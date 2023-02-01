ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devine, TX

KSAT 12

Chaining a dog outside is illegal in Texas

With the recent cold weather — here’s a reminder that it’s illegal to chain a dog outside in Texas. Unattended dogs are not allowed to be restrained with chains or heavy weights outdoors thanks to a Texas law that went into effect in January of last year. The practice has been banned in San Antonio city limits since Oct. 2017.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country

Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
MySanAntonio

Latest Boerne development bags possible H-E-B anchor

Lemon Creek Ranch broke ground last week and a new H-E-B will be located on the property. H-E-B LP bought 14 acres within the development in January last year, according to Bexar County records. “Lemon Creek Ranch will embody a spirit of Place that is rooted in authenticity, community, and...
BOERNE, TX
KIII 3News

Agua Dulce community mourns the loss of 2 students, mother following fatal accident

CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three people are dead after an early-morning car crash on Hwy. 44 near Alice. Texas Department of Public Safety Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez said Wednesday that the accident, which involved three vehicles, happened at about 7:07 a.m. when a black Volkswagen Jetta stopped in the eastbound lane of the highway in order to help another vehicle parked in the center median having mechanical issues.
AGUA DULCE, TX

