Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Bill Introduced in U.S. Senate to Make Washington, D.C., the 51st StateJordan ArthurWashington, DC
Luxury Lives in Washington, D.C.Douglas PilarskiWashington, DC
Catholic School and ACLJ to Sue D.C.’s Smithsonian Institution After Being Kicked Out for Wearing Pro-Life Knit CapsWild Orchid MediaGreenville, SC
Two Lunar New Year's Celebrations in VirginiaS. F. MoriVirginia State
The Diary Of Lincoln's AssassinSiddhartha SapkotaWashington, DC
Related
NHL
Hayes of Flyers sharing 1st All-Star Game with son of late brother Jimmy
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- The conversation was as much a joke as it was serious. At least, that was the way Kevin Hayes thought of it, all those vows that he would make an NHL All-Star Game, all those times that his older brother would say that it was going to happen.
NHL
'I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings'
So for the Red Wings captain, who will represent Detroit at the 2023 NHL All-Star Weekend on Friday and Saturday at FLA Live Arena, being referred to as a three-time All Star is an absolute honor. "I'm really excited to be here and to represent the Red Wings," said Larkin,...
KSDK
Vladimir Tarasenko participates in Accuracy Shooting event
SUNRISE, Fla. — St. Louis Blues forward Vladimir Tarasenko participated in his fourth NHL All-Star Weekend and took a shot at the accuracy shooting event. The annual Skills Competition was played on Friday in Sunrise, Florida, with various events including the fastest skater, hardest shot and a breakaway challenge.
NHL
Ilya Sorokin vs Ovi Jr. at Skills Competition
Ilya Sorokin faced off against Ovi Jr. at the Skills Competition. Ilya Sorokin is used to facing off against Alex Ovechkin, but on Friday night, he got acquainted with the next generation of Ovechkin. Sergei Ovechkin, aka Ovi Jr., led the Metropolitan Division All-Stars out for warmups ahead of the...
NHL
CIONA NAMED THUNDERBIRDS CAPTAIN
The Flames prospect will lead the newly-named Seattle leadership group. Flames prospect Lucas Ciona has been named captain of WHL's Seattle Thunderbirds. His fellow NHL prospects Nolan Allan (Chicago), Jared Davidson (Montreal), Jordan Gustafson (Vegas), and Luke Prokop (Nashville) were named alternate captains. The 20-year-old is in his fourth season...
NHL
Nelson and Sorokin Excited for Horvat's Arrival
Brock Nelson: "He's going to bring huge elements to our team" Brock Nelson and Bo Horvat have literally faced off plenty of times in their careers. On Thursday, they shook hands, as Nelson was the first Islander to welcome Horvat to his new team - in person. "I just met...
NHL
Blues announce initiatives to Celebrate Black History
The St. Louis Blues, Enterprise Center and Stifel Theatre are proud to participate in a number of initiatives to support the community and Celebrate Black History throughout the month of February. Here are some of the ways the team will celebrate, both internally within its offices, throughout the community and...
NHL
'Gren' wins EA SPORTS NHL 23 All-Star Open
FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. -- Matthew "Gren" Grenier was back in the winner's circle after the EA SPORTS NHL 23 NHL All-Star Open, held at the Truly Hard Seltzer NHL All-Star Beach Festival at Fort Lauderdale Beach on Thursday. Grenier, who represented the Dallas Stars, defeated Ben "uninsta1l" Thomson 2-0 in...
NHL
Beach Balls & Bucket Hats: Barkov, Tkachuk have fun at All-Star Skills
Isn't that what NHL All-Star Weekend in South Florida is all about?. Putting on a show for the home crowd, the Florida Panthers' All-Star duo had a blast while participating in various fun and skill-centric competitions throughout the star-studded event. "Just to be out there and see the crowd and...
NHL
Gretzky congratulates Bettman
NHL.com is the official web site of the National Hockey League. All NHL logos and marks and NHL team logos and marks depicted herein are the property of the NHL and the respective teams and may not be reproduced without the prior written consent of NHL Enterprises, L.P. © NHL 2023. All Rights Reserved. All NHL team jerseys customized with NHL players' names and numbers are officially licensed by the NHL and the NHLPA. The Zamboni word mark and configuration of the Zamboni ice resurfacing machine are registered trademarks of Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc.© Frank J. Zamboni & Co., Inc. 2023. All Rights Reserved. Any other third party trademarks or copyrights are the property of their respective owners. All rights reserved.
