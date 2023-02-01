Read full article on original website
Woman Pleas Guilty to Murder Charges in Ashville Couples Death
VINTON – A woman has pleaded guilty to murder charges after being charged with the murder of an Ashville Ohio Couple. On March 1, 2022 the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 hang-up in the area of Frazee Lane. Upon further investigation, deputies were sent to the 63000 block of Frazee Road in McArthur’s residence where a shooting had occurred. The scene was secured, and 31-year-old Jori Brown, of McArthur, and 29-year-old Lawrence McMichael, of Ashville, were found dead at the scene.
Two men arrested for drug trafficking following traffic stop in Hocking Co.
HOCKING COUNTY, Ohio — Two Ohio men were arrested and charged with trafficking methamphetamine following a traffic stop by Hocking County Sheriff’s Interdiction Unit. On Wednesday, February 1st, the detectives pulled over a vehicle on Route 33 for multiple traffic violations and found probable cause to search the car. During the search, they uncovered over 4 pounds of suspected methamphetamine.
Ringleader in federal drug trafficking case pleads guilty in Columbus
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — One of eleven defendants and the ringleader in a federal drug distribution case, believed to be the “largest single fentanyl seizure in the Southern District of Ohio,” pleaded guilty in a courtroom Friday, according to U.S. District Attorney Kenneth Parker. Isabel Odir Castellanos, from Los Angeles, was first arrested in June […]
Former Columbus Police Officer Sentenced to 9 Years for Protecting Transportation of Drugs
COLUMBUS, Ohio – A former Columbus police officer pleaded guilty in federal court and was sentenced to 9 years in prison. The charges included conspiring to distribute more than eight kilograms of fentanyl and accepting bribes to protect the transportation of cocaine. Marco R. Merino, 45, of Columbus, was...
Pickaway County – Man Lies to Officer When Drug Trafficking Items Found in Vehicle after Traffic Stop
Pickaway – A man was stopped on February 1, 2023, on US-23 and attempted to lie his way out of the drugs and trafficking items he had in his car, acting dumbfounded that they were inside. According to Pickaway County sheriff’s office K9 Officer SGT. Harger performed a traffic...
Woman pleads guilty to charges in connection to March 2022 double murder in Vinton County, Ohio
VINTON COUNTY, OH (WOWK) — A woman pleaded guilty to charges in connection to a March 2022 double murder in McArthur, Ohio. According to the Vinton County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office, Shania Nicole Jones pled guilty on Wednesday to two counts of conspiracy to commit murder. This is in connection to the Mar. 1, 2022, shooting […]
Three people arrested for involvement in drug activity and theft in Athens County
ATHENS COUNTY, Ohio (WTAP) - Three people were arrested for their involvement in drug activity and theft at a home on May Avenue in Chauncey, Ohio on Tuesday, according to Athens County Sheriff, Rodney Smith. Law enforcement had received information that numerous persons staying in a tent in the back...
Columbus Police Looking for Serial Theft Suspect
Columbus – Police are looking for ID on a man who grabbed and dashed full carts of items out of stores five times all within an hour. According to Columbus Police On December 24, 2022, the suspect pushed five full shopping carts out of the store with groceries, clothing, bedding, and household supplies, never paying for any of the items all within an hour. Then disappeared.
Search continues for driver in a high-speed chase in Pickaway Co.
PICKAWAY COUNTY, Ohio — Law enforcement in Pickaway County was involved in a high-speed pursuit Friday afternoon. According to officials, what started as a standard traffic stop ended in a multi-county chase. The driver of an older Mitsubishi Eclipse was stopped by the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office for marked...
Ross County Grand Jury: Hammer Assault
The Ross County Grand Jury returned all 17 of their cases Friday, with only one open. In it, according to the Ross County Prosecutor's Office:. On October 10th, Chillicothe Police Officers responded to a call in the 700 block of East 4th Street. Two victims reported they got into an argument with 57-year-old Jefferson L. Coy. He had then assaulted them with a hammer, telling them to leave...then he himself left.
Licking County installs security cameras to deter catalytic converter thefts
LICKING COUNTY, Ohio — Licking County has had so many issues with thieves stealing catalytic converters from their vehicles they recently installed a new surveillance system. Licking County Health Commissioner Chad Brown says they are dealing with the health of their vehicle fleet because of thefts. “Ballpark about 12-13...
Drug Task Force halts cocaine distribution in West Liberty
The Logan County Unified Drug Task Force stopped a crack-cocaine distribution ring in West Liberty Tuesday after a week-long investigation. The Task Force conducted a traffic stop and arrested Emanuel Jones, 27, of Springfield, on a Task Force warrant for trafficking in cocaine. During the arrest, detectives recovered $2,800 in...
Columbus landlord sentenced to jail; 3 properties set to be boarded up for criminal activity
COLUMBUS, Ohio — The city attorney announced Wednesday that a Columbus landlord has been found in contempt of court and sentenced to jail after he ignored multiple court orders to clean up properties and fix code violations. Jose Villavicencio was sentenced to 90 days in jail and three of...
Suspect in North Side homicide: 'Should have just driven off'
Columbus police homicide detectives say a man accused of causing the death of a 26-year-old Northeast Side man in an early Wednesday morning told them he "should have just driven off." Q'juantez Poole, 20, of the Northwest Side, made the statement while admitting to detectives that he emptied a 16-round...
Breaking – Circleville High-Speed Chase after Theft
Circleville – A High-Speed chase occurred in Circleville after a theft from Rural King around 10:40 am. According to early reports two white men left the scene of the Rural King after stealing several Power tools and jumped into a red Chevy truck without plates. Police were called and shortly afterward found the red truck.
Orthopedic surgeon accused of harassing former employee
An orthopedic surgeon with Chillicothe, Ohio-based Adena Orthopedic and Spine Institute is accused of sexually harassing a former employee, the Scioto Valley Guardian reported Feb. 1. Gustavo Barrazueta, MD, was accused by a former employee of sending explicit text messages and touching them inappropriately, the report said. The employee reported...
Portsmouth, Ohio, man arrested after shooting girlfriend
PORTSMOUTH, OH (WOWK) — A man was arrested on Tuesday after allegedly shooting his girlfriend that he lived with on Friday. According to the Scioto County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to the 2000 block of Riddlebarger Road just after 3 a.m. on Friday. They say the caller told them a woman was shot. Authorities […]
Ross Co. deputy injured by drug trafficking suspect
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — In response to community concerns, the Ross County Sheriff’s Office and the US-23 Pipeline Major Crimes Task Force conducted increased enforcement efforts from Thursday, January 26 to Saturday, January 28, 2023. Over the three-day period, 40 traffic stops were made resulting in 6 citations for driving under suspension and 6 people being arrested on active arrest warrants.
Two men arrested for theft at a construction company in Vinton Co.
VINTON COUNTY, Ohio — On January 30, 2023, the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office responded to a reported theft in progress at Steelial Construction on Mine Road. According to the caller, multiple males were seen going in and out of one of the buildings and taking items. Deputies arrived...
Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal’s motion to overturn conviction
ROSS COUNTY, Ohio — The Ross County Prosecutor’s Office responds to former Chillicothe principal Jeff Fisher’s motion to vacate his plea and overturn his conviction. In December of last year, Former Chillicothe High School principal Jeffrey Fisher filed a nearly 400-page motion to the Ross County Court of Common Pleas asking to vacate his plea and have his case dismissed, saying that new evidence proves his innocence.
