Chicago, IL

chatsports.com

White Sox snag big arm from Boston

On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
CHICAGO, IL
FanSided

Cubs News: Dexter Fowler is coming back to Chicago

Everyone will always remember every single player on the 2016 Chicago Cubs with great fondness. Nobody on that team was a passenger as everyone carried their own weight. One player who went above and beyond always was Dexter Fowler. He had a very interesting path to the Chicago Cubs as he played for the Colorado Rockies from 2008-2013 before one year with the Houston Astros in 2014.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
CHICAGO, IL
ClutchPoints

RUMOR: Bears’ shocking double trade plan for 2023 NFL Draft

The Chicago Bears find themselves in quite an interesting spot heading into the offseason. They are armed with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, despite the fact that there were lots of signs of encouragement for them throughout the 2022 season, particularly when it came to the play of their young quarterback Justin Fields.
CHICAGO, IL
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about 1 star player

The Los Angeles Lakers are looking into making at least one more move ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline, and Russell Westbrook has reportedly been part of some of those discussions. The Lakers and Utah Jazz have had exploratory trade talks centered on Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. While Westbrook has settled... The post Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about 1 star player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Fox 32 Chicago

Dosunmu, White lead way as Bulls beat Hornets 114-98

CHICAGO - Ayo Dosunmu matched a season high with 22 points, Coby White scored 20 points and the Chicago Bulls overcame shaky outings by DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-98 on Thursday night. Dosunmu made 9 of 10 shots, and White hit three 3-pointers. Nikola...
CHARLOTTE, NC
chatsports.com

Indiana vs. Purdue: Mike Woodson pregame press conference highlights

Indiana men’s basketball head coach Mike Woodson addressed the media on Thursday morning ahead of Saturday’s game against No. 1 Purdue. Q. I was hoping for an overall health update on the team, Xavier, Jordan and Logan. Specifically on Xavier, is he far enough along in his rehab that you’re comfortable he’s going to be back at some point in this season?
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Yardbarker

Bulls Recall Dalen Terry with 2 Players Questionable vs. Blazers

The rookie hasn't gotten much of an opportunity to contribute at the NBA level, but he may be called upon if the Bulls' injury report continues to grow. The Chicago Bulls may need some reinforcements for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. With Alex Caruso (left midfoot soreness) and Patrick Williams (right ankle sprain) questionable to suit up, the team recalled Dalen Terry from the G League.
CHICAGO, IL
Yardbarker

Chicago Bulls Trade Proposals: Analyzing the Experts' Hypotheticals

Executing either one of these trades would set a clear direction for the Bulls' future. Which route would you choose?. Strap in, folks. It's NBA trade deadline season, which means mock trades are flying left and right and the hot takes are spicy as hell. ESPN released an article outlining six trade proposals the authors would like to see, and two of the six deals involve the Chicago Bulls. Let's dive into each hypothetical trade.
CHICAGO, IL

