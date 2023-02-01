Read full article on original website
Related
Four Suspicious Incidents At The Dallas Zoo In One Month
A Lot Of Wild Things Keep Happening At The Dallas Zoo Over The Last Few Weeks And Folks Are Trying To Figure Out What's Going On. The Dallas Zoo is known as one of the top Zoos in the Country but over the last few weeks, lots of weird and suspicious things have been happening including animals escaping their enclosures, and the mysterious deaths of other animals.
Multiple Videos Show Drivers Stranded in the Snow in Dallas, Texas
The weather lately has been wild, the freezing rain has made the roadways so slippery that many schools have been delayed or canceled. This has been the case for many people and areas all over the state of Texas. But the videos that are circulating from the Dallas, TX area are crazy as many drivers have been getting stuck and just don’t know what to do with the winter driving conditions.
Dallas, Texas Drivers Going Too Fast Sliding All Over the Icy Roads
The winter weather and driving conditions it can bring can be so unpredictable. But even when we are expecting nasty weather there is a lot of us that still have to show up to work and need to deal with whatever driving conditions that mother nature throws our way. Well, that was on full display recently as Dallas, Texas had lots of freezing rain and snow on top of it which made for horrible driving conditions.
You Could Never Say No to Fun in this Southlake, Texas Home
I have never owned a home. But if I am able to to one day, there are some features of the home that I would want to set aside specifically to have a good time. If you can't relax or have some fun while at home, then what's the point, right? Depending on the budget, I could probably only have a single room for the fun but it would be full of video games, collectibles and other fun stuff. If I were to win a huge lottery jackpot, I would certainly have a home similar to this Southlake, Texas house.
Here’s How to Meet Rip Wheeler from Yellowstone at Fort Worth Stock Show & Rodeo
Yellowstone is the biggest show on television right now and in large part to Cole Hauser's character Rip Wheeler. For the second year in a row Cole will be meeting fans in Fort Worth, TX at the Stock Show & Rodeo. The M&G will be from 4:30-6:30 pm only on...
New Mural on Display in Arlington, Texas of 2016 Basebrawl
Back in 2016 there was quite the feud between the Texas Rangers and the Toronto Blue Jays. The bad blood eventually led to punches being thrown on the baseball diamond as the Rangers 2nd baseman Rougned Odor pushed and then punched Blue Jays outfielder Jose Bautista. That fight is one of the most intense events to ever take place during a professional baseball game. Now that event will be on display for everyone to remember as a mural was just created honoring the event in Arlington, Texas.
