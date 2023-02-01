Read full article on original website
wdrb.com
Bluegrass Distillers breaks ground on new distillery in Midway, Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Bluegrass Distillers LLC along with Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear broke ground on a new distillery in Midway, Kentucky, on Friday. The new $8 million operation, situated on the historic Elkwood Farm on Leestown Road, will create 22 full-time jobs. Construction is expected to be completed in the fall.
fox56news.com
Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance programs
Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentucky to begin transition from pandemic assistance …. Kentucky is preparing to transition from pandemic assistance programs. Kentuckians encouraged to wear red to support heart …. Friday is national 'Wear Red Day' an effort to raise awareness about the dangers and...
a-z-animals.com
Kentucky Allergy Season: Peak, Timing, and Symptoms
Allergies are a common issue for many individuals around the world, and Kentucky is no exception. Every year, residents of Kentucky experience allergy season, a period of time when certain allergens such as pollen, mold, and ragweed are at their highest levels. Allergy season can be an annoyance to some, and to others, it can be the bane of their existence.
WLKY.com
How rolling blackouts happened in Kentucky, and what's being done to prevent more
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LG&E officials felt prepared the morning of Dec. 23, 2022, as Winter Storm Elliott barreled across the country. By the power company's estimates, they would have 25% more capacity than demand for electricity, more than enough to keep customers warm as temperatures dipped below zero and the wind chill exceeded minus 30 degrees.
spectrumnews1.com
How two bills would expand gun laws in Kentucky
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A Kentucky lawmaker has filed two bills that would expand who could carry concealed guns and where. While neither measure has advanced in the legislature yet, some are already speaking in opposition to the bills. Current state law says if you are 21 or older and...
WLKY.com
Ban them or regulate them? Debate over game machines in Kentucky to resurface this year
FRANKFORT, Ky. — They've begun popping up in gas stations, bars and restaurants in the past couple years, with flashy screens promising jackpots. Critics call them "gray machines," saying they exist in a gray area of Kentucky's law but really amount to nothing more than illegal gambling. Supporters say...
kentuckytoday.com
Beshear: ‘COVID is still out there’
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The new COVID-19 Community Levels map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday, shows an increase in counties with both a low and a high community level, with a corresponding drop in those at a medium level. The Centers for Disease Control...
WLKY.com
VIDEO: Ethan Hawke tells governor, first lady that Kentucky has been 'awesome'
FRANKFORT, Ky. — Wonder what Ethan Hawke thinks of Kentucky? He's been spending a lot of time here over the past year for the movie he's directing, "Wildcat." He had some real nice things to say about the Commonwealth when he met Gov. Andy Beshear and first lady Britainy Beshear in Frankfort.
radionwtn.com
LBL Turkey Quota Hunt Applications Available
Turkey Quota Hunt Applications Available Online February 1-28 Land Between the Lakes, Ky./Tenn. — The USDA Forest Service announces spring turkey quota hunt applications for Land Between the Lakes National Recreation Area are now available online through the end of February. The quota application system provides applicants the opportunity to hunt earlier in the season with less hunting pressure.
Chinese spy balloon likely to float over Carolinas
Puckett's projection of the balloon's path is based on current upper-air winds and the general location of the Chinese balloon as of Friday morning, the meteorologist said.
Rejected 2022 Kentucky personalized license plates: Fart, Booti, more
Some people must have thought with plates like SLOW-AF, 200 MPH, and FAST-AF speed limits wouldn't apply to them.
Ky. GOP lawmakers call for more coal power after winter storm failures
Utilities and pipeline executives spoke to Kentucky lawmakers about failures of the power system during Winter Storm Elliott in December.
Kentuckians express confusion over Beshear's medical marijuana executive order
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Corey Stone needed a solution. “I didn't feel like myself. My fiancé and my children, they would always tell me like, you're just not the same person,” he said. The Bowling Green resident said his PTSD medication made him depressed and foggy. He heard...
The famous Kentucky actor who has given away millions
Last week I wrote about Tamara Hughes Gustavson, the wealthiest person in Kentucky, and her fantastic work for the community through her donations. It received many positive comments, so I thought we could look at another generous person from Kentucky.
In 1876 It "Rained" with Meat in Kentucky - an Unsolved Mystery
The Kentucky meat shower was an incident that took place in a 100 by-50-yard area near Olympia Springs in Bath County, Kentucky, on March 3, 1876, between the hours of 11 a.m. and 12 p.m.
WKYT 27
Kentucky Sport, Boat and Recreation Show underway in Lexington
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - If you are the outdoorsy type, or you enjoy traveling across the commonwealth or the country, the Central Bank Center is the place to be through the weekend. The annual Kentucky Sport, Boat, and Recreation Show is back and officially underway. This year’s event, which is...
Income Tax Reduction Is Another Blow to Rural Kentucky
For Kentucky as a whole to truly flourish, we need our rural communities to thrive as much as the cities and suburbs where most residents now
WBKO
Somerset man the latest winner in Kentucky Lottery
BOWLING GREEN, Ky. (WBKO) - A Somerset man, who wished to remain anonymous, was heading back to his shop earlier this month when he stopped at Jay Gayatri on Hwy 790 in Bronston and purchased lottery tickets. He used the winnings from those tickets to buy a $20 Casino Millions...
whvoradio.com
The American River Otter: Alive And Well In West Kentucky
A long-time wildlife photographer in west Kentucky, Melodie Cunningham’s most recent snapshots of the North American river otter for the Land Between the Lakes Woodlands Nature Station came as a surprise to some. Perhaps it shouldn’t have. Once abundant in the freshwaters of the Commonwealth, populations were decimated...
