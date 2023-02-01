Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Philadelphia Eagles Make Major SigningOnlyHomersPhiladelphia, PA
The West Philly Hoagie That Made a 20-Year Italian Hoagie Enthusiast Turn TurkeyTeressa P.Philadelphia, PA
Biden’s First for 2024 Election (Non-Election Speech): “America is Back!”Matthew C. WoodruffPhiladelphia, PA
New Jersey Man Admits to Paying $20K in Bitcoin for Murder of 14-Year-Old ChildMorristown MinuteHaddonfield, NJ
University of Pennsylvania professor allows students to use ChatGPT AI in the classroom: "Everybody is cheating"Amarie M.
wilmtoday.com
How You Can Honor Black History Month in Wilmington, DE
February is Black History Month, where we honor and recognize the important contributions the Black community has made in our city. Some great ways to honor this month are by supporting local Black-owned businesses, embracing and enjoying culture by learning about noteworthy figures in history, watching films and listening to music created by Black artists, as well as visiting important historical locations around Wilmington. Support can be shown from the comfort of your home by donating to Black organizations and charities online as well.
delawaretoday.com
ChristianaCare Trains Top-Notch Family Doctors in Delaware
The ChristianaCare Family Medicine Residency Program celebrates 50-plus years of training physicians in the Delaware community and beyond. A passion for training top-notch doctors and serving patients in their local communities has been a key to the success of ChristianaCare’s Family Medicine Residency Program, which has been preparing physicians to provide a full spectrum of health care services for more than a half century.
WDEL 1150AM
EastSide Charter School expanding
The students of diverse backgrounds that come out of Eastside Charter School will be well prepared for STEM related workforces, and as their teacher Sherae’a Moore says, they'll be the ones that will be able to control the robots in the future. "I keep explaining to [the students] that...
WBOC
Young Delaware Author Looks to Spread Kindness
HARRINGTON, Del.- It's not everyday you meet a published author, especially one who is only eight years old. Ka'Liaa Baynard, a young prodigy from Harrington, wrote and published her book "Kindness Counts" by the age of seven. In a pandemic stricken world, Baynard found solace in taking pen to paper....
WDEL 1150AM
U.S. global leadership and what it means to Del. to be examined during Monday summit
Delaware's role as a global economic player, as well as opportunities and challenges will be examined Monday at the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition Mid-Atlantic Regional Summit in Wilmington, according to Senator Chris Coons, D-Del. Previous studies have found that more than one in five jobs in Delaware is dependent on...
delawarepublic.org
Why Black history is American history
Since the mid-1970s, February has been recognized federally as Black History Month. Educators take this time to focus on the Month’s theme and highlight the lives of icons such as Harriet Tubman, Martin Luther King Jr., and Rosa Parks. But critics say Black History is American History and should be integrated throughout the school year, not relegated to a single month.
Wilmington gets $200,000 in Safe Streets and Roads funding
Wilmington has received a $200,000 grant from the new federal Safe Streets and Roads for All program. It’s the only Delaware grant among $800 million awarded for 510 projects nationwide. The city is partnering with the Wilmington Area Planning Council on the grant. The Delaware Department of Transportation and Delaware Transit Corp. (the DelDOT unit that runs DART buses) have ... Read More
WDEL 1150AM
Vincent White selected for First District City Council Seat
Wilmington City Council has chosen a new councilperson to represent the First District of Wilmington. Vincent White is replacing his successor, the late Linda Gray, who had been elected into the seat in 2020. Gray who died in November of last year to a brief struggle with walking pneumonia. Harold...
bvmsports.com
Bowling Heads to Delaware for the Griffin Classic
WASHINGTON (February 3, 2023) – Howard University women’s bowling team looks to build on last week’s success at the Griffin Classic, host by Chestnut Hill College. The two-day tournament (Feb. 4-5) will take place at Bowlerrama in New Castle, Del.
