Wilmington, DE

wilmtoday.com

How You Can Honor Black History Month in Wilmington, DE

February is Black History Month, where we honor and recognize the important contributions the Black community has made in our city. Some great ways to honor this month are by supporting local Black-owned businesses, embracing and enjoying culture by learning about noteworthy figures in history, watching films and listening to music created by Black artists, as well as visiting important historical locations around Wilmington. Support can be shown from the comfort of your home by donating to Black organizations and charities online as well.
WILMINGTON, DE
delawaretoday.com

ChristianaCare Trains Top-Notch Family Doctors in Delaware

The ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 50-plus years of training physicians in the Delaware community and beyond. A passion for training top-notch doctors and serving patients in their local communities has been a key to the success of ChristianaCare’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been preparing physicians to provide a full spectrum of health care services for more than a half century.
DELAWARE STATE
WDEL 1150AM

EastSide Charter School expanding

The students of diverse backgrounds that come out of Eastside Charter School will be well prepared for STEM related workforces, and as their teacher Sherae’a Moore says, they'll be the ones that will be able to control the robots in the future. "I keep explaining to [the students] that...
WILMINGTON, DE
WBOC

Young Delaware Author Looks to Spread Kindness

HARRINGTON, Del.- It's not everyday you meet a published author, especially one who is only eight years old. Ka'Liaa Baynard, a young prodigy from Harrington, wrote and published her book "Kindness Counts" by the age of seven. In a pandemic stricken world, Baynard found solace in taking pen to paper....
HARRINGTON, DE
delawarepublic.org

Why Black history is American history

Since the mid-1970s, February has been recognized federally as Black History Month. Educators take this time to focus on the Month’s theme and highlight the lives of icons such as Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr., and Rosa Parks. But critics say Black History is American History and should be integrated throughout the school year, not relegated to a single month.
DOVER, DE
Delaware LIVE News

Wilmington gets $200,000 in Safe Streets and Roads funding

Wilmington has received a $200,000 grant from the new federal Safe Streets and Roads for All program. It’s the only Delaware grant among $800 million awarded for 510 projects nationwide. The city is partnering with the Wilmington Area Planning Council on the grant. The Delaware Department of Transportation and Delaware Transit Corp. (the DelDOT unit that runs DART buses) have ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WDEL 1150AM

Vincent White selected for First District City Council Seat

Wilmington City Council has chosen a new councilperson to represent the First District of Wilmington. Vincent White is replacing his successor, the late Linda Gray, who had been elected into the seat in 2020. Gray who died in November of last year to a brief struggle with walking pneumonia. Harold...
WILMINGTON, DE
bvmsports.com

Bowling Heads to Delaware for the Griffin Classic

WASHINGTON (February 3, 2023) – Howard University women’s bowling team looks to build on last week’s success at the Griffin Classic, host by Chestnut Hill College. The two-day tournament (Feb. 4-5) will take place at Bowlerrama in New Castle, Del.
WASHINGTON, DC
Delaware LIVE News

Tiny art in park brings joy to North Wilmington

Whimsical art that has mysteriously appeared in a Brandywine Hundred park is generating smiles for people out for walks – and hundreds of fans online. On Monday, Sandy Meredith posted a snapshot on nextdoor, saying “To whomever is leaving these fantastic rock creations along the path between Tarleton and Cardiff…THANK YOU! “You have made me become more observant of my ... Read More
WILMINGTON, DE
WMDT.com

Mayor Robin Christiansen filing again for Dover Mayor

DOVER, Del. – Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen has filed for re-election. Mayor Christiansen worked his way through government starting on the city council in May of 1983. He graduated from Dover High School and went on to attend Delaware State College. The mayor says the last year has been challenging, but now the city is in restart mode, meaning the city is in the process of being rebuilt and bringing more jobs to the area. He says if re-elected for another term he will continue his service to the community.
DOVER, DE
WBOC

New Carlisle Fire Chief Makes History

MILFORD, Del.- As we enter Black History Month, a local fire company makes history here on Delmarva. The Carlisle Fire Company recently appointed Shawn Hinton as chief. He is the first African American chief in the department's 221 year history. Chief Hinton has 15 years of experience under his belt...
MILFORD, DE
delawarepublic.org

Wilmington Police Department equips officers with Narcan

Wilmington Police have started carrying Naloxone, or Narcan, a medication designed to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Wilmington PD joins numerous other police departments already carrying Narcan — it’s been available to police departments through Delaware’s Office of Emergency Medical Services since 2014. New...
WILMINGTON, DE
delawaretoday.com

Avelo Airlines Provides Low-Cost Vacation Flights From Wilmington

Avelo, a new and ultra-low-cost airline, offers flights out of Wilmington Airport, making warm-weather vacations more accessible. With temperatures on the decline, it’s hard to avoid daydreams of a tropical paradise that’s sunny and lush. It’s clear that we all need a vacation. Now you can satiate your wanderlust without venturing into Philadelphia. Avelo Airlines, an ultra-low-cost airline based in Houston, Texas, has just started offering transportation from the Wilmington Airport (ILG) in Delaware to five palm-dotted locations in Florida: Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers and West Palm Beach.
WILMINGTON, DE
YAHOO!

Why JPMorgan Chase is adding 725 jobs in Delaware, renovating offices

The glossy exterior of the Chase building on Walnut Street in Wilmington shields aging office floors inside built for a bygone era of banking. Rows of cubicles separating programmers from marketers and technologists from product teams no longer make sense for JPMorgan Chase, said Tom Horne, the company's Delaware market leader.
