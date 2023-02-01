Read full article on original website
U.S Unemployment Rate Figure Lower Than Expected at 3.4%
Statistics show that in January, a staggering 517k new employment were created. The addition of new employment is good for the Dollar but bad for Bitcoin. The market has reached a point of no return. A new report on non-farm payrolls in the United States is now available. The number of individuals working in the U.S.’s industrial, construction, and retail sectors. The government statistics show that in January, a staggering 517k new employment were created. The latest figure is around 2.5 times higher than December’s 223,000.
Job openings unexpectedly rose in December to 11 million
U.S. job openings unexpectedly rose in December, a sign the American labor market remains hot and a blow to the Federal Reserve's efforts to cool it down. Openings in December rose to 11 million, up from 10.4 million in November, the Labor Department said Wednesday. Economists had expected job openings to drop slightly in December. The rate of layoffs and employees quitting both ticked up slightly that month. "With 76.4 million Americans starting new jobs, 2022 is the year with the largest number of completed hires on record,"Julia Pollak, chief economist at ZipRecruiter, said in...
Mortgage rates drop to the 5% range for the first time since September
The average rate on the 30-year fixed rate mortgage has fallen to 5.99%, Mortgage News Daily said. The rate started this week at 6.21% and fell sharply Wednesday after the Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell said inflation "has eased somewhat but remains elevated." For someone buying a $400,000 home today...
U.S. factory orders rebound in December
WASHINGTON, Feb 2 (Reuters) - New orders for U.S.-manufactured goods rebounded in December, but higher interest rates are weighing on business spending on equipment, which could keep manufacturing under pressure.
US Adds 517,000 Jobs In January, Unemployment at 3.4%
The U.S. economy added 517,000 jobs in January, beating estimates of 187,000 jobs. This number represents a dip from December, which saw an increase of 260,000 jobs and November, which saw an increase of 290,000 jobs, according to a newly revised figure from the Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday. As inflation soars, the job market has stayed tight as wages increase across various industries — even as layoffs in tech and other sectors continue to increase — as the Federal Reserve looks to curb demand and inflation. The unemployment rate in December was little changed from November at 3.4%, with 5.7 milllion people...
Oil surges after strong U.S. jobs data
LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday after strong U.S. jobs data, but were still set for weekly falls as investors sought more clarity on the imminent EU embargo on Russian refined products and more signs of demand recovery in top consumer China. Brent crude futures gained $1.16, or 1.4%,...
What Recession? Unemployment Just Hit a 54-Year Low
Job growth exploded in January, and the unemployment rate dropped even more.
U.S. Manufacturing PMI Hits Lowest Since May 2020
U.S. manufacturing PMI for January has come in at 47.4%, representing the third consecutive contraction of economic activity in the manufacturing sector, with the petroleum products and coal industry among the 15 showing contractions, according to data released Wednesday by the Institute for Supply Management (ISM). The U.S. January Manufacturing...
Denmark sets aside $294 mln to bring down waiting lists at hospitals
COPENHAGEN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Denmark's government said on Friday it has set aside an additional 2 billion Danish crowns ($293.7 million) to help alleviate acute challenges in the country's healthcare system towards 2024. The money will partly be spent to reduce long waiting lists accumulated at hospitals following the...
U.S. weekly jobless claims fall; layoffs surge in January
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment benefits unexpectedly fell last week as the labor market remained resilient despite higher borrowing costs and mounting fears of a recession. Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 3,000 to a seasonally adjusted 183,000 for the week...
Euro, sterling dip as investors assess rate outlook
NEW YORK (Reuters) - The euro dipped against the dollar on Thursday after the European Central Bank raised interest rates by a widely expected 50 basis points, while the Bank of England adopted a more dovish tone on inflation. The ECB penciled in at least one more hike of the...
Colombia inflation rate seen rising again in January
BOGOTA (Reuters) - Colombia's inflation is forecast to have increased again in January, pushed up by wage growth and higher food and gasoline prices, a Reuters poll showed on Wednesday, with analysts forecasting consumer price growth had further to run. According to the median taken from 23 analysts' forecasts, monthly...
US unemployment rate at lowest level since 1969, data indicate
The U.S. unemployment rate reached its lowest level in more than five decades in January as employers added 517,000 jobs in January, according to data released Friday by the Bureau of Labor Statistics. The U.S. unemployment rate dropped to 3.4% in January, marking the lowest the unemployment rate has been...
US Unemployment Claims Drop for Fourth Time in Five Weeks
(Bloomberg) -- Applications for US unemployment benefits fell for the fourth time in five weeks, underscoring the broad resilience of the job market that threatens to keep inflation elevated. Most Read from Bloomberg. Initial unemployment claims ticked down by 3,000 to 183,000 in the week ended Jan. 28, the lowest...
India's Kansai Nerolac posts profit slide as extended monsoon hits demand
BENGALURU, Feb 3 (Reuters) - India's Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd reported a more than 14% drop in quarterly profit on Friday, hurt by a monsoon-induced demand slump in its decorative unit. The Japanese Kansai Paint Co Ltd-owned paint maker said consolidated net profit in the quarter ended Dec. 31 fell...
3 penny stocks to keep an eye on amid interest rates hike
Penny stocks have a trade value of less than £1 and a market cap of less than £100 million. But investors are often buoyed by their high risk-reward ratio and tend to explore them during inflationary conditions. With the Bank of England (BoE) raising the interest rates UK...
Pakistani rupee hits record low of 276.58 against dollar in inter-bank
KARACHI, Feb 3 (Reuters) - The Pakistani rupee fell 1.9% to a record low of 276.58 per dollar in the inter-bank market, according to the central bank. The rupee has dropped 16.5% since an artificial cap on the currency was lifted last week. (Reporting by Ariba Shahid, Writing by Tanvi Mehta, Editing by Raissa Kasolowsky)
Kenya private sector activity jumps in January - PMI
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's private sector activity rose for a third consecutive month in January, helped by improved business in agriculture, manufacturing, services and wholesale and retail sectors, a survey showed on Friday. The S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) Kenya Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) went up to 52.0 in January from 51.6...
US home price inflation slows further in November
US single-family home price growth cooled further in November, surveys showed on Tuesday, which together with declining mortgage rates could help to slow the housing market’s slide deeper into recession. The S&P CoreLogic Case Shiller national home price index, covering all nine US census divisions, increased 9.2% year-on-year in November, pulling back from October’s increase of 10.7%. A surge in remote work during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a housing market boom, driving prices to record highs. On a month-to-month basis, home prices fell 0.6% in November compared with October, the fifth straight monthly decline. The Federal Reserve’s fastest interest rate-hiking cycle since the 1980s has driven housing into recession. Falling...
UK shares slip as weak tech earnings weigh on mood
(Reuters) - UK stocks slipped on Friday after disappointing earnings from Wall Street's tech giants offset a bout of optimism over major central banks nearing the end of their interest-rate hike cycle. The blue-chip FTSE 100 index slipped 0.1% by 0810 GMT, while the midcap FTSE 250 index slid 0.5%...
