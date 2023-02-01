Read full article on original website
City of Covington to begin issuing fines to property owners illegally operating short-term rentals
Covington property owners who illegally operate short-term rentals – also known as vacation rentals or Airbnbs – are about to face stiff penalties for failing to acquire the mandatory rental dwelling license and zoning approval and for not paying the required occupational license fee. Those penalties include:. •...
wyso.org
Residents speak out about AES proposal to raise electric rates
Some residents spoke out on Thursday night about a proposal that would raise their electricity rates by up to $4 a month. The Public Utilities Commission of Ohio held a hearing in Dayton on AES Ohio's application with the state for its electric security plan. An electric security plan gives...
YAHOO!
Opinion: Mayor's tax abatement proposal will only worsen racial segregation
We live in a racially segregated city. National studies have rated Cincinnati to be among the most-segregated cities in the United States. But our eyes, as well, tell us that Cincinnati is deeply segregated. The Eastern Caucasian neighborhoods of Hyde Park, Mount Lookout, Columbia-Tusculum, Oakley and Mount Adams are almost...
WKRC
$60 million apartment project planned in Greater Cincinnati
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Manhattan Development Group wants to build hundreds of new apartments in Madisonville near its border with Oakley, but its plans are in flux after the Madisonville Community Council declined to endorse the project in January. Northern Kentucky-based Manhattan Development Group plans a 234-unit, four-story complex...
Greene County florist who ripped off dozens of brides facing charges in Hamilton County
A Greene County Florist accused of scamming dozens of brides by not showing up or cancelling on their wedding days is in custody again.
WKRC
Group wants congestion charges on Brent Spence Bridge
COVINGTON, Ky. (WKRC) – The Brent Spence Companion Bridge Project is getting bipartisan support, but a local group wants the project abandoned in favor of adding congestion charges to the current bridge. Matt Butler, with the Coalition for Transit and Sustainable Development, is spearheading the effort. Last week, he...
Little Miami River leak wasn't sewage, likely river foam
After urging people to stay away from the Little Miami River on Thursday, officials now say the suspected sewer leak is likely just natural river foam.
AES Ohio request to establish electric security plan would add to monthly bills
AES Ohio's airs its plan to PUCO at public hearing in Dayton
WLWT 5
Officials urge residents to avoid Little Miami River after leak
LOVELAND, Ohio — UPDATE:. Metropolitan Sewer District has determined that the flow leaking into the Little Miami River is not from a sewer leak. MSD, with Hamilton County Public Health also on scene, completed testing of the river and found that there have been no environmental impact identified. Testing will continue to determine the source of the leak.
WBOC
New Carlisle Fire Chief Makes History
The Carlisle Fire Company recently appointed Shawn Hinton as chief. He is the first African American chief in the department's 221 year history.
kiss951.com
Queen City Audio & Appliances Is Celebrating Veterans & More
Queen City Audio & Appliances is always connecting with community stakeholders and giving back. Fran Marie had the pleasure of interviewing Victoria Alicea, Director of Marketing @ Queen City Audio, Video, and Appliances regarding their past events and new ones.
South Lebanon Township police investigating shots fired into bank
LEBANON COUNTY, Pa. — The South Lebanon Township Police Department is investigating after bullet holes were found in a bank. Employees found two bullet holes in the entry doors of a Wells Fargo Bank at 850 East Walnut St., according to a press release. Police responded to the area around 8:35 a.m. on Feb. 2.
WCPO
Warren County elementary school removes student, investigates ‘kill list’
WAYNESVILLE, Ohio — Two Warren County school districts are investigating school threat incidents this week. One involved a fourth-grader at Waynesville Elementary School who reportedly had a list of first names of classmates being passed among themselves with the word “kill” on it. Students named on the list were sitting at the same table when the note was turned over to a staff member.
The Devastating Impacts of the Cincinnati Police Department’s Gun Range on the Communities Nearby
People living nearby are concerned for their health and mental health. Hamilton County is currently working to relocate the Cincinnati Police Department’s gun range in Evendale, however, the people living in Lincoln Heights, Woodlawn, and Evendale are still being greatly impacted by the sound of gunfire coming from the range.
WLWT 5
Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown
MIDDLETOWN, Ohio — Reported structure fire on Trenton Franklin Road in Middletown. Click the video player above to watch other morning evening headlines from WLWT News 5. For live traffic updates, click here. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of...
Deputies temporarily close highway to execute arrest warrant
DAYTON, Ohio (WDTN) — Deputies with the Warren County Sheriff’s Office closed a highway overnight to execute an arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded overnight on Saturday around 3:08 a.m. to I-71 near Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Deputies were attempting to stop a driver to execute a felony […]
WLWT 5
Highway temporarily shut down overnight as police execute arrest warrant
A highway was temporarily shut down overnight Saturday while police in Warren County executed a felony arrest warrant. According to the Warren County Sheriff's Office, a person wanted on a felony arrest warrant entered I-71 southbound from Fields Ertel Road in Deerfield Township. Officers shut down the highway to stop...
linknky.com
‘We won’t let this rest’: Petition to remove NKY student readmitted after making kill list gains traction
Some parents have pulled their kids out of a Boone County high school after a student accused of making a kill list was allowed back in the classroom. Hundreds have signed an online petition calling for the student’s immediate removal after the current Conner High School freshman started classes in January following a one-year expulsion.
WLWT 5
Structure fire reported near University of Cincinnati Clermont campus in Batavia
BATAVIA, Ohio — First responders are at the scene of a reported structure fire near the University of Cincinnati's Clermont campus in Batavia. It was reported just before 8 p.m. on University Lane. WLWT has a reporter at the scene. This story will be updated with the latest information...
Fox 19
School goes into lockout after police pursuit in Westwood
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Duke Energy substation caught fire Friday afternoon in Westwood after a vehicle crashed into a pole during a police pursuit, according to Duke Energy spokesperson Sally Thelen. The crash occurred on Westwood Northern Boulevard and Montana Avenue after a U.S. Marshall tried to serve an arrest...
