Idaho Fish and Game responds to several moose incidents in January

POCATELLO -- Idaho Fish and Game have responded to several moose incidents, including one that had to be euthanized and one that died after eating a toxic plant, according to several press releases from Idaho Fish and Game.

The first incident involved a bull moose that was close to I-86 near the Delco exit in Southeast Idaho. The moose was within 30 feet of the interstate on Jan. 30.

A Fish and Game officer was able to get the moose to move away from the interstate to a location near the Snake River. This area was also close to a commercial campground.

Activity from the campground agitated the moose, and it attempted to charge the officer, who was able to move to a safe place to avoid being attacked.

The officer made repeated attempts to get the moose to move away from the campground, but the moose ran at full speed towards the interstate. The officer had to shoot it to prevent it from crossing the interstate into nighttime traffic.

The meat from the moose was salvaged and will be donated to Idaho Hunters Feeding the Hungry. They will distribute it to food banks in the area.

The second incident involved a bull moosethat was found dead in a backyard north of Ketchum on Jan. 23 after eating a toxic plant.

Fish and Game said the plant the moose ingested was exotic yew, which is known to be dangerous to wildlife and pets. Residents are warned to remove any yew plants out of their yards. If removal is not possible until spring, plants should be covered tightly with burlap.

Fish and Game has also recently relocated moose in three locations: Sun Valley, Ketchum and Hailey.

The first was a cow moose that was in Sun Valley Village. There had been reports of residents coming too close to the moose, causing it to become agitated. The moose was moved to Fish Creek, which is located north of Carey.

The second was also a cow moose that had been standing directly underneath a ski lift at Bald Mountain on Jan. 19. After skiers had been coming too close to the moose, it was relocated to Fish Creek. This moose may have been involved in an attack on a Ketchum woman a week before.

The third moose was located on the north end of Hailey. This moose had reportedly charged a dog in a backyard and was considered a public safety risk. This moose was relocated on Jan. 25 to the Bennet Mountains north of Glenns Ferry.

Residents are warned to be cautious around moose. They are known to act aggressively when they feel threatened. They are especially aggressive toward dogs, which they consider to be a predatory threat. If they come across a moose, they are advised to keep their distance an notify authorities.