Tiny art in park brings joy to North Wilmington
Whimsical art that has mysteriously appeared in a Brandywine Hundred park is generating smiles for people out for walks – and hundreds of fans online. On Monday, Sandy Meredith posted a snapshot on nextdoor, saying “To whomever is leaving these fantastic rock creations along the path between Tarleton and Cardiff…THANK YOU! “You have made me become more observant of my ... Read More
A brief history of the Black church's diversity, and its vital role in American political history
Millions of enslaved Africans were forcefully converted to the Christian faith. The Black church came about when African Americans began to establish their own congregations.
WMDT.com
Mayor Robin Christiansen filing again for Dover Mayor
DOVER, Del. – Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen has filed for re-election. Mayor Christiansen worked his way through government starting on the city council in May of 1983. He graduated from Dover High School and went on to attend Delaware State College. The mayor says the last year has been challenging, but now the city is in restart mode, meaning the city is in the process of being rebuilt and bringing more jobs to the area. He says if re-elected for another term he will continue his service to the community.
West Chester Home to One of 100 Best Places to Dine in America
Yelp announced its tenth annual Top 100 Places to Eat list, and one Chester County eatery is among them, writes Melissa Kravitz Hoeffner for Forbes. Each year, the company that connects people with great local businesses analyzes the millions of reviews users submit on its platform to name the best places to dine locally.
Scrapple’s Popularity Extends Beyond the Delaware Valley
Residents of the Baltimore area, much like those in the Philadelphia region, share a love for scrapple, writes Kit Waskom Pollard for The Baltimore Sun. The food’s American roots can be traced to the 17th Century when it was made by German immigrants living in Pennsylvania. “When ancestors from...
WBOC
New Carlisle Fire Chief Makes History
MILFORD, Del.- As we enter Black History Month, a local fire company makes history here on Delmarva. The Carlisle Fire Company recently appointed Shawn Hinton as chief. He is the first African American chief in the department's 221 year history. Chief Hinton has 15 years of experience under his belt...
Remembering Bayard Rustin, West Chester Civil Rights Activist Who Mentored Martin Luther King Jr.
West Chester native Bayard Rustin is an often-forgotten civil rights activist and gay rights advocate, but his role in the civil rights movement cannot be overstated, writes Jerald Podair for My Journal Courier.
delawarepublic.org
Wilmington Police Department equips officers with Narcan
Wilmington Police have started carrying Naloxone, or Narcan, a medication designed to rapidly reverse the effects of an opioid overdose. Wilmington PD joins numerous other police departments already carrying Narcan — it’s been available to police departments through Delaware’s Office of Emergency Medical Services since 2014. New...
delawaretoday.com
Avelo Airlines Provides Low-Cost Vacation Flights From Wilmington
Avelo, a new and ultra-low-cost airline, offers flights out of Wilmington Airport, making warm-weather vacations more accessible. With temperatures on the decline, it’s hard to avoid daydreams of a tropical paradise that’s sunny and lush. It’s clear that we all need a vacation. Now you can satiate your wanderlust without venturing into Philadelphia. Avelo Airlines, an ultra-low-cost airline based in Houston, Texas, has just started offering transportation from the Wilmington Airport (ILG) in Delaware to five palm-dotted locations in Florida: Orlando, Tampa, Fort Lauderdale, Fort Myers and West Palm Beach.
Delaware actor finds success after clowning with Tom Hanks in ‘A Man Called Otto’
For your first Hollywood role, you can’t get much better for a scene partner than Hollywood legend Tom Hanks. That’s the experience Delaware’s Julian Manjerico got in his first film role opposite Hanks in “A Man Called Otto.”. After getting his start in small Delaware theater...
YAHOO!
Why JPMorgan Chase is adding 725 jobs in Delaware, renovating offices
The glossy exterior of the Chase building on Walnut Street in Wilmington shields aging office floors inside built for a bygone era of banking. Rows of cubicles separating programmers from marketers and technologists from product teams no longer make sense for JPMorgan Chase, said Tom Horne, the company's Delaware market leader.