NHL
The Story of Ilya Sorokin
Ilya Sorokin's road from Russian youth hockey to NHL All-Star Weekend. Ilya Sorokin has quickly risen to the upper echelon of the NHL, as the Islanders goaltender only needed two-and-a-half seasons to earn an all-star designation. New York Islanders fans know all about his play since arriving in North America...
NHL
Suzuki wins Pitch 'n Puck at 2023 NHL All-Star Skills
PLANTATION, Fla. -- Nick Suzuki won the Chipotle NHL Pitch 'n Puck at the 2023 NHL All-Star Skills presented by DraftKings Sportsbook at Plantation Preserve Golf Course and Club on Wednesday. The Montreal Canadiens forward had the lowest score (-1) in the event, which used a combination of hockey and...
NHL
Dahlin on All-Star Weekend: 'It's important that Buffalo is represented'
SUNRISE, Fla. - Rasmus Dahlin wanted to leave one last mark on All-Star Weekend as the final minute ticked off the clock in the Atlantic Division's victory. Dahlin was awarded a penalty shot with his team up 6-3 in the final against the Central Division. It was the perfect opportunity to put his skill on display - which he tried to do with a behind-the-legs attempt that just barely deflected off the blocker of goaltender Connor Hellebuyck.
NHL
'A BUNCH OF GREAT GUYS'
SUNRISE, Florida - That's a wrap!. While it wasn't for a lack of effort, chances, or even a little puck luck, Nazem Kadri and the Pacific Division bowed out to the Central in Game 1 of Saturday's 3-on-3 tournament at the NHL All-Star Game. "It's always fun," said a smiling...
NHL
All-Star blog: Chandler Stephenson
Vegas forward reflects on 'pinch-me moment' of 1st appearance at event, seeing ex-teammate Ovechkin. Jamie talks with Chandler Stephenson about being called up for his first All-Star Game appearance. 04:04 • February 2, 2023. Vegas Golden Knights forward Chandler Stephenson will be keeping a blog throughout the 2023 Honda...
NHL
How To Watch: 2023 All-Star Game Weekend
What you need to know ahead of the 2023 NHL All-Star Game Weekend Festivities:. When: Friday, February 3 at 4:00 pm PST AND Saturday, February 4 at 12:00 pm PST. Who: Kevin Fiala, who makes his first NHL All-Star Game appearance. Where: FLA Live Arena (Sunrise, FL) Watch Friday Skills...
NHL
Pastrnak not concerned about contract with Bruins
"Obviously I feel fine," the 26-year-old forward said Friday. "There's no rush. In the middle of the season, you're focusing on the hockey and everything. You don't really think about the contract situation. It's in the hands with your agent, management and [Bruins general manager Don Sweeney]. I'm just thinking about hockey and playing, honestly, so that's pretty much all I've been doing."
Toronto to host 2024 NHL All-Star festivities
Toronto will host the NHL All-Star Weekend in 2024, marking the first time the festivities have been held in Canada
NHL
All-Star Weekend alumni game has unlikely hat trick, Luongo at forward
CORAL SPRINGS, Fla. -- For Peter Worrell, the Coral Springs Hockey Festival and Alumni Game can be summarized in one word. "For guys I played with, guys I played against, guys that I got to watch after I retired, it was a lot of fun to be out there," said Worrell, a forward who played six of his seven NHL seasons for the Florida Panthers from 1997 to 2003. "I thought the pace was pretty good. I'm just happy I made it through the whole game, to be honest."
NHL
Hughes Tackles Second All-Star Experience | FEATURE
FT. LAUDERDALE, FL - The New Jersey Devils are having a heck of a season. At the NHL All-Star break, the club sits in second place in the Metropolitan division with a record of 32-13-4. They wouldn't be there without some stellar play from their star players. Jack Hughes is...
Comments / 0