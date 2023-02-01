ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devine, TX


cpsenergy.com

CPS ENERGY TRANSMISSION LINE UPGRADE REQUIRES CONSECUTIVE SUNDAYS OF LANE CLOSURES

Intermittent lane closures at Hwy 90 & Cagnon Rd. will occur on Feb. 5, Feb. 12, and Feb. 19 to better serve the west and near southwest area of San Antonio. February 3, 2023 (SAN ANTONIO) – CPS Energy is working to improve service reliability in the continuously growing west and southwest area of San Antonio. The utility will replace four miles of transmission lines at Highway 90 and Cagnon Road over the next three Sundays.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Power still out for thousands in the Hill Country

Spring Branch – Two days without power is more than enough for Latisha Loria. “It’s not been fun,” she said. “It’s cold. I’ve got animals. We’ve lost all our fish.”. Loria and her neighbors who live just outside of Spring Branch lost power...
COMAL COUNTY, TX
foxsanantonio.com

'It's very frustrating!' Homeowners fight HOA over failing fence

SAN ANTONIO - Fighting your homeowners association may seem like an uphill battle, but winning is possible. The love-hate relationship one community has with their HOA recently intensified after their HOA became unresponsive to repair requests. Fox San Antonio's Problem Solver Darian Trotter was called in to help. "It's been...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
foxsanantonio.com

$4.4 Million grant to improve safety on Zarzamora

SAN ANTONIO - On Wednesday morning, the Biden-Harris Administration announced $72.7 million for Texas to improve roads at the local level. This funding is part of the Safe Streets and Roads for All (SS4A) Grant Program, which includes $4.4 million dollars specifically for San Antonio. According to the City's Transportation Department, $4.25 million will be for mid-block crossings along Zarzamora Road, while $150,000 will be for cross safety campaigns to educate the public.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KSAT 12

Stone Oak neighborhoods without power nearly 12 hours

SAN ANTONIO – CPS Energy crews worked all morning and into the afternoon Wednesday to restore power to homes on the North Side. The utility said most outages were due to ice-covered tree limbs leaning on power lines or ice weighing down lines. Lineman crews KSAT spoke with said...
SAN ANTONIO, TX
KWTX

Massive amount of marijuana seized during law enforcement operation in Lorena

LORENA, Texas (KWTX) - Lorena police have arrested a suspect in connection with a large drug seizure, Saturday morning. Authorities noticed the vehicle driving recklessly and requested assistance from Troy PD once the pursuit began. The suspect made it to Jarrell before their vehicle gave out and they were apprehended.
LORENA, TX
KSAT 12

Boerne will be without power for an hour Thursday morning, police say

BOERNE, Texas – The majority of Boerne residents will temporarily be without power Thursday morning. The power outage is scheduled to begin at 8 a.m. as crews with the Lower Colorado River Authority repair damages to the transmission line caused by the icy weather, according to a Facebook post from the Boerne Police Department.
BOERNE, TX

