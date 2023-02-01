VINTON – A woman has pleaded guilty to murder charges after being charged with the murder of an Ashville Ohio Couple. On March 1, 2022 the Vinton County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 hang-up in the area of Frazee Lane. Upon further investigation, deputies were sent to the 63000 block of Frazee Road in McArthur’s residence where a shooting had occurred. The scene was secured, and 31-year-old Jori Brown, of McArthur, and 29-year-old Lawrence McMichael, of Ashville, were found dead at the scene.

