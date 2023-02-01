Read full article on original website
retailleader.com
Walmart rolls out its new store design to 6 stores
Walmart is expanding its new store design it first tested last year in Arkansas. The big box store’s new design is focused on getting consumers to spend on discretionary items, such as home furnishings, apparel and products in beauty. The new design is rolling out to six stores by...
retailleader.com
DTC health cereal Magic Spoon expanding physical retail presence
The high-protein, low-sugar cereal brand appeared in Target this year, and it will now be available on more store shelves. Direct-to-consumer cereal brand Magic Spoon is expanding its push into physical retail. The CPG brand sells high-protein, low-sugar cereals meant to mimic classic types of cereal. The company received $82...
4 Huge Clothing Stores Are Are About To Close For Good
The comfort of online shopping has led to a movement away from shopping malls thus affecting physical retail stores for more than a decade. Also, the advent of the COVID-19 pandemic dealt a deadly blow to the structure of several American companies and it’s no secret that many retailers and employees were mostly affected in 2020.
Say Goodbye to Your Favorite Clothing Stores: Major Retailers Closing Doors Across the US
Retailers are constantly changing their strategies to keep up with the changing shopping habits of customers. Over the last few years, many retailers have decided to close their brick-and-mortar stores and pull out of malls, which were once the heart of American shopping experiences. In this article, we'll be discussing the upcoming closures of several clothing retailers, including Marshalls and H&M, which will begin this week.
Once-popular retail chain attempting comeback by opening new store in New Jersey
A once-popular retail chain is attempting to make a major comeback, starting with the opening of a new store in New Jersey. Read on to learn more. This summer, the retail chain Babies R Us, which went out of business in 2018, will attempt to make a major comeback. According to CNBC, the retail chain will be opening a new flagship store location at the American Dream Mall in New Jersey.
The Fastest Growing Food Retailer In America Might Surprise You
The retail giants continue to benefit as prices rise.
Shoppers Upset As 5 Popular Retailers Announce Permanent Closures!
In the past week, several popular retailers have announced plans to close their stores. These closures may be due to the inflated cost of goods and increased thefts at retailers across the country. The retailers include Macy's, Bed Bath & Beyond, Sears, Morphe, and JOANN. These closures will affect a significant number of stores and states across the country. Many of the retailers cited a shift towards online shopping as a contributing factor to the closures.
Barnes & Noble making big comeback with 30 stores to open in ‘big-box revival’ as ‘retail apocalypse’ hits other brands
A MAJOR bookseller has revealed that it’s opening 30 new shops this year. Barnes & Noble seems to be making a revival at a time when other large chains have announced a raft of store closures. Retail commentators feared an apocalyptic scenario could hit the sector during the pandemic...
Walmart Is Testing New Store Layouts — Will It Draw Customers?
The consumer retail giant Walmart started implementing a new layout across 1,000 stores in 2022. Despite a strong customer base and plenty of business from online sales, the retailer wants to continue to impress and draw new customers into its physical stores. To pursue this goal, Walmart is changing store layouts to be more appealing.
Major Retailer Appears Headed For Bankruptcy
The party may be over at Party City. Beloved theme and costume retailer Party City (PRTY) - Get Free Report is said to be considering bankruptcy within weeks, and is talking to bondholders about converting its debt to equity to help shore up its balance sheet. The company is also...
Amazon is rapidly opening new Whole Foods stores after halting Amazon Fresh's expansion, in a troubling sign for online grocery sales
Whole Foods CEO Jason Buechel wants to triple the number of new stores that the chain opens even as other Amazon stores shutter or pause openings.
Liquidation Sales Are Starting at Macy's! Are You Ready For Major Deals?
Macy's, the major retailer, will begin liquidation sales at four stores across the United States this month. It’s no secret that the retail industry has been struggling in recent years, and it looks like Macy’s is the latest victim of this unfortunate trend. The major retailer has recently announced that it will be shutting down 125 stores over a three-year period, with the first wave of closures taking place this month. This means that if you’re looking for a bargain, now is the time to take advantage of Macy’s liquidation sales!
Bed Bath & Beyond Closes an Entire Chain as Bankruptcy Looms
The troubled retailer has taken another major step to try to stave off closure.
Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative
Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
Say Goodbye To Bed Bath & Beyond: Retail Giant on the Brink of Bankruptcy
Bed Bath & Beyond, a home goods retailer, is facing financial difficulties as it has reportedly "run low on funds" and missed an important interest payment. Photo by(Mike Mozart/Flickr)
Walmart announces huge update that will give hundreds of customers even more access to important products with a new app
WALMART has launched a new partnership to give hundreds of customers even more access to important products. The retail giant has teamed up with Avanlee Care to provide shoppers with a caregiver support app. Shoppers can order groceries, health, or pharmacy products at certain Walmart locations through the Avanlee app.
mytotalretail.com
Walmart Targets Small Businesses With Walmart Business Offering
Walmart last week launched a dedicated e-commerce site tailored to small and midsize business (SMB) customers. The website, Walmart Business, will offer “a curated assortment of more than 100,000 items with categorization and navigation tailored to busy organizational shoppers, Walmart said in a press release. The product categories include office supplies and furniture, food and beverage, restroom, electronics, and classroom and facility needs, and they were selected by Walmart after speaking with SMB customers and asking them to identify key products for their operations.
voguebusiness.com
Are indie fashion boutiques ready to rule retail?
To receive the Vogue Business newsletter, sign up here. Two weeks ago, interior designer Jacqueline Togut wandered into the 3,000-square-foot Kirna Zabête boutique in Palm Beach, Florida. She greeted her regular sales associate, who suggested a dress from Carolina Herrera — a designer Togut considered “too stodgy” until she tried the animal-print piece on. “And then I got motivated,” she says. She left with three looks from Carolina Herrera, all unintended purchases.
Beyond Meat revamps its retail strategy, hires new marketing executive
Beyond Meat Inc. is revamping its retail sales strategy to center on five major grocers and hiring a new marketing executive as part of an effort to reinvigorate the plant-based food maker’s business.
Inflation is Pushing Shoppers Online
Consumers have inflation on the brain, and they’re changing the way they shop because of it. That’s according to online marketplace SaaS firm Mirakl, which surveyed 9,600 global shoppers during Q4 for its “Consumer Preferences in the Digital-First Economy” report released this week. The research showed that 86 percent of U.S. shoppers are looking for better value when browsing and buying, and as a result, 71 percent plan to move their product searches online over the next year. Consumers aren’t shifting spend online indiscriminately, however. In 2022, 46 percent of respondents said they conducted most of their shopping on a marketplace, up...
