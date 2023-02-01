Warzone 2’s Precision Airstrike killstreak is one of the most versatile tools in the game and this tip will help players get the most value from each use. High ground is the name of the game in Warzone 2. If a player is stuck on the bottom floor or a building, under an overpass, or hoping to cross an open field and protect themselves while doing so, the Precision Airstrike is an invaluable tool to help them create some space or to make an enemy team reposition.

1 DAY AGO