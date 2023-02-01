Read full article on original website
NFL Superstar Makes It Clear He Won't Play In San FranciscoOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
Shop Local And Find The Perfect Gift At Concord's Valentine's Day Boutique This SundayVince MartellacciConcord, CA
NBA Superstar Leaves Game With Devastating InjuryOnlyHomersDallas, TX
Person Rushed To Hospital After Amtrak Train Crashes Into Their Vehicle In OaklandWestmont Community NewsOakland, CA
Star NFL Player Suffers Significant InjuryOnlyHomersSan Francisco, CA
What State in America Drinks The Most Beer?
A new study by Learning to Homebrew examined criteria including population density, gallons of beer consumed per capita, barrel production and revenue, and the number of breweries. In at #1, the data found that the state that chugs down the most beer is Montana, which drinks 40.8 units of beer...
Complex
Fireball Cinnamon Mini-Bottles Don’t Actually Contain Whiskey, Lawsuit Claims
According to a lawsuit, the tiny mini-bottles of Fireball Cinnamon sold at gas stations and grocery stores don’t have any whiskey in them, and instead, merely contain “whiskey flavor.”. Per The Washington Post, the suit, filed by Anna Marquez on Jan. 7 in the United States District Court...
The Biggest Mule Deer Bucks of 2022
The mule deer is an icon of the American West. With their ghostly white muzzles, big mule-like ears, and bounding gaits, these animals just seem to belong in the stunning type of terrain they so often inhabit. But what really sets mule deer bucks apart from their white-tailed brethren is their sheer size and the elegant configuration of their branch-antlered racks. Here are five of the biggest mule deer bucks taken during the 2022 season.
Prehistoric and endangered Atlantic sturgeon found on East Coast beach
A rare Atlantic sturgeon that lived on Earth with the dinosaurs washed up on a beach on the East Coast. A photographer snapped photos of the prehistoric and endangered fish on Assateague Island, which runs between Maryland and Virginia.Atlantic sturgeon can be found from Canada to Florida. They first hatch freshwater rivers and then swim out to see sea as they get older, according to NOAA. They return to rivers to lay eggs when they become adults. These fish can live up to 60 years and can grow to be a whopping 14 feet and 800 pounds. They look like prehistoric...
Wildly Popular Burger Chain Expanding, Could Iowa or Wisconsin Be Next?
We've tried to be patient here in the Midwest. However, after multiple generations have hoped and not had their dream of a famous burger chain making it to their state, our patience is wearing thin. However, there is some promising news to report. For the first time in its illustrious...
Egg Prices Are Ridiculous in Colorado, This is the Main Reason Why
Chicken eggs are a hot topic right now. Egg prices are historically high in Colorado and across the country, that's if you can even find them in the store. If you research the topic, just about every source from chicken farmers to government departments to bird rescue groups will agree it's because of the outbreak of the avian flu.
8 Of Your Favorite Foods Are Disappearing From Iowa Store Shelves
Let's kick off 2023 with some grocery shortages, shall we?. A lot of factors were in play last year that will result in several things being in short supply at our grocery stores. For example, remember how avian flu was so widespread in 2022? Now it's one reason behind the egg shortage. Weather events, high prices, supply chain issues, and more problems will contribute to a shortage of other grocery staples too so get ready for it.
South Texas bakery ranked among the top spots in the US for croissants: report
DALLAS (KDAF) — Whenever you’re looking for a pastry there are a few that always come to mind, however, none are as tasty and flaky as the ever-so-popular croissant. So, if you aren’t able to make your way over to France, where in the United States are you supposed to go for the best croissants? Recently, Yelp released a report on the top 30 spots in the US and Canada for croissants.
Snacks and other food items banned in the US
These 30 foods aren't welcome in most of the United States.
Punch
Now Entering the Golden Age of N/A Beer
In just five years, the category has moved beyond its staid roots to become a booming industry with its own cast of big-name players and independent upstarts. There are few nodes of drinking culture more saturated, more spoilt for choice, more endlessly iterated upon in the 21st century than craft beer. Saunter into any microbrew market and you’d be forgiven for becoming instantly mind-warped from the sheer maximalism of all the options. But look closer, past the Double Chunky Cheeky Stouts, Guava Java Smoothie Sours and Gothic Baltic Barleywines and you’ll discover a category undergoing something like a soft revolution, gently nudged aloft on the twinned winds of societal trends and market forces.
Giant panda Le Le dies after 20 years at Memphis Zoo
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Giant panda Le Le has died, the Memphis Zoo announced Friday. The panda, born July 18, 1998, died Wednesday, zoo spokesperson Rebecca Winchester said in an email. His cause of death has yet to be determined as a medical investigation is pending, the zoo said.
Vintage Images of American Taverns, Bars, and Saloons
Old photos of bars provide a unique glimpse into the past, showcasing the social and cultural norms of a bygone era and capturing changes in design, fashion, lifestyle, and even beverage preference. To curate an album of images of bars, saloons, and taverns around America throughout the years, 24/7 Tempo reviewed the catalogs of Getty […]
Eater
The Domestic Spice Trade Is Just Getting Started
This story was originally published on Civil Eats. When Krissy Scommegna took a job at the Boonville Hotel & Restaurant in Anderson Valley, California, she spent a few months helping the innkeepers, bartending and waiting tables, basically doing whatever was needed, before working her way into the kitchen. There, she learned how to cook, paying special attention to how the chefs sourced their ingredients.
Coast Guard Rescue Swimmer Makes Incredible Save After Huge Wave (Updated)
USCG.This video shows how the mouth of the Columbia River can be a very nasty place and how that doesn't stop the Coast Guard from saving the day.
Which large animals are involved in the deadliest human attacks? Where do frequent attacks happen?
A new survey of attacks by lions, wolves and other big carnivores shows that people in low-income countries are at greater risk
Thrillist
Meet the Mexican Corn Whiskey Distillers Honoring an Ancient Ingredient
There’s a popular Mayan creation myth about the inextricable link between the ancient Mesoamerican culture and a sacred plant. “When the gods were creating humans, they first built them out of mud, but they fell apart. Then, they built them out of wood, but they had no heart, no soul,” explains Cesar Sandoval, brand ambassador for Abasolo Corn Whisky. “And then, when they built them out of masa, they were just perfect—that’s why we call ourselves children of the corn.” It tracks, then, that thoughtfully crafted corn whiskey is coming out of Mexico right now.
