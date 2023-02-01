Read full article on original website
Bulls' Andre Drummond Hits Statistical Mark Not Seen in 44 Years
Drummond hits statistical mark not seen in 44 years originally appeared on NBC Sports Chicago. The Chicago Bulls’ public and media relations staff dug up a statistical gem, with an assist from the Elias Sports Bureau, following Thursday’s 114-98 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. With his 15 points...
chatsports.com
White Sox snag big arm from Boston
On Friday, the White Sox proved adept dumpster divers, pulling Franklin German out of the DFA detritus outside of Fenway Park, swinging a waiver deal for Double-A reliever Theo Denlinger. Here’s the full, copyedited White Sox release on the trade:. FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: Friday, February 3, 2023. WHITE SOX...
CBS Sports
Kyrie Irving insulted by Nets putting 'championship stipulation' in contract offer, per report
Kyrie Irving demanded a trade from the Brooklyn Nets on Friday, and all day news has been trickling out as to what sparked his latest beef with the organization. According to Bleacher Report's Chris Haynes, the Nets recently offered Irving a contract extension that included a championship stipulation, and Irving took that as "a big insult."
These Four Teams Reportedly Have Interest in Trading for Celtics Guard Payton Pritchard
The NBA Trade Deadline is quickly approaching and there are sure to be plenty of rumors. The Boston Celtics currently are the best team in the NBA with a 37-15 record and are looking to make their way back to the NBA Finals after losing last year against the Golden State Warriors. Boston swung a ...
What is the Chicago Bulls' biggest issue that has to be addressed at the trade deadline?
The Chicago Bulls are in a precarious position as the NBA trade deadline approaches. Here's what they need to do to shore up their roster.
Lakers News: Kyrie Irving Requests Trade From Brooklyn, Could LA Swing A Deal Before Deadline?
More importantly, should LA swing a deal?
Trade Rumors: Chicago Bulls Would Prefer To Move DeMar DeRozan Over Zach LaVine
The Bulls would choose Zach LaVine over DeMar DeRozan if they had to retain one of them.
Cubs See Interesting Twists in New Top-100 Prospect Rankings
The Chicago Cubs landed a surprising prospect on ESPN's new top-100 prospect rankings list.
Cubs News: Dexter Fowler is coming back to Chicago
Everyone will always remember every single player on the 2016 Chicago Cubs with great fondness. Nobody on that team was a passenger as everyone carried their own weight. One player who went above and beyond always was Dexter Fowler. He had a very interesting path to the Chicago Cubs as he played for the Colorado Rockies from 2008-2013 before one year with the Houston Astros in 2014.
USA Today Grades Cubs' Offseason
USA Today has graded the Chicago Cubs on their offseason production.
Yardbarker
Report suggests Chicago Bears already receiving offers for No. 1 pick
The Chicago Bears appear to already have suitors for the No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL draft. With the month of February here, the NFL draft process will start to heat up. This week prospects had the chance to impress scouts during the Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, and as things pick up, so will the rumors about potential trades.
Mavs Trade for Kyrie: Rent-a-Star or Watch Lakers Add?
The Dallas Mavericks are among the teams the Brooklyn Nets are expected to engage after Kyrie Irving's trade request.
RUMOR: Bears’ shocking double trade plan for 2023 NFL Draft
The Chicago Bears find themselves in quite an interesting spot heading into the offseason. They are armed with the first overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft, despite the fact that there were lots of signs of encouragement for them throughout the 2022 season, particularly when it came to the play of their young quarterback Justin Fields.
Phoenix Suns balk at the idea of receiving Grayson Allen for Jae Crowder
Milwaukee continues to be persistent in their pursuit of Jae Crowder.
Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about 1 star player
The Los Angeles Lakers are looking into making at least one more move ahead of next Thursday’s trade deadline, and Russell Westbrook has reportedly been part of some of those discussions. The Lakers and Utah Jazz have had exploratory trade talks centered on Westbrook, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. While Westbrook has settled... The post Report: Lakers, Jazz have had trade discussions about 1 star player appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Texans trade with Bears for No. 1 overall in Pro Football Focus mock draft
The Houston Texans gave away the No. 1 overall pick with their 32-31 win over the Indianapolis Colts in Week 18 at Lucas Oil Stadium. The Chicago Bears lost to the Minnesota Vikings, and thus finished with a worse record than Houston: 3-14 to 3-13-1. The Bears’ tiebreaker over the Texans from Week 3 was immaterial as Houston had the better overall record.
Dosunmu, White lead way as Bulls beat Hornets 114-98
CHICAGO - Ayo Dosunmu matched a season high with 22 points, Coby White scored 20 points and the Chicago Bulls overcame shaky outings by DeMar DeRozan and Zach LaVine to beat the Charlotte Hornets 114-98 on Thursday night. Dosunmu made 9 of 10 shots, and White hit three 3-pointers. Nikola...
chatsports.com
Indiana vs. Purdue: Mike Woodson pregame press conference highlights
Indiana men’s basketball head coach Mike Woodson addressed the media on Thursday morning ahead of Saturday’s game against No. 1 Purdue. Q. I was hoping for an overall health update on the team, Xavier, Jordan and Logan. Specifically on Xavier, is he far enough along in his rehab that you’re comfortable he’s going to be back at some point in this season?
Yardbarker
Bulls Recall Dalen Terry with 2 Players Questionable vs. Blazers
The rookie hasn't gotten much of an opportunity to contribute at the NBA level, but he may be called upon if the Bulls' injury report continues to grow. The Chicago Bulls may need some reinforcements for Saturday's game against the Portland Trail Blazers. With Alex Caruso (left midfoot soreness) and Patrick Williams (right ankle sprain) questionable to suit up, the team recalled Dalen Terry from the G League.
Yardbarker
Chicago Bulls Trade Proposals: Analyzing the Experts' Hypotheticals
Executing either one of these trades would set a clear direction for the Bulls' future. Which route would you choose?. Strap in, folks. It's NBA trade deadline season, which means mock trades are flying left and right and the hot takes are spicy as hell. ESPN released an article outlining six trade proposals the authors would like to see, and two of the six deals involve the Chicago Bulls. Let's dive into each hypothetical trade.
