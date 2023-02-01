DOVER, Del. – Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen has filed for re-election. Mayor Christiansen worked his way through government starting on the city council in May of 1983. He graduated from Dover High School and went on to attend Delaware State College. The mayor says the last year has been challenging, but now the city is in restart mode, meaning the city is in the process of being rebuilt and bringing more jobs to the area. He says if re-elected for another term he will continue his service to the community.

DOVER, DE ・ 2 DAYS AGO