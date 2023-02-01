Read full article on original website
Hamburg Hauptbahnhof: A Complete Guide
Water, water everywhere! You know that if a city has three rivers flowing through it, gorgeous architecture from antiquity and modern times and enough interesting activities to keep you entertained for weeks, then it’s a city worth exploring. Hamburg, is Germany’s “Gateway to the World” and is the country’s largest seaport, bringing in goods from all over the planet to Europe.
Machu Picchu Is Closed to Visitors Indefinitely
For the uninitiated, Machu Picchu is a site of 15th century Inca ruins located on a mountain ridge in the Eastern Cordillera of southern Peru. Once a royal estate for Inca emperors and nobles, Machu Picchu was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site in 1983 and later, in 2007, one of the New Seven Wonders of the World. With over 1.5 million visitors a year, it’s considered Peru’s most popular attraction and South America’s most famous ruins.
The 7 cities you 'must visit before you die,' according to 50 travel experts—only one is in the U.S.
Traveling is one of the most meaningful experiences you can have in life. It's an opportunity to see the world differently and learn about new cultures. But what are the cities you must visit before you die? It can be hard to narrow down. As travel journalist of over 20 years, I recently interviewed more than 50 travel enthusiasts, experts and agents. I asked each of them for their No. 1 picks.
Sky Yachting Is Coming: How Luxury Airships Are Bringing the Pleasures of Cruising to the Skies
Airships, which for centuries have reflected the inventive spirit of visionaries such as Leonardo da Vinci and Jules Verne, are currently experiencing a renaissance. Though they’ll never compete with jet aircraft for long-distance travel, airships offer low operating costs, reduced infrastructure requirements and significantly lower carbon output. And the advantages are particularly pronounced in the field of regional travel, where growing pressure from governments and environmental groups is threatening to restrict the commercial air-travel sector. In an effort to anticipate future regulations, Spanish carrier Air Nostrum recently ordered 10 Airlander airships from Hybrid Air Vehicles (HAV) of Britain. The Airlander 10, which...
The family of five flying around the world in a tiny plane
The Porter family, set off on board their Gippsaero GA8 AirVan, a modern aircraft manufactured in Australia, from Vancouver, British Columbia last June and have "been basically traveling every day since."
traveling to Greece from USA, airlines, and prices of tickets
Greece is a popular vacation destination for many Americans, offering a combination of ancient history, beautiful beaches, and delicious cuisine. If you're planning a trip to Greece from the USA, there are several airlines that offer flights to various destinations in Greece, including Athens, Thessaloniki, and Crete. Prices for tickets will vary depending on the airline and departure city, as well as the time of year you plan to travel.
I flew on Singapore's Airbus A380 for 12 hours in economy from Germany to Singapore. The seat was surprisingly amenity-heavy and made the long trek easy.
I had more than enough space, but the seat's generous pitch and width should be comfortable for even larger passengers.
Vancouver Made The World's Best Food Destinations List & It's The Only Canadian City
As part of the Traveller's Choice Awards, Tripadvisor just released its 2023 Best Food Destinations list, highlighting 20 cities that are ideal travel destinations for foodies. Listed among the likes of Rome, Paris, Barcelona, Jamaica, New Orleans, Bangkok, Cuba and NYC, Vancouver made the list for its rich culinary scene...
World
Protests across Peru are keeping tourists away from the country’s top travel destinations
With unique architecture dating back to the Inca empire, the city of Cuzco is one of Peru’s most popular tourist destinations. But now, its cobblestone streets are mostly empty, as protests in the South American country have forced thousands of travelers to cancel their reservations. The city of 500,000...
Lufthansa to add five new North American destinations for its Boeing 787-9 fleet
Lufthansa has big plans for its Boeing 787-9 aircraft, with the airline adding five new destinations for the type in North America. Frankfurt to Dallas-Fort Worth, Texas, four flights a week. Frankfurt to Montreal, Canada, ramping up to daily flights from the 1st of May. Frankfurt to Denver, Colorado. Frankfurt...
The luxury travel guide to Toronto
“You’ve come at the best time of year,” my taxi driver tells me, as we soar past the skyscrapers on our journey from Union station in Toronto. “It’s the changing of the colours.”. My driver’s observation turns out to be entirely correct. Everywhere I turn there...
The London Coffee Shop That Has Been In Business For 136 Years
One of the world's oldest cities, London, England, has been thriving for nearly two thousand years. Home to history's most brutal and triumphant rulers, London has grown into a fast-paced cosmopolitan city known for its persisting influence on art, fashion, beauty, and politics (per Britannica). Walking through its ancient, cobblestone streets, tourists and locals alike can find designer retailers, famed museums, and of course, a diverse, world-renowned food and drink culture.
Germany to introduce unlimited train travel for £1.40 a day
Unlimited travel by rail, tram and bus anywhere in Germany will cost €49 per month from some time this year – equivalent to just £1.40 per day.The German Embassy in London announced “the digital Deutschlandticket” on Twitter back in November 2022.Initially it said the unlimited travel pass would be available from January. But later the embassy said: “The Association of German Transport Companies has warned that it may not be possible to roll out this ticket from January.“Everyone is aiming to have the ticket in place asap.”It was then rumoured that the Deutschland ticket would be available from April...
Booking unveils world’s most welcoming destinations
As travel continues to make its return in most parts of the world, the eleventh annual Booking Traveller Review Awards recognize travel providers from across 220 countries and territories for their commitment to providing consistently excellent service and hospitality over the course of the year. Based on a pool of...
