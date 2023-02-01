ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winter Garden, FL

WCJB

Ocala activist Sylvia Jones dead at 72

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Ocala activist Sylvia Jones, 72, died on Wednesday. A family member posted on her Facebook account thanking the community for support during their time of loss. They also say a celebration of life is being planned. Jones is an Ocala High graduate and known for her...
OCALA, FL
Ocala Gazette

Florida Gun Expo draws crowd

The Florida Gun Expo, organized by Edward Valetin out of Boca Raton, was held Jan. 28 and 29 at the ED Croskey Center, a city-owned community center usually used for games, community meetings and concerts. Adjacent to the center is the Martin Luther King Jr. Recreation Complex, a 24-acre park...
FLORIDA STATE
villages-news.com

Who pays for the entertainment at the squares?

I don’t think anyone should have to show ID at the squares. However, I believe that the Villagers pay for the entertainment through part of their amenity fee. Sumter County does not pay for it… is that correct?!. Dawn Cullen. Village of Bonita.
SUMTER COUNTY, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Leesburg teacher crowned Ms. Elite Lake County

Brittany Montgomery, an English language teacher at Carver Middle School in Leesburg, was crowned Ms. Elite Lake County last Saturday at the 10th annual Miss Lake County pageant. She was the reigning 2021-2022 Mrs. Lake County. “As one of the older women, it’s my job to help mentor the younger...
LEESBURG, FL
disneyfoodblog.com

“We’re Not Going to Have a Corporation Controlling Its Own Government” — Governor DeSantis Comments on the Future of Disney’s Reedy Creek District

A big update about the future of Disney World’s Reedy Creek Improvement District (“RCID”) could be on the way soon. The RCID — which essentially functions as its own county and has given Disney a large amount of control over the land on which it operates in Orlando — is set to be dissolved on June 1st, 2023 due to a law passed by the Florida legislature. A spokesperson for Florida Governor Ron DeSantis previously indicated that he expects a bill related to the RCID to be discussed next week in a special legislative session and now we’ve got another update on the situation.
FLORIDA STATE
WESH

White rhino shot dead at safari park near Orlando

KENANSVILLE, Fla. — A white rhinoceros was shot dead less than a day after it arrived at a Florida wildlife park last year, wildlife officials said. According to a report from the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, the incident occurred on Sept. 19, 2022, at Wild Florida. Officials say an anonymous complaint came in, informing FWC that a rhinoceros had been shot and that the complainant felt it was "animal abuse" and "unnecessary."
ORLANDO, FL
hernandosun.com

DeSantis challenges school boards to regulate cell phone use

Gov. Ron DeSantis challenged school boards across the state to regulate the use of cell phones in schools. According to statista.com, 35.6 percent of children in 2019 spent between one and two hours using their cell phones daily. A total of 15.1 percent of young people spent more than four hours using their cell phones daily. That figure may be much higher in 2023.
FLORIDA STATE
ocala-news.com

Resident says local grocery stores, medical and dental providers are ‘terrible’

I agree with previous letters that the grocery stores down here in Florida are terrible. We live on 484 near I-75 in the SummerGlen area, and we have a ghetto Winn-Dixie that does not have enough selections for groceries and produce. The area continues to grow with no other competition close by, allowing Winn-Dixie to be a terrible ghetto choice. If I knew Florida was like this, I would have never chosen to move here from Michigan.
OCALA, FL
lakeandsumterstyle.com

Salt Shack coming to Clermont

Salt Shack’s founders said they are excited to bring the “rustic-refined” eatery featuring fresh seafood, seasonal cuisine and tropical cocktails to Clermont’s lakefront. They plan to work swiftly and hope to open within a few months. “We have been looking for a very unique place to...
CLERMONT, FL
leesburg-news.com

Leesburg man arrested with drugs while riding bicycle

A Leesburg man with drugs was arrested while riding a bicycle in Fruitland Park. A Fruitland Park police officer was on patrol when he saw a man, later identified as 37-year-old Jason Jermaine Simpson, riding a bicycle early Thursday morning northbound on U.S. Hwy. 27. The bike did not have an operable rear light as required by Florida law.
LEESBURG, FL
leesburg-news.com

Driver claims she’s ‘too busy’ to stop after striking woman doing yard work

A Lake County woman was arrested by a Florida Highway Patrol trooper early Monday afternoon after leaving the scene of an accident with injuries. The trooper had been dispatched to a residence in Mount Dora at 10:55 a.m. when a call had been received by the dispatcher that a woman had been injured. The trooper met with a 48-year-old woman who told him that she had been blowing leaves at Sullivan Ranch Boulevard west of Round Lake Road in rural Lake County when she was struck by a car. The driver, described as a white-haired elderly woman, stopped. The victim tried to talk to the woman who said, “She did not have time to sit there and wait for someone to show up,” according to the arrest report. The victim was able to get the Florida tag number which came back as registered to the husband of 70-year-old Karin Elizabeth Sanfilippo of Mount Dora. The victim also told the trooper that there should be damage to the right side mirror due to the impact with her body. The victim was in pain and was transported to AdventHealth Waterman Hospital.
LAKE COUNTY, FL
leesburg-news.com

Nurse attacked by impatient man at Leesburg hospital’s ER

A nurse was attacked by an impatient man waiting for treatment at the emergency room at UF Health-Leesburg Hospital. A Leesburg police officer was dispatched early Tuesday morning to the hospital when a security guard requested that a man be trespassed from the premises due to unruly behavior. The officer...
LEESBURG, FL

