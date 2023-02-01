ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Walmart Warning: Customers Urged to Check Payment Cards for Fraud

In December, skimming machines were discovered in two Walmart stores near Salem, North Carolina. These hacking devices were used to steal financial information from victims' payment cards throughout the month. Many of the victims were EBT card holders or received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. It is possible that the fraudulent activity may also be occurring in other Walmart stores.
Walmart Announces Pay Raises for Employees

Walmart is making big plans to invest in its employees. According to a press release that was released on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, it stated that Walmart will initiate raises next month for at least 3,000 of its employees. This will now bring the average U.S. associate's hourly salary to...
What's the Cheapest Place to Buy Groceries Online? We Do the Math

In an earlier edition of We Do the Math, I calculated whether it's cheaper to buy groceries in the store or have them delivered. Ordering your weekly groceries online is a clear time-saver and more convenient, and, as it turns out, isn't much more expensive, either. Amazon, Target and Walmart are three of the most budget-friendly grocery retailers in the US, and since each one offers national delivery to most zip codes, I set out to find out which of the three is the cheapest place to buy groceries online.
Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative

Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
Walmart has Rollback deals and clearance savings on Samsung TVs

Walmart has sales on 4K Samsung TVs. Find deals on your favorite electronics brand and shop for Samsung TVs during clearance, discounts, and rollback savings. You’ll find deals on 42″ through 85″ TVs with high definition resolution for the most exciting entertainment experience. Check out savings on...
Walmart Targets Small Businesses With Walmart Business Offering

Walmart last week launched a dedicated e-commerce site tailored to small and midsize business (SMB) customers. The website, Walmart Business, will offer “a curated assortment of more than 100,000 items with categorization and navigation tailored to busy organizational shoppers, Walmart said in a press release. The product categories include office supplies and furniture, food and beverage, restroom, electronics, and classroom and facility needs, and they were selected by Walmart after speaking with SMB customers and asking them to identify key products for their operations.
Amazon Fresh Shocks Customers with Sky-High Delivery Fees: Will Require Customers To Spend Four Times As Much

Amazon Fresh is changing its delivery fees and service fees starting February 28, 2023, and it will require customers to spend four times as much to get free delivery. Grocery shopping has become much easier with the advent of online grocery delivery services. One of the biggest names in this business is Amazon Fresh, which offers free delivery to Prime members on orders over a certain amount. However, Amazon Fresh is changing its delivery fees and service fees starting February 28, 2023, and it will require customers to spend four times as much to get free delivery.
Walmart cutting pharmacy hours

Walmart and CVS are cutting pharmacy hours due to staffing shortages, the Wall Street Journal reported. CVS will cut or shift pharmacy hours starting in March at about two-thirds of its roughly 9,000 U.S. locations. Walmart will reduce pharmacy hours by closing at 7 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. at most of its 4,600 stores in March.

