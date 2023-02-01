ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Clinton County, OH

wyso.org

Residents speak out about AES proposal to raise electric rates

Some residents spoke out on Thursday night about a proposal that would raise their electricity rates by up to $4 a month. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio held a hearing in Dayton on AES Ohio's application with the state for its electric security plan. An electric security plan gives...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

$60 million apartment project planned in Greater Cincinnati

CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Manhattan Development Group wants to build hundreds of new apartments in Madisonville near its border with Oakley, but its plans are in flux after the Madisonville Community Council declined to endorse the project in January. Northern Kentucky-based Manhattan Development Group plans a 234-unit, four-story complex...
CINCINNATI, OH
WKRC

Group wants congestion charges on Brent Spence Bridge

COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – The Brent Spence Companion Bridge Project is getting bipartisan support, but a local group wants the project abandoned in favor of adding congestion charges to the current bridge. Matt Butler, with the Coalition for Transit and Sustainable Development, is spearheading the effort. Last week, he...
COVINGTON, KY
WLWT 5

Officials urge residents to avoid Little Miami River after leak

LOVELAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Metropolitan Sewer District has determined that the flow leaking into the Little Miami River is not from a sewer leak. MSD, with Hamilton County Public Health also on scene, completed testing of the river and found that there have been no environmental impact identified. Testing will continue to determine the source of the leak.
HAMILTON COUNTY, OH
kiss951.com

Queen City Audio & Appliances Is Celebrating Veterans & More

Queen City Audio & Appliances is always connecting with community stakeholders and giving back. Fran Marie had the pleasure of interviewing Victoria Alicea, Director of Marketing @ Queen City Audio, Video, and Appliances regarding their past events and new ones.
CINCINNATI, OH
WCPO

Warren County elementary school removes student, investigates ‘kill list’

WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Two Warren County school districts are investigating school threat incidents this week. One involved a fourth-grader at Waynesville Elementary School who reportedly had a list of first names of classmates being passed among themselves with the word “kill” on it. Students named on the list were sitting at the same table when the note was turned over to a staff member.
WARREN COUNTY, OH
WLWT 5

Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown﻿

MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
MIDDLETOWN, OH
WDTN

Deputies temporarily close highway to execute arrest warrant

DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed a highway overnight to execute an arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded overnight on Saturday around 3:08 a.m. to I-71 near Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Deputies were attempting to stop a driver to execute a felony […]
WARREN COUNTY, OH
Fox 19

School goes into lockout after police pursuit in Westwood

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Duke Energy substation caught fire Friday afternoon in Westwood after a vehicle crashed into a pole during a police pursuit, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. The crash occurred on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Montana Avenue after a U.S. Marshall tried to serve an arrest...
CINCINNATI, OH

