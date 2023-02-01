Read full article on original website
capecoralbreeze.com
School district increases benefits for employees
School district employees will have more money in their paycheck, thanks to the Lee County school board paying the employee’s base plan entire cost, while adding an additional $4,000 for dependent care. Insurance and Benefits Management Director Bonnie McFarland said in a presentation dated on July 25, 2022, the...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Parts of Charlotte, Collier, Lee counties receive funding for broadband internet expansion
Gov. Ron DeSantis announced awards of more than $144 million through the Broadband Opportunity Grant Program for 58 projects in 41 counties for broadband internet expansion that will impact nearly 160,000 unserved residential, educational, business and community locations. Bokeelia was awarded $63,311 to add 1.1 miles of fiber optic cable to provide Fiber to the Home services to 110 unserved locations within Lee County with minimum symmetrical download and upload speeds of 200 megabits per second. Lehigh Acres received nearly $4 million to add 126 miles of fiber optic cable to provide FTTH services to 1,998 underserved locations in eastern Lee County with minimum symmetrical download and upload speeds of 1 gigabit per second. In addition, Lehigh Acres also received $4.1 million to deploy fiber optic cable service to 2,640 unserved and underserved locations within Lee with minimum download speeds of 50 megabits per second and upload speeds of 10 megabits per second. Punta Gorda and Port Charlotte were awarded nearly $2.4 million for FTTH services to 1,469 unserved or underserved residential customers and 195 businesses in Charlotte County with 1 gigabit-per-second or higher symmetrical download and upload speeds. Orangetree and Golden Gate Estates received more than $770,000 to deploy fiber optic cable internet service to 781 unserved households in Collier County with download and upload speeds of up to 1 gigabit per second.
WINKNEWS.com
Funds released for those in need following Ian
Emotions ran high on Friday as Florida's first lady Casey DeSantis was in Fort Myers helping those who lost everything during Hurricane Ian.
gulfshorebusiness.com
Immokalee Fair Housing Alliance to host wall raising for new affordable housing community
Mmokalee Fair Housing Alliance will host a wall raising event March 1 to celebrate construction on the first of eight new apartment buildings for low-income families in Immokalee. The new Category 5 hurricane-rated rental complex on Lake Trafford Road will include 128 two- and three-bedroom apartments, along with a community center for meetings, after-school programs and health care assistance. Made possible through grants and private philanthropic support, the community’s rental rates will be capped at no more than 30% of a family’s household income and long-term maintenance for the apartments and communities will be fully covered. The first of eight rental buildings planned for the project is scheduled to be completed in late 2023.
WINKNEWS.com
Lee County asks residents to conserve water during dry season
Lee County asks residents to conserve water as Southwest Florida moves into the dry season. There are several factors leading to this — low...
macaronikid.com
Lee County School District Information
The Lee County School District grades its schools just like a teacher would grade homework, with A, B, C, D, or F. You can find detailed information about how schools are graded, here. 2020 and 2021 were not graded, since this was during COVID and students had the option to do homeschool, virtual learning, in person learning, or hybrid models -- those years threw everybody off!
How Hurricane Ian will impact your taxes
Tax season brings some challenging questions for southwest Florida homeowners who suffered damage from Hurricane Ian.
Lee County continues to assist residents post-Hurricane Ian
The permitting lobby for the Lee County department of community development has resumed regular weekday hours at the downtown Fort Myers office.
WINKNEWS.com
Trust & Verify: Gov. Ron DeSantis takes steps to ban diversity, equity and inclusion programs at Florida colleges
Governor Ron DeSantis announced his plan to ban diversity, equity and inclusion programs, including critical race theory, at Florida colleges. He made his intentions...
As insurance claims are paid out after Ian, homeowners complain of underpayment
Durso says multiple contractors have told him it will take more than $200,000 to repair the home and bring it up to code.
capecoralbreeze.com
Florida Commission on Ethics dismisses complaints against school board member
The Florida Commission on Ethics on Friday dismissed two complaints against a Lee County School Board member. The Commission found there was no probable cause to believe Board Member Christine Patricca misused her public position to prevent another board member from obtaining copies of public records, according to a release issued by the commission today.
usf.edu
Tent City under Matanzas Pass bridge: A haven for Hurricane Ian's homeless
Lee County has begun a gentle push to help Hurricane Ian victims leave a tent city near Fort Myers Beach. Some of the people are starting their fifth month living under the bridge on approach to the hurricane-devastated island. About 15 tents and small campers make up this haven for...
capecoralbreeze.com
Hearing examiner recommends approval for rezoning to allow car lot, with conditions, on Pine Island Road
A hearing examiner has recommended approval, with conditions, of a requested rezoning that would allow a car lot at the site of the old Greater Pine Island Chamber of Commerce office in Matlacha. Lee County Chief Hearing Examiner Donna Marie Collins issued her recommendation following a Jan. 12 public hearing...
Local roofing company helping repair roof of former deputy battling cancer
A former sheriff’s deputy battling Stage 4 cancer is getting some new found hope and a new roof over his head.
WINKNEWS.com
Cape Coral’s mayor explains why the city manager’s contract won’t be renewed
The city manager for Southwest Florida's largest city is out after scoring only slightly above average on the yearly evaluation. Cape Coral City Council...
gulfshorebusiness.com
Estero residents split over Bonita Estero Rail Trail project
Village of Estero hosted a workshop Wednesday for the Lee County Metropolitan Planning Organization to provide an update on the Bonita Estero Rail Trail project. The project could transform a 12-mile portion of the Seminole Gulf Railway into a recreational biking trail spanning from northern Collier County to Alico Road in Lee County.
Three mid-sized Florida towns are experiencing some of the highest housing price increases in the country
Housing prices have been on an upward trajectory for decades with few cooling-off periods. However, the social changes of the last three years have resulted in unprecedented housing price increases in many areas.
businessobserverfl.com
Car washes, drug stores top week’s property sales
Going to be a good year: Seagate Development Group has big plans for 2023. The Fort Myers company recently released a laundry list of projects scheduled to be completed or started this year. Among these are the completion by the end of the first quarter of the 60,000-square-foot warehouse and office it is building for American Builders & Contractors Supply Co. near the Punta Gorda Airport; the opening “within weeks” of Theory Design’s, Seagate’s interior design firm, Boca Grande store, its first retail location; and this summer it will unveil plans for its 200-acre custom home community in Bonita Springs. Seagate, founded in 2015, says it has “secured more than $1 billion in projects under development” within the past year.
Mysuncoast.com
Official Ian death toll rises to 149
(News Service of Florida) -With another death added in Lee County, medical examiners have confirmed that 149 people have died from Hurricane Ian, the Florida Department of Law Enforcement said Friday. The department had reported 148 deaths in mid-January, including 71 in Lee County. But a news release Friday said...
WINKNEWS.com
Thousands of street signs in Cape Coral still need repairs after Ian
Street signs ripped down by Hurricane Ian add to the problems that remain after the storm. Eight thousand stop signs are down in Cape...
