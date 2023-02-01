Read full article on original website
Related
dexerto.com
How big is Warzone 2’s Ashika Island? Resurgence map size vs Rebirth Island & Fortune’s Keep
Warzone expert JGOD has revealed the size Warzone 2’s new Resurgence map Ashika Island in comparison to prior maps in the Call of Duty battle royale, including the incredibly popular Rebirth Island. Ashika Island is due to arrive in Warzone 2 with the launch of Season 2, which also...
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 player aims to disrupt the meta with underrated LMG
A YouTuber has found a new underrated LMG build in Warzone 2 that could dethrone the RPK as the new go-to meta weapon. Since the release of Warzone 2, many players have tested and tweaked many gun builds in order to find the best possible one. The most popular overall...
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs reveal potential map overhauls to address spawn problems
Overwatch 2 devs have confirmed they are considering overhauling maps where you can get separated from your team by an untimely respawn. Playing on defence in Overwatch 2 brings a unique issue with respawns. If you spawn in, and a point is taken right after, the rest of your team will begin spawning elsewhere on the map in a safe place.
dexerto.com
Valorant devs reveal huge Stinger changes ahead of patch 6.02
The Valorant devs have revealed major Stinger changes following huge community backlash, and the decision has fans split. First undergoing changes in Patch 5.06, the Stinger has steadily climbed the Valorant rankings. Its absurdly high fire rate, as well as its affordability, makes the weapon a recipe for success when you’re low on credits.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 is finally removing dreaded map pools
The unpopular addition to Overwatch 2, map pools are being removed at the start of Season 4. Although there were plenty of improvements that came with Overwatch 2’s launch, such as better role specialization and ult charge tuning, the increase in maps added with the name game led to the implementation of one of the game’s least-popular features.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 specialist reveals secret optic with huge recoil boost
Warzone 2 expert WhosImmortal has discovered an optic option for Warzone 2’s gunsmith that gives your weapon a huge recoil boost. Warzone 2 and Modern Warfare 2 weapon statistics in the Gunsmith can be a little cryptic for unaware players. In short, some bars do not translate into the game as well as you’d hope for.
dexerto.com
Warzone 2 tactician reveals “fastest” SMG loadout speed across Al Mazrah
Warzone 2 expert JoeWo discovered the perfect SMG loadout for moving around Al Mazrah faster. For fans of Warzone 1’s movement system, WZ2 YouTuber JoeWo believes he found an SMG loadout that comes close to emulating the same movement speed. Warzone 2 players criticized Infinity Ward’s decision to remove...
dexerto.com
Apex Legends Season 16 teasers point at carnival chaos on World’s Edge
Brand new teasers for Apex Legends Season 16 point at a carnival-themed event to celebrate its four-year anniversary, as well as confirming World’s Edge as the season’s featured environment. Apex Legends Season 16 is shaping up to be one of the biggest Respawn’s battle royale has ever had....
dexerto.com
Valorant players aren’t picking newer agents as Harbor, Neon, more drop down the rankings
Riot’s Tactical Shooter Valorant has seen a rise in pick rates for the old favorites, whilst the new kids on the block are seemingly being left behind in the dust. Valorant is a game that often revolves around your character and their kit. Ensuring proper coordination and utility usage is key to claiming victory. With time, Riot has added in several new agents to the mix since release, with each kit often growing in complexity, making them harder to learn as well as upping their skill ceiling.
dexerto.com
Infinity Ward confirms DMZ progression won’t reset every season
Ahead of Season 2 for Modern Warfare 2, it was revealed that the DMZ mode will reset challenges but Infinity Ward confirms it won’t always happen. Modern Warfare 2 and Warzone 2 launches into Season 2 on February 15 that will bring many fixes and new content for players to enjoy.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players convinced Chinese Spy Balloon is part of Team Rocket Takeover event
Pokemon Go players have theorized that the Chinese Spy Balloon spotted flying over Montana is actually a part of the game’s Team Rocket Takeover event. On February 3, 2023, an unidentified balloon was seen flying high over the state of Montana. A video captured and shared by a civilian has since gone viral, as the balloon seemingly carried high-tech surveillance gear.
dexerto.com
Dr Disrespect details one major Warzone 2 issue that needs fixing in Season 2
Dr Disrespect has highlighted an issue in Warzone 2 that he believes needs fixing in Season 2 even though no one is really talking about it. It’s fair to say that Dr Disrespect has had a bit of a love-hate relationship with Warzone 2 to this point, as the Two-Time has threatened to quit more times than anyone can count.
dexerto.com
D&D Beyond announces incoming crash fix following February 2 outages
D&D Beyond is the game’s premier online character creator and campaign management system and it’s undergoing some major crashes only a week after settling OGL 1.2 controversy. Wizards of the Coast temporarily closed the door on the uproar regarding the arrival of a new Open Game License for...
dexerto.com
Simple Precision Airstrike trick makes for easy kills in Warzone 2
Warzone 2’s Precision Airstrike killstreak is one of the most versatile tools in the game and this tip will help players get the most value from each use. High ground is the name of the game in Warzone 2. If a player is stuck on the bottom floor or a building, under an overpass, or hoping to cross an open field and protect themselves while doing so, the Precision Airstrike is an invaluable tool to help them create some space or to make an enemy team reposition.
dexerto.com
Overwatch 2 devs planning return of “On Fire” system with new overhaul
Overwatch 2 devs have teased the return of a revamped “On Fire” system, previously missing from the game. When Overwatch 2 released, it was missing many quality-of-life features the first game had, such as end-game statistics displayed after a match, reputation levels no longer being displayed above a player’s name, and the On Fire system also nowhere to be seen.
dexerto.com
DMZ players bash “shameful” MW2 Season 2 paywall content
DMZ players criticized the developers for locking Season 2 content behind a purchase of MW2. On February 2, Infinity Ward released a blog detailing DMZ Season 2 content. A progress wipe resets contraband, key inventory, and Faction missions and mission progress. The new season also features three playable locations: Ashika Island, Building 21, and Al Mazrah.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go trainers praise Niantic for new inventory design rollout
Pokemon Go players are pleasantly surprised by the game’s new inventory update, which now sorts items into categories in a grid layout. Any trainer who’s played Pokemon Go for a long time knows that there are plenty of items that get accumulated over time, such as Potions, Berries, and Poke Balls.
dexerto.com
Infected is returning to Modern Warfare 2 and fans are delighted
Infinity Ward announced that the fan-favorite party game mode Infected is making a return in Modern Warfare 2 Season 2. Modern Warfare 2 Season 2 begins on February 15, and fans already know Hardcore and Ranked Play will return. Rumors also suggested Gunfight would come back, but Call of Duty insider CharlieINTEL dashed those hopes, much to the dismay of multiplayer fans.
dexerto.com
Best moveset for Noivern in Pokemon Go: Is Boomburst any good?
Noivern now has access to the new move Boomburst in Pokemon Go, so we’re taking a look at the best moveset it can learn for the Go Battle League. The Kalos region’s Flying/Dragon-type Noibat is the star of the February Community Day in Pokemon Go, which means many people will be evolving their very first Noivern and wondering whether it’s any good.
dexerto.com
Pokemon Go players want Raids to be more like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet’s
Raids have been a staple mechanic in Pokemon Go for several years and are the main reason many players continue to catch, train, and battle, but trainers are starting to wish Raids were more like Pokemon Scarlet & Violet. Pokemon Go introduced Raids in 2017; for the most part, they...
Comments / 0