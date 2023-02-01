Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Some New Yorkers are upset that migrants classified as "single, adult men" were given Xboxes and video games by the cityAnita DurairajNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
Chinese Spy Balloon Shot Down, 517000 Jobs Added In Jan, Freezing Weather forecasted In NY & MoreDaily DigestNew York City, NY
Related
gohofstra.com
Thomas Scores 22 as Hofstra Drops Close CAA Contest at Monmouth
West Long Branch, NJ – In a back and forth Colonial Athletic Association contest, the Hofstra women's basketball team dropped a tight 63-59 result on the road against hosts Monmouth Friday evening from the OceanFirst Bank Center in West Long Branch, New Jersey. The loss drops Hofstra to 8-13...
gohofstra.com
Late Wins Lift Hofstra To Victory Over George Mason
Hempstead, NY - Hofstra rallied from a 16-10 deficit, winning the final four weight classes, to post a 26-16 victory over visiting George Mason Friday night at the David S. Mack Physical Education Center. The win snapped a two-match losing streak for the Pride. Hofstra moved to 3-4 on the...
gohofstra.com
Won't You Be My Neighbor? Hofstra And Stony Brook Battle For First Time As League Rivals
Hempstead, NY - The Hofstra men's basketball team will take on Stony Brook on Saturday afternoon in the first-ever match-up between the Long Island rivals as Colonial Athletic Association rivals. The game, which is being sponsored by Island Federal Credit Union, is Hofstra's Winter Homecoming and will feature a Winter White Out with the first 1,500 fans in attendance receiving a "Long Island Rivalry" t-shirt.
gohofstra.com
Hofstra Rallies In Second Half To Earn Fourth Consecutive Win
Hempstead, NY - Hofstra outscored Towson, 45-38, in the second half and erased a seven-point deficit over the final 6:33 to post a 76-72 Colonial Athletic Association victory over the Tigers Thursday night at the David S. Mack Sports and Exhibition Complex. The Pride closed the game with four consecutive points over the final 1:30, snapping a 72-72 tie.
Herald Community Newspapers
Oceanside's Matthew Guglielmo is aspiring to perfection
Matthew Guglielmo made history when he became the first male cheerleader to compete at Oceanside High School, where in his senior year he served as cheerleading team captain and was named to All County. Now, as a class of 2022 alumnus, he has added to his accolades by becoming a collegiate national champion as a member of the University of Delaware cheerleading team at the Universal Cheerleaders Association National Competition.
longisland.com
Governor Hochul Announces Ribbon Cutting of Long Island University's $26 Million College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center
Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the ribbon cutting of Long Island University's College of Veterinary Medicine Learning Center at its Long Island University Post campus in Brookville, Nassau County. Long Island University invested $53 million to establish the College of Veterinary Medicine, which includes today's announcement of the new $26 million Veterinary Learning Center. This state-of-the-art, 33,100-square-foot facility serves as the anchor of the College of Veterinary Medicine and will prepare students enrolled in the Doctor of Veterinary Medicine program with a comprehensive education and real-world skills through a four-year program. Supported by New York State funding of $12.75 million, the College of Veterinary Medicine is the only veterinary program recognized by the American Veterinary Medical Association Council on Education in the New York metropolitan area and one of only four veterinary schools in the Northeast United States.
'This is his dream.' Special needs student gets his shot on the court for Baldwin's varsity basketball team
Joe Gonzalez managed the boys' varsity basketball teams for two years, but it has always been a dream for him to play on the court.
fox5ny.com
Long Island street honoring KKK leader renamed after student-led effort
LONG ISLAND - A street that honored a leader of the Ku Klux Klan on Long Island has been renamed after a campaign led by high school students. The village board of Malverne, in Hempstead, voted last year to rename Lindner Place, named after Paul Lindner, a banker who helped develop the village more than a century ago and also served as great titan of the New York State Klan.
longislandadvance.net
Pat-Med schools taken off ‘schools to watch’ list
As of the end of the 2021-22 school year, the New York State Department of Education has awarded 10 out of 11 schools in the Patchogue-Medford School District good standing after they made …. This item is available in full to subscribers. Attention subscribers. We have recently launched a new...
