Macy's, the major retailer, will begin liquidation sales at four stores across the United States this month. It’s no secret that the retail industry has been struggling in recent years, and it looks like Macy’s is the latest victim of this unfortunate trend. The major retailer has recently announced that it will be shutting down 125 stores over a three-year period, with the first wave of closures taking place this month. This means that if you’re looking for a bargain, now is the time to take advantage of Macy’s liquidation sales!

27 DAYS AGO