Walmart finds itself in legal hot water as shopper sues retailer over the price of items
WALMART has been sued over a discrepancy in the prices of products sold in stores versus online. A class-action lawsuit was filed by a shopper against Walmart on January 13 for alleged fraud. Kevin Adelstein filed the lawsuit in U.S. District Court for the Northern District of Ohio over a...
Urgent warning over Walmart self-checkout scam that is hard to spot and could cost you hundreds
A NEW self-checkout scam at Walmart is costing customers hundreds of dollars - and this one is hard to spot. Always make sure to check your receipt before leaving a store as you might end up with mysterious charges that will make your wallet hurt. An anonymous customer was shopping...
Urgent warning for Kroger shoppers to check their receipts after customer slams order through popular delivery service
A SHOPPER who purchased her groceries through an online service has urgently warned other shoppers to check their receipts. The woman claimed that her Kroger order - placed via Instacart - arrived without some items she paid for and with some curious extra charges. The alleged victim, who wants to...
Walmart reveals 206 stores will now have additional surcharge rule that has been blasted by shoppers
MORE Walmart shoppers will soon face an extra surcharge at the checkout. Customers are to be charged for bags at 206 stores across the US under the new changes. Of those, 105 are in Colorado, joining Walmart locations in Vermont, Maine, and New Jersey that already enforce the rule, The Daily Sentinel reports.
Walmart Warning: Customers Urged to Check Payment Cards for Fraud
In December, skimming machines were discovered in two Walmart stores near Salem, North Carolina. These hacking devices were used to steal financial information from victims' payment cards throughout the month. Many of the victims were EBT card holders or received Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits. It is possible that the fraudulent activity may also be occurring in other Walmart stores.
Walmart Announces Pay Raises for Employees
Walmart is making big plans to invest in its employees. According to a press release that was released on Tuesday, January 24, 2023, it stated that Walmart will initiate raises next month for at least 3,000 of its employees. This will now bring the average U.S. associate's hourly salary to...
CNET
What's the Cheapest Place to Buy Groceries Online? We Do the Math
In an earlier edition of We Do the Math, I calculated whether it's cheaper to buy groceries in the store or have them delivered. Ordering your weekly groceries online is a clear time-saver and more convenient, and, as it turns out, isn't much more expensive, either. Amazon, Target and Walmart are three of the most budget-friendly grocery retailers in the US, and since each one offers national delivery to most zip codes, I set out to find out which of the three is the cheapest place to buy groceries online.
Goodbye, Free Shipping: Amazon Fresh Cuts Money-Saving Perk for Orders Under $150
As more Americans continue to shop from home amid sky-high inflation and consumer prices affecting bottom lines, companies are continually coming up with ways to make delivery models work. Amazon...
People are making thousands delivering groceries with Instacart
Instacart is a grocery delivery service that allows customers to place orders online and have them delivered to their doorstep. The service has become increasingly popular in recent years, as more and more people turn to online shopping to avoid crowds and save time.
Working from Home As An Amazon Customer Representative
Amazon offers an opportunity for you to make money with Amazon from the comfort of your own home as a Work from Home Customer Service Representative. This is an excellent opportunity for mothers who want to work flexible hours and still have time to spend with their family.
Best home-delivery grocery apps of 2023
Kurt "The CyberGuy" Knutsson provides his five best home-delivery grocery apps to make shopping easier, and hopefully save money. Some apps offer different features.
MLive.com
Walmart has Rollback deals and clearance savings on Samsung TVs
Walmart has sales on 4K Samsung TVs. Find deals on your favorite electronics brand and shop for Samsung TVs during clearance, discounts, and rollback savings. You’ll find deals on 42″ through 85″ TVs with high definition resolution for the most exciting entertainment experience. Check out savings on...
Walmart customer buys exact things two years later but pays 50% extra: "They're looting customers"
A Walmart customer, Amy, shopped for the same groceries three times over two years to test the effect of inflation and released her observations as a video on TikTok. Within 24 hours of its posting, the video gathered over 1.5 million views and 272.9K likes.
Walmart throws shade at Amazon over new $150 minimum for free grocery delivery
Amazon announced Prime members will have to spend $150 to get free grocery delivery via Amazon Fresh, and Walmart wasted no time attacking its rival.
Purchase a One-Year Costco Membership and Score a $30 Digital Costco Shop Card
Take advantage of great products and stretch your budget further at Costco.
Proposed New Costco Would Include 800 Apartments and 400 Jobs
The venture will be the first for the company. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:BusinessInsider.com and LATimes.com.
mytotalretail.com
Walmart Targets Small Businesses With Walmart Business Offering
Walmart last week launched a dedicated e-commerce site tailored to small and midsize business (SMB) customers. The website, Walmart Business, will offer “a curated assortment of more than 100,000 items with categorization and navigation tailored to busy organizational shoppers, Walmart said in a press release. The product categories include office supplies and furniture, food and beverage, restroom, electronics, and classroom and facility needs, and they were selected by Walmart after speaking with SMB customers and asking them to identify key products for their operations.
Engadget
The Morning After: Apple’s record service revenue couldn’t make up for falling hardware sales
After the last few years of nonstop growth, Apple reported revenue of $117.2 billion for its first fiscal quarter, which is five percent down year over year, marking the first time Apple's revenue has dipped since 2019. That said, the company set a revenue record of $20.8 billion in its...
Amazon Fresh Shocks Customers with Sky-High Delivery Fees: Will Require Customers To Spend Four Times As Much
Amazon Fresh is changing its delivery fees and service fees starting February 28, 2023, and it will require customers to spend four times as much to get free delivery. Grocery shopping has become much easier with the advent of online grocery delivery services. One of the biggest names in this business is Amazon Fresh, which offers free delivery to Prime members on orders over a certain amount. However, Amazon Fresh is changing its delivery fees and service fees starting February 28, 2023, and it will require customers to spend four times as much to get free delivery.
Walmart cutting pharmacy hours
Walmart and CVS are cutting pharmacy hours due to staffing shortages, the Wall Street Journal reported. CVS will cut or shift pharmacy hours starting in March at about two-thirds of its roughly 9,000 U.S. locations. Walmart will reduce pharmacy hours by closing at 7 p.m. instead of 9 p.m. at most of its 4,600 stores in March.