Kathy Hochul colonizing Long Island with housing order, NY GOP pols say
Seven Republican state senators say Gov. Kathy Hochul has imperial-like ambitions to transform Long Island through a state budget proposal to expand housing statewide to ease ongoing shortages in the New York City area. “She seeks to solve New York City’s housing crisis by turning Long Island into the sixth borough of New York City,” state Sen. Steven Rhoads (R-Massapequa) said at a Friday press conference in Mineola alongside six GOP colleagues. “The proposals in the Governor’s Executive Budget are a reckless and irresponsible attempt to defy both local government’s right to control local zoning and the right of each and...
News 12
Guide: Warming centers around Long Island
Warming centers are open around Long Island to help residents during the current wave of dangerously cold temperatures. February 2-February 5: Open 8:00 a.m. – 4:00 p.m. February 2: Open 8:00 a.m. – 12:15 a.m. February 3: Open 8:00 a.m. – 12:45 a.m. February 4: Open 8:00...
Another NY nurses' strike? Staff at Long Island hospital step toward walkout.
A patient room at South Shore University Hospital in Bay Shore, New York About 800 nurses at South Shore University Hospital voted to authorize a strike on Friday, meaning 10-day notice of such an action could be given anytime. [ more › ]
Powerball tickets win $100K on Long Island, $50K in Brooklyn
NEW YORK (PIX11) — Wednesday night’s Powerball drawing was twice as nice for New York, with a $100,000 winning ticket sold on Long Island and a $50,000 winner in Brooklyn. The six-figure ticket was sold at a BP gas station on Rockaway Avenue in Valley Stream, while the other winner was sold at the Mermaid […]
queenseagle.com
Officials look to Queens locals for Creedmoor campus ideas
For years, the sprawling campus of Creedmoor Psychiatric Center has remained mostly abandoned. With its troubling history of patient treatment, the vast campus has become fodder for local ghost stories and urban adventures. Beyond a remaining hospital and a government building, it has been used for little else in recent years.
tbrnewsmedia.com
Plain Talk: A pilgrimage of spirit and hope
This month’s column was written outside the walls of the old city in Jerusalem, Israel. I was leading a pilgrimage with 74 Americans mostly from Suffolk County, a few from New Jersey, a few from Maryland and a few from Tennessee. We were clearly a very diverse and unique community of people.
The African American exodus from New York City
Faith Robinson holds a photograph of her grandmother standing in front of her family’s brownstone in Bed-Stuy in the 1990s. While the city’s overall population grows, the number of non-Hispanic Blacks continues to tumble; an epicenter of the change is Bed-Stuy. [ more › ]
tourcounsel.com
Americana Manhasset | Shopping mall in New York
Americana Manhasset is an upscale, open-air shopping mall located in Manhasset, in Nassau County, on Long Island, in New York, United States. It is located along a stretch of Northern Boulevard commonly referred to as the Miracle Mile of Manhasset. Developed by Gerace & Castagna, Incorporated, the Americana Manhasset opened...
Mineola mayor says Long Island residents 'feel betrayed' by George Santos
Mineola Mayor Paul Pereira says Santos has done nothing to help his Long Island district so far.
trazeetravel.com
Kokomo: Authentic Caribbean Cuisine in the Heart of New York City
Authentic Caribbean food, power couple owners and vibrant décor: What better way to enjoy a meal in New York City than at Kokomo? Living in or visiting the Big Apple doesn’t mean relinquishing traditional, flavorful foods and dishes from around the world, and at Kokomo, guests are instantly transported to the sandy beaches of the Caribbean through cocktails, delicious meals and a colorful ambiance.
Housing: Where the Rentals Are in Huntington
Editor’s Note: With housing a perennial topic of debate in Huntington, but with Gov. Kathy Hochul pressuring communities to create more, we’re taking a look at various aspects of the issue in Huntington with a series of articles throughout the year. It is clear that Read More ...
Comments / 0