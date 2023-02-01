ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kentucky State

Comments / 1

Related
OnlyInYourState

Here Are The 10 Absolute Best Places To Stay In Kentucky

There is a pulse that flows through Kentucky like the beat of a thoroughbred’s heart moments before the race begins. It’s rich like a fine small-batch bourbon filled with notes of Corvette leather and chocolate. And there is an undercurrent of a life that flows strong like the Kentucky River or echoes in our veins like a whoop of celebration reverberating off the ancient walls of Mammoth Cave… If you are ready for an adventure, you will be enthralled with some of the best places to stay in Kentucky we have featured below.
KENTUCKY STATE
wdrb.com

Bluegrass Distillers breaks ground on new distillery in Midway, Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bluegrass Distillers LLC along with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear broke ground on a new distillery in Midway, Kentucky, on Friday. The new $8 million operation, situated on the historic Elkwood Farm on Leestown Road, will create 22 full-time jobs. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall.
MIDWAY, KY
fox56news.com

Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs

Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
KENTUCKY STATE
a-z-animals.com

Kentucky Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms

Allergies are a common issue for many individuals around the world, and Kentucky is no exception. Every year, residents of Kentucky experience allergy season, a period of time when certain allergens such as pollen, mold, and ragweed are at their highest levels. Allergy season can be an annoyance to some, and to others, it can be the bane of their existence.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

How two bills would expand gun laws in Kentucky

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker has filed two bills that would expand who could carry concealed guns and where. While neither measure has advanced in the legislature yet, some are already speaking in opposition to the bills. Current state law says if you are 21 or older and...
KENTUCKY STATE
kentuckytoday.com

Beshear: ‘COVID is still out there’

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The new COVID-19 Community Levels map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday, shows an increase in counties with both a low and a high community level, with a corresponding drop in those at a medium level. The Centers for Disease Control...
KENTUCKY STATE
radionwtn.com

LBL Turkey Quota Hunt Applications Available

Turkey Quota Hunt Applications Available Online February 1-28 Land Between the Lakes, Ky./Tenn. — The USDA Forest Service announces spring turkey quota hunt applications for Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area are now available online through the end of February. The quota application system provides applicants the opportunity to hunt earlier in the season with less hunting pressure.
TENNESSEE STATE
WKYT 27

Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show underway in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you are the outdoorsy type, or you enjoy traveling across the commonwealth or the country, the Central Bank Center is the place to be through the weekend. The annual Kentucky Sport, Boat, and Recreation Show is back and officially underway. This year’s event, which is...
LEXINGTON, KY
WBKO

Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery

BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
SOMERSET, KY
whvoradio.com

The American River Otter: Alive And Well In West Kentucky

A long-time wildlife photographer in west Kentucky, Melodie Cunningham’s most recent snapshots of the North American river otter for the Land Between the Lakes Woodlands Nature Station came as a surprise to some. Perhaps it shouldn’t have. Once abundant in the freshwaters of the Commonwealth, populations were decimated...
KENTUCKY STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy