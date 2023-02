Newly released surveillance footage shows a North Carolina SWAT team shooting an unarmed disabled man several times after he was accused of holding a hostage. Jason Kloepfer released the footage, as well as photos of his injuries, from the 13 December incident on Facebook on Friday. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office said in a statement last month that police arrived at the mobile home in the southwestern corner of the state at about 11pm after a 911 call reported gunshots being fired.The sheriff’s office got a search warrant for the home, believing there was a hostage inside, the New...

