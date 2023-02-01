Unlimited travel by rail, tram and bus anywhere in Germany will cost €49 per month from some time this year – equivalent to just £1.40 per day.The German Embassy in London announced “the digital Deutschlandticket” on Twitter back in November 2022.Initially it said the unlimited travel pass would be available from January. But later the embassy said: “The Association of German Transport Companies has warned that it may not be possible to roll out this ticket from January.“Everyone is aiming to have the ticket in place asap.”It was then rumoured that the Deutschland ticket would be available from April...

2 DAYS AGO