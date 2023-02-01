Read full article on original website
The hotel, now African-American Museum, provided lodging for visiting African Americans. The casino served as a community center in which no gambling took place. The hotel and casino became a central icon of the African American music community.
WCJB
Ocala activist Sylvia Jones dead at 72
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala activist Sylvia Jones, 72, died on Wednesday. A family member posted on her Facebook account thanking the community for support during their time of loss. They also say a celebration of life is being planned. Jones is an Ocala High graduate and known for her...
Florida Gun Expo draws crowd
The Florida Gun Expo, organized by Edward Valetin out of Boca Raton, was held Jan. 28 and 29 at the ED Croskey Center, a city-owned community center usually used for games, community meetings and concerts. Adjacent to the center is the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, a 24-acre park...
villages-news.com
Who pays for the entertainment at the squares?
I don’t think anyone should have to show ID at the squares. However, I believe that the Villagers pay for the entertainment through part of their amenity fee. Sumter County does not pay for it… is that correct?!. Dawn Cullen. Village of Bonita.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Leesburg teacher crowned Ms. Elite Lake County
Brittany Montgomery, an English language teacher at Carver Middle School in Leesburg, was crowned Ms. Elite Lake County last Saturday at the 10th annual Miss Lake County pageant. She was the reigning 2021-2022 Mrs. Lake County. “As one of the older women, it’s my job to help mentor the younger...
Miami, Orlando, and Tampa experiencing some of the highest rental price increases in the country
The cost to rent a home or apartment in the US has risen a jaw-dropping 350% since the 1980s. Some of the most aggressive increases have been in recent years. A new report by Bloomberg reveals that around the country, rents rose 15% on average between May 2021 and May 2022 alone.
WESH
Civil rights lawyer files 'banking while Black' lawsuit against Central Florida credit union
BARTOW, Fla. — Arrested for “banking while Black,” that is what attorney Ben Crump says happened to one Central Florida woman. The prominent civil rights attorney walked a retired Polk County teacher, Linda Stephens, out of the Orange County courthouse Thursday. The woman told WESH 2 about...
disneyfoodblog.com
“We’re Not Going to Have a Corporation Controlling Its Own Government” — Governor DeSantis Comments on the Future of Disney’s Reedy Creek District
A big update about the future of Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (“RCID”) could be on the way soon. The RCID — which essentially functions as its own county and has given Disney a large amount of control over the land on which it operates in Orlando — is set to be dissolved on June 1st, 2023 due to a law passed by the Florida legislature. A spokesperson for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis previously indicated that he expects a bill related to the RCID to be discussed next week in a special legislative session and now we’ve got another update on the situation.
WESH
White rhino shot dead at safari park near Orlando
KENANSVILLE, Fla. — A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said. According to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the incident occurred on Sept. 19, 2022, at Wild Florida. Officials say an anonymous complaint came in, informing FWC that a rhinoceros had been shot and that the complainant felt it was "animal abuse" and "unnecessary."
hernandosun.com
DeSantis challenges school boards to regulate cell phone use
Gov. Ron DeSantis challenged school boards across the state to regulate the use of cell phones in schools. According to statista.com, 35.6 percent of children in 2019 spent between one and two hours using their cell phones daily. A total of 15.1 percent of young people spent more than four hours using their cell phones daily. That figure may be much higher in 2023.
ocala-news.com
Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’
I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
lakeandsumterstyle.com
Salt Shack coming to Clermont
Salt Shack’s founders said they are excited to bring the “rustic-refined” eatery featuring fresh seafood, seasonal cuisine and tropical cocktails to Clermont’s lakefront. They plan to work swiftly and hope to open within a few months. “We have been looking for a very unique place to...
WESH
Volusia County teacher reassigned after alleged unsafe interaction with student
VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — ABOVE: Take a look at today's top headlines. A New Smyrna Beach Middle School teacher has been re-assigned pending an investigation into a video depicting what’s described as an unsafe interaction involving the teacher and a student. A school district spokesman told WESH 2...
click orlando
1st Black woman to serve as Ocala police officer invited back, gets her old badge
OCALA, Fla. – Monday afternoon, a Marion County trailblazer — the first-ever Black female officer hired at the Ocala Police Department more than a half-century ago — was honored. On the first day of Black History Month, the department invited her back to give her a special...
Florida state attorney says suspects in Amazon driver armed robbery are mentally ill, pushes for resources
Florida State Attorney Monique Worrell and Rep. Rachel Plakon are pushing for changes in the criminal justice system after two convicted felons robbed a delivery driver at gunpoint.
Center providing flexible high school, college programs to replace Lake County elementary school
A Lake County elementary school will close in June and be replaced with an educational center providing flexible high school and college programs, the school district said Thursday.
leesburg-news.com
Leesburg man arrested with drugs while riding bicycle
A Leesburg man with drugs was arrested while riding a bicycle in Fruitland Park. A Fruitland Park police officer was on patrol when he saw a man, later identified as 37-year-old Jason Jermaine Simpson, riding a bicycle early Thursday morning northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27. The bike did not have an operable rear light as required by Florida law.
leesburg-news.com
Driver claims she’s ‘too busy’ to stop after striking woman doing yard work
A Lake County woman was arrested by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper early Monday afternoon after leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. The trooper had been dispatched to a residence in Mount Dora at 10:55 a.m. when a call had been received by the dispatcher that a woman had been injured. The trooper met with a 48-year-old woman who told him that she had been blowing leaves at Sullivan Ranch Boulevard west of Round Lake Road in rural Lake County when she was struck by a car. The driver, described as a white-haired elderly woman, stopped. The victim tried to talk to the woman who said, “She did not have time to sit there and wait for someone to show up,” according to the arrest report. The victim was able to get the Florida tag number which came back as registered to the husband of 70-year-old Karin Elizabeth Sanfilippo of Mount Dora. The victim also told the trooper that there should be damage to the right side mirror due to the impact with her body. The victim was in pain and was transported to AdventHealth Waterman Hospital.
fox35orlando.com
Two women violently attacked by masked man at Orange County bus stop, deputies say
ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - A masked man armed with a gun robbed two women and then violently attacked them at a bus stop Thursday in Orange County, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. OCSO said both attacks happened Thursday morning at the bus stop near Hiawassee Road and River...
leesburg-news.com
Nurse attacked by impatient man at Leesburg hospital’s ER
A nurse was attacked by an impatient man waiting for treatment at the emergency room at UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched early Tuesday morning to the hospital when a security guard requested that a man be trespassed from the premises due to unruly behavior. The officer...
