NSTA Creates Oversee Team For Carbon Storage Developments
The NSTA has responded to the rapid growth of the UK's CCS industry by setting up a dedicated carbon transportation and storage team. — The NSTA has responded to the rapid growth of the UK's carbon capture and storage (CCS) industry by setting up a dedicated carbon transportation and storage team.
NSTA's Energy Pathfinder Proving Its Worth
Energy Pathfinder continues to bring business opportunities in the North Sea closer to the growing base of subscribers. — Contracts in the North Sea are getting easier to reach each day as Energy Pathfinder continues to grow in number of subscribers. Managed by the North Sea Transition Authority (NSTA), the Pathfinder crucial subscriber base has risen by 43 percent in 2022 and now boasts over 1,700 active users from both operators and the supply chain.
Shell CEO Says World 'Desperately In Need' Of Natural Gas
Shell natural gas business can grow after record profits in 2022, as the global thirst for the fuel shows no signs of slowing, said CEO Wael Sawan. — Shell Plc’s natural gas business can continue to grow after making record profits in 2022, as the global thirst for the fuel shows no signs of slowing, said Chief Executive Officer Wael Sawan.
GES And GPS Merge Into Global Energy Storage Group
GES has combined its business with GPS, creating a major player in the energy storage sector named Global Energy Storage Groups. — GES, a low-carbon energy storage company has combined its business with the independent storage and logistics company GPS, taking on the name of Global Energy Storage Group. The combination creates a major player in the energy storage sector.
TC Energy Pipe to LNG Site Sees Costs Soar to $10.9B
The price tag for TC Energy Corp.’s Coastal GasLink project has jumped to C$14.5 billion ($10.9 billion) — more than double the original estimate — as labor woes plague a pipeline that will supply Canada’s first major liquefied natural gas export plant. The cost may rise...
TotalEnergies, Air Liquide To Make Heavy-Duty Hydrogen Stations
TotalEnergies and Air Liquide created a joint venture to develop a network of hydrogen stations for European heavy-duty vehicles. TotalEnergies and Air Liquide announce their decision to create an equally owned joint venture to develop a network of hydrogen stations, geared towards heavy-duty vehicles on major European road corridors. This...
Oil And Gas Firms Need To Accelerate Shift To Low Carbon Energy
OEUK urges the oil and gas industry to do more on helping create the UK's low-carbon future energy systems. Offshore Energies UK (OEUK) today warns that more action is needed from both government and industry to support supply chain companies in playing a critical role in sustaining oil and gas activity while helping to build the UK’s low-carbon future energy systems.
Fate Of $8Bn Alaska Oil Project To Be Resolved In Next 30 Days
Climate activists have one final, brief window of opportunity to quash ConocoPhillips' proposed $8 billion oil development in Alaska. — It’s been called a “carbon bomb” and a caribou killer. Now, climate activists have one final, brief window of opportunity to quash ConocoPhillips’s proposed $8 billion oil development in Alaska.
Oil Struggles as Growth Stocks Excel
Oil struggled to find a bid after the Federal Reserve’s recent comments spurred traders to shun energy and pour money into interest-rate sensitive stocks. Crude broke out of a recent pattern of following moves in the equity market. After the Fed said on Wednesday that it had made progress in taming inflation, equity traders have piled into technology stocks and other rate-sensitive investments. That has left oil struggling for traction as the commodity’s fundamentals aren’t improving fast enough to change trader sentiment.
Shell's Record Earnings Draw Angry Reactions
Shell's highest earnings in its 115-year history announced in the 2022 financial report have drawn the ire of politicians, unions, policy analysts, and the public. After a slow start to the year, Shell delivered profits of $39.9bn in 2022, double of the year before and the highest in its 115-year history.
Shell Posts Record 2022 Profit
Shell Plc posted a fourth-quarter profit that was well ahead of expectations as its natural gas business thrived, lifting the oil major to a record performance in 2022 fueled by soaring energy prices. After a bumpy ride earlier in the year amid volatile markets, Shell’s integrated gas unit was firing...
ADNOC Signs Deals With 23 Firms Worth $4.6 Billion
ADNOC has signed agreements with 23 companies for local manufacturing opportunities across a wide range of critical industrial products worth $4.63Bn. — Energy giant ADNOC has signed agreements with 23 UAE and international companies for local manufacturing opportunities across a wide range of critical industrial products worth $4.63 billion.
Gov't Tampering Puts Australian Gas Market In Unenviable Position
Gas prices in Australia already spiked 400 percent above normal levels in 2022, and this year's winter is just around the corner. — Gas prices in Australia already spiked 400 percent above normal levels in 2022, and this year’s winter is just around the corner. Gas-rich, commercially attractive...
Rovco Gets New Head Of Geoscience
Rovco has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Graham Bell as Head of Geoscience. — Rovco, global provider of subsea robotics and integrated survey solutions to the offshore wind and oil field decommissioning sectors, has strengthened its senior leadership team with the appointment of Graham Bell as Head of Geoscience.
Oil Posts Second Weekly Loss as Stockpiles Swell
Oil tumbled to the lowest levels since early January as long-term headwinds overwhelmed the positive sentiment from a strong US jobs report. Brent crude, the global benchmark, dropped below $80 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate slid to less than $74 a barrel. Futures for both grades climbed earlier in the session as record-low US unemployment figures spurred optimism that demand would hold up. But those gains evaporated as concerns about swelling US stockpiles and weaker-than-expected China demand dominated the trading narrative.
Decom Engineering Starts Year 2023 With New Projects
Decom Engineering (Decom) has secured a number of contracts at the start of 2023, heralding a positive year for the company. Decom noted that the contracts are worth in excess of seven figures, with the company agreeing on work in Africa, Norway, Thailand, and Singapore, and strengthening ties with an existing client in Malaysia.
