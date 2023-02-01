Read full article on original website
Scytale backs decentralized storage solution Sumi Network's $3 million raise
Web3 infrastructure provider Sumi Network has raised $3 million at a $30 million valuation. The round is led by Scytale and includes investors such as Fuse, D1 Ventures and DFG. Web3 infrastructure provider Sumi Network has raised $3 million to build out its decentralized communication and storage solutions. The seed...
A16z-backed Arpeggi Labs is looking to raise $11 million
A16z-backed Arpeggi Labs is looking to raise $11 million from investors. The web3 music startup has already secured $9.1 million from 21 investors. Web3 music startup Arpeggi Labs is seeking to raise $11 million. A U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) filing shows the startup has already secured $9.1 million...
KuCoin Ventures backs web3 social data portal Port3 Network's $3 million round
Port3 Network has raised a $3 million seed round to build a web3 social data portal. The round is led by KuCoin Ventures, and other investors include Jump Crypto, SNZ, Cogitent, Momentum6. Web3 social data portal Port3 Network has raised $3 million in a seed round led by KuCoin Ventures.
Metis aims to simplify crypto adoption with Banxa integration
Metis has integrated with fiat-to-crypto gateway Banxa, reducing the complexity of onboarding to the Ethereum Layer 2. The move aims to make cryptocurrency more user-friendly and accessible for the next wave of adopters. Layer 2 Ethereum scaling solution Metis has integrated with crypto payment gateway Banxa, enabling Metis users to...
Decentralized exchange Orion Protocol hacked for $3 million
Orion Protocol suffered a major security attack with the loss of $3 million in project assets. The hack occurred due to a reentrancy vulnerability in the project’s smart contracts. Orion Protocol, a lesser-known decentralized exchange platform, suffered a major security hack on Thursday. An attacker made off with a...
Bitcoin mining firm Marathon Digital sold 1,500 BTC in January
Bitcoin miner Marathon Digital reported that it sold 1,500 BTC last month. “With bitcoin production increasing and becoming more consistent, we made the strategic decision to sell some of our bitcoin, as previously planned, to cover some of our operating expenses and for general corporate purposes,” CEO Fred Thiel said in a statement.
Solana DeFi lender Everlend Finance shuts down its app citing liquidity crunch
Everlend Finance has shut down its lending app and advised users to withdraw their funds. The Solana DeFi lender blamed the current liquidity crunch in the market as the reason for its decision. Solana-based DeFi lending protocol Everlend Finance has shut down its app platform, despite having sufficient runway to...
Nomura's Laser Digital readies institutional trading platform, eyes mainstream market making
Nomura’s digital asset company Laser Digital is still on track to launch its institutional trading platform by the first quarter pending regulatory approvals. It’s part of a strategy to provide the best liquidity for clients, said Jez Mohideen, Laser Digital’s CEO. Laser Digital is driving forward with...
Pantera exec Joey Krug leaves crypto investment firm: CoinDesk
Joey Krug, the co-chief investment officer of Pantera Capital, is leaving the firm after six years. Krug’s departure comes after a tumultuous year for crypto markets. Pantera Capital co-Chief Investment Officer Joey Krug has left the venture capital and investment firm, CoinDesk reported, citing a letter sent out to partners on Friday.
Delegate Cash hits $400 million milestone as lesser-known project finds real adoption
Delegate Cash is a project for delegating certain rights for NFTs and other tokens to other wallets — reducing risk of theft. The project still is largely under the radar but has been seeing strong adoption recently, with thousands of wallets now using it. Delegate Cash is one of...
MakerDAO revenue fell 42% in 2022 amid shrinking crypto lending market
MakerDAO’s earnings and revenue fell sharply in 2022 from the previous year. Real-world assets grew to become a major part of MakerDAO’s earnings as 2022 ended. MakerDAO, which builds the platform that issues the DAI stablecoin, saw a marked decline in 2022 revenue, as the DeFi protocol launched a significant pivot from crypto-native lending to the real-world asset market, according to a financial report issued by Steakhouse Financial.
Luna Classic token price rises to highest level since November
Luna Classic has risen 20% today and is now at its highest price since late last year. The collapsed UST Classic stablecoin has surged 60% today. Luna Classic (lunc) is up 20% in the last 24-hour trading period and has risen to its highest price point since November, according to data from CoinGecko.
CFTC 'well-positioned' to fill regulatory gap in crypto: Behnam
CFTC Chair Rostin Behnam said in prepared remarks that the agency can fill a regulatory crypto gap if Congress decides to give it more power. The agency’s staff is also working towards “another strong year of precedent setting cases,” in digital assets, Behnam said. Turmoil in the...
Australia reveals its plans for crypto regulation
A consultation paper published by the Australian government looks to apply some existing financial frameworks to regulate its crypto sector. Australia’s financial regulator may see a boost in resources to oversee crypto. Australia took a step toward regulating its crypto sector with a consultation paper providing more clarity on...
Coinbase off to a strong start to 2023 with increased trading volume: Cowen
Total trading volume in January of $55 billion is a 58% increase over the previous month. Daily volume is averaging $1.8 billion, the highest since August, which had daily volume at $1.9 billion. Coinbase is off to a "strong start" in 2023 with a rebound in trading volume, Cowen analysts...
FTX-backed NFT company airing $6.5 million Super Bowl commercial
NFT and gaming company Limit Break spent $6.5 million to advertise “free-to-own” digital collectibles during this year’s Super Bowl. FTX, which backed Limit Break, was a prominent advertiser during last year’s NFL championship. “This marks the first time an NFT developer has purchased a Super Bowl...
MicroStrategy sees fourth quarter loss after it writes down value of bitcoin holdings
MicroStrategy reported a net loss of $249.7 million for the fourth quarter of 2022 compared to a loss of $90 million in the same period of the prior year. The company said the net loss had been affected by digital asset impairment charges of $197.6 million. MicroStrategy, the software firm...
Bitcoin, ether slip as unexpectedly strong US jobs report signals continued rate hikes
Bitcoin and ether were down more than 2% over the previous 24 hours at about 9:40 a.m. EST, with the former trading at $23,393 and the latter around $1,641. Cryptocurrencies and traditional markets slid as the U.S. jobs report numbers more than doubled estimates. Bitcoin and ether were down more...
Crypto exchange Kraken closes Abu Dhabi office
Crypto exchange Kraken closed its Abu Dhabi office and laid off eight members of staff in the MENA region. The move follows the exchange’s recent restructuring where the firm laid off around 30% of global staff. Crypto exchange Kraken is shutting its Abu Dhabi office and winding down support...
IGNORE: Stronghold Digital Mining share sale previously reported
An earlier story on Stronghold Digital Mining concerned a share sale that was previously reported. An earlier story on Stronghold Digital Mining concerned a share sale that was previously reported. Today's filing was an amendment to the original prospectus filed in September. © 2023 The Block Crypto, Inc. All Rights...
