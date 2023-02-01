Read full article on original website
Related
KSAT 12
East Side physician honored with Baptist Health System Humanitarian Award
SAN ANTONIO – When his patients congratulate him for the Humanitarian Award from the Baptist Health System, Dr. Leo Edwards said he tells them, “It’s y’all who made it possible.”. Edwards has spent more than 40 years in the East Side community where he was born...
KSAT 12
Chaining a dog outside is illegal in Texas
With the recent cold weather — here’s a reminder that it’s illegal to chain a dog outside in Texas. Unattended dogs are not allowed to be restrained with chains or heavy weights outdoors thanks to a Texas law that went into effect in January of last year. The practice has been banned in San Antonio city limits since Oct. 2017.
KSAT 12
First all-Black, all-female group chosen to lead graduation at JBSA-Lackland
SAN ANTONIO – For the first time, an all-female, all-Black Commander of the Airmen Team at JBSA-Lackland was selected based on their qualifications and experience to lead a graduation ceremony. “Being a Black woman in the military — or a woman of color at all — in a position...
The USS Lexington in Corpus Christi
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas - Visiting The USS Lexington in Corpus Christi is one of the best attractions in the city. This aircraft carrier was built during World War II for the United States Navy. Now, it serves as a naval aviation museum.
KSAT 12
Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country
Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
One killed, two hospitalized in pipeline explosion
PEARSALL, Texas — One person was killed and two more were injured after a pipeline explosion in Pearsall, southwest of San Antonio. The OSHA San Antonio area office is investigating the explosion in Pearsall that killed one employee and sent two more to the hospital. County Commissioner Raul Carrizales...
San Antonio 'Daytime' host Esteban Solis arrested on DWI charges
He was arrested on Friday morning.
KENS 5
The KENS 5 Special: $5 meals offered at San Antonio restaurants
SAN ANTONIO — In these difficult financial times, we went looking for incredible deals so you can still enjoy a night out without breaking the bank. We found five restaurants across the San Antonio area where you can get a meal for just $5. But, to get this deal,...
Andre McDonald convicted of manslaughter in 2019 death of his wife, Andreen
SAN ANTONIO — Andre McDonald has been convicted of manslaughter in the death of his wife, Andreen, nearly four years after her initial disappearance sparked months of searching around Bexar County. A jury returned the guilty verdict on McDonald, a U.S. Air Force Reserve major originally charged with murder...
MySanAntonio
Latest Boerne development bags possible H-E-B anchor
Lemon Creek Ranch broke ground last week and a new H-E-B will be located on the property. H-E-B LP bought 14 acres within the development in January last year, according to Bexar County records. “Lemon Creek Ranch will embody a spirit of Place that is rooted in authenticity, community, and...
Citizens urged to be cautious with potential city employee imposters
Reports have been made to the city this week about people posing as Corpus Christi Water department employees wanting to come inside homes for water quality testing
As school campuses closed Tuesday, one San Antonio district remained open
SAN ANTONIO — As winter weather pushed through Tuesday, nearly all school districts in Bexar County closed due to frigid conditions. Canceled classes kept some parents home from work to watch their kids who suddenly had the day off. Siblings Crew and Bay Brown weren't sad about staying home from school after Northside Independent School District closed campuses.
visitsanantonio.com
I’m a New Englander who visited San Antonio for the first time. Here are 9 things that surprised me about the Texas city.
I traveled from Boston to San Antonio, and it was my first time visiting the Southern city. Ask a New Englander what comes to mind when they think about Texas, and they’ll probably mention cowboy hats, tacos, and beer. Truth be told, I’m no exception. However, during a...
NISD teacher allegedly called student 'homophobic' slur, family says
Northside ISD said it's aware of the incident and investigating.
KSAT 12
Woman living in condemned home for two weeks relocated with community’s help
SAN ANTONIO – A woman whose home was deemed unlivable is staying in a warm place with electricity for the first time in two weeks. On Jan. 17, Mary Lou Sandoval’s home, a four-plex just north of downtown, was damaged by a fire. Sandoval has toughed it out...
Free Roasted Corn Festival returns to San Antonio bigger than ever
The elotes are back.
One injured in big rig crash in Von Ormy; I-35 closed for several hours
VON ORMY, Texas — A crash involving a big rig late Wednesay night led to some lanes of I-35 to close in Von Ormy for several hours. Police say one occupant of the big rig became stuck between a concrete median and his truck around 11:45 p.m. just before the Somerset exit of I-35.
KSAT 12
BMWs, pickup trucks and more will be available at SAPD vehicle auction Tuesday
SAN ANTONIO – Several luxury vehicles will be included in the upcoming San Antonio Police Department vehicle auction. Four BMWs, several pickup trucks and more will be available for bidding during the auction. The SAPD asset seizure vehicle auction will take place on Tuesday, Feb. 7, at 3625 Growdon...
Agua Dulce community mourns the loss of 2 students, mother following fatal accident
CORPUS CHRISTI, Texas — Three people are dead after an early-morning car crash on Hwy. 44 near Alice. Texas Department of Public Safety Staff Sgt. Guadalupe Casarez said Wednesday that the accident, which involved three vehicles, happened at about 7:07 a.m. when a black Volkswagen Jetta stopped in the eastbound lane of the highway in order to help another vehicle parked in the center median having mechanical issues.
Greg Simmons appears ready to combat DWI charges. Here's what we know.
Greg Simmons prepares to fight DWI charges from his recent arrest.
