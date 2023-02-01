Read full article on original website
CPS ENERGY TRANSMISSION LINE UPGRADE REQUIRES CONSECUTIVE SUNDAYS OF LANE CLOSURES
Intermittent lane closures at Hwy 90 & Cagnon Rd. will occur on Feb. 5, Feb. 12, and Feb. 19 to better serve the west and near southwest area of San Antonio. February 3, 2023 (SAN ANTONIO) – CPS Energy is working to improve service reliability in the continuously growing west and southwest area of San Antonio. The utility will replace four miles of transmission lines at Highway 90 and Cagnon Road over the next three Sundays.
