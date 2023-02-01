Read full article on original website
SB Nation
Newcastle vs. West Ham - Eddie Howe: Pre-Match Press Conference
After a week for the ages in which Newcastle punched their tickets for a trip to Wembley on Feb. 26, we’re glad the Premier League is back. The schedule was hella packed through the first half of the season and right after the return from the World Cup break but things are now back to normalcy with only one more cup game to play at the end of the month and just league matchups sandwiching the Carabao Cup final.
SB Nation
Reading vs Watford: Match Preview 2022/23
Reading are back in Championship action today as they prepare to host promotion challengers Watford, who lost an FA Cup tie here earlier this month. Considering Slaven Bilic’s side put out a weakened side and were suffering heavily with injuries at that point, that clash shouldn’t be used as encouragement for the Royals coming into this afternoon’s game.
NBC Sports
Newcastle vs West Ham: How to watch, stream link, team news
Newcastle United can become the third Premier League team this season to cross the 40-point marker when it meets West Ham on Saturday at St. James’ Park (watch live, 12:30pm ET on NBC and online via NBCSports.com). The Magpies have been terrific at home in all competitions, including at...
SB Nation
How do the Everton youth squads look after the January transfer window?
Over the turbulent month of January there has been much change, some of it temporary among the youth ranks at Finch Farm. Managerially, until the arrival of new head coach Sean Dyche, there was a temporary promotion to the first team for youth coaches Paul Tait and Leighton Baines. In turn that gave opportunity for two other former Blues youth players, Keith Southern and Scott Phelan, to take the Under 21 reins whilst to complete the reshuffle, Kieran Driscoll, who has been a development coach for the likes of Manchester City and Wigan Athletic for over 10 years, took the Blues’ lower Under 18 age group.
SB Nation
Sky Blue News: Extension Season, Porro Payday, Chelsea Are Ruining Football, and More...
The weekend is upon us and Manchester City are hitting the road. The women are headed to the midlands for a match at Leicester City, and the men are taking the M1 to London to face Tottenham Hotspur. Sky Blue News has all the latest to start your Friday. Manchester...
SB Nation
Match Report: Aston Villa 2 - 4 Leicester City
Leicester City saw off Aston Villa by a score of 4-2 at Villa Park on Saturday afternoon in Premier League action. The first half saw Villa take the lead twice through Ollie Watkins and a Harry Souttar own goal. The Foxes equalised both times from James Maddison and Kelechi Iheanacho strikes. Tetê scored on his debut just before the half-time whistle. Substitute Dennis Praet provided the icing on the cake with the second half’s only goal.
SB Nation
Tottenham Hotspur v Manchester City - Stats and Facts
Manchester City head to North London to give Spurs fans a second dilemma in three weeks as they look to keep pace with Arsenal. The blues can close the gap on the Gunners to two points with a win, which begs the question of would Spurs fans prefer to see their team lose so City can try and stop Arsenal, or win to boost their chances of Champions League football?
SB Nation
Coming Home Index of Power - Premier League Match Day 21
Welcome to our weekly CHIP update after Match Day 21! If you are not up to date with the Comin Home Index of Power or need an introduction to it before going ahead with this week’s update, you can always check our introduction by following this link. Other than that, here’s our most-recent update after the last slate of games took place!
SB Nation
Starting XI: Manchester United vs. Crystal Palace
Everything you need to know ahead of Saturday’s fixture:. (1) After securing their place in the EFL Cup finals on Thursday by routing Nottingham Forest on aggregate, Premier League football returns to the Old Trafford as Manchester United host Crystal Palace. Both sides face each other in the league within the span of a month, the previous encounter ending on frustrating terms for Man United after a 90th-minute Michael Olise equalizer dented their winning run.
Potential Sunderland fifth-round FA Cup tie chosen for live TV broadcast
The BBC have already decided their live FA Cup fifth-round matches, and they could feature Sunderland.
SB Nation
Wolves 3, Liverpool 0 - Match Recap: More of the Same As Reds Lose Again
Gomez and Matip as the muscle in the back line don’t inspire confidence, but that’s where we’re at right now. The rest of the team selection shows how threadbare the team truly is at the moment. Light a candle and say a prayer. First Half. It only...
SB Nation
Pedro Porro’s presence in Tottenham’s lineup only improves Dejan Kulusevski’s potential
It took a long time and there were many twists and turns in the tale, but Tottenham Hotspur eventually signed Pedro Porro. This is important because ahead of this month, the right wingback position had not improved during Antonio Conte’s tenure. There was a brief period towards the latter end of last season where Matt Doherty was in good form but a nasty injury in the Aston Villa match led to him missing the rest of the season. Like in any window, Spurs were linked to a variety of players in the summer. And while they brought in Championship standout Djed Spence, Conte mentioned at the start of the year that Spence was a clear “club signing”. Even so, Spurs went into the season with Doherty and Emerson Royal as their primary options for the right wingback role.
BBC
Premier League predictions: Chris Sutton faces DJ & Newcastle fan Schak
This is turning into a season to savour for Newcastle supporters, with their team flying high in the Premier League table and booking a first trip to Wembley for 24 years, but can they maintain their bid for a top-four finish?. "Newcastle are in a great position to make the...
SB Nation
Dyche reveals why Everton didn’t sign any players on deadline day
As you might have heard by now, Everton did not make a single signing during the January transfer window, the only team in the entire Premier League not to do so. Despite a number of links on deadline day, no players came even close to a medical let alone getting signed even as the Toffees languish in 19th spot in the table and the club committing to giving the new manager resources for the relegation battle ahead.
SB Nation
The Hoddle of Coffee: Tottenham Hotspur news and links for Thursday, February 2
Happy february everyone! as promised - here is your EFL Champ roundup:. Today let’s focus on the push for the playoffs. Barring near-historic collapses, Burnley and Sheffield United will claim the automatic promotion spots. That leaves a good handful of teams competing for the four playoff spots. In fact,...
SB Nation
Do Everton Have a Hope of Staying Up?
After a disastrous January transfer window which saw Everton sell its joint-top goalscorer to Newcastle United while being the only club in the Premier League not to sign a player, the Toffees’ squad has gone from bad to worse with the club still sat in 19th. Upon Sean Dyche’s...
BBC
Patrick Vieira: Crystal Palace manager 'troubled' by lack of black managers
Patrick Vieira says he is "troubled" by the lack of black managers in the Premier League and Women's Super League. The Crystal Palace boss, 46, was named on the Football Black List this week - an award which recognises the efforts of black figures working in the sport. Vieira is...
SB Nation
FA Cup Fairytale: Charlie comes-a-calling as Sunderland take on Hurley’s Reading in Fourth Round tie
It's 1973, and the country is in the grip of the winter of discontent. The region is badly affected by industrial action and strikes; the streetlights are being switched off to save power, and the phrase “it’s grim up North” never seemed so apt. Recovery, however, was...
SB Nation
Reading 2-2 Watford: An Unexpected Comeback
The Royals have had two home league games in 2023 so far and they’ve both ended in exactly the same scoreline, but they feel awfully different. The 2-2 with Queens Park Rangers was a throwback to the Reading of last season, letting a two-goal lead slip in painfully predictable fashion, but today’s 2-2 with Watford was the opposite: a pleasingly unpredictable positive result.
SB Nation
Opposition Lowdown: High-Flying Watford
Watford were relegated from the Premier League last season, finishing in 19th place, one point above bottom club Norwich City. They currently sit in sixth place in the Championship, following 12 wins, eight draws and nine losses so far this season. Their recent form has been mixed, with two wins,...
