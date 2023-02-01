36-year-old woman killed in Forsyth County house fire
A woman is dead after a house fire in Forsyth County, officials said.
Just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, Forsyth County Fire units were dispatched to 3910 Watson Road for a house fire call after receiving a call from someone driving by.
[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]
Before arriving on scene, dispatch alerted fire officials someone could still be inside of the home. When they arrived, a single-wide mobile home was on fire.
After the fire was put out, officials searched the home and found the body of 36-year-old Brittany Best, of Cumming.
TRENDING STORIES:
- UGA player speaks publicly for first time after surviving crash that killed teammate, staffer
- 2 men accused of attacking KSU student released on bond, jail records show
- Remains of woman found injured in Georgia ditch identified 37 years later as missing mother
Officials say Best lived at the home alone.
The cause of the fire is unknown, however, a joint investigation between the Forsyth County Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is underway. It’s unclear if fire officials believe foul play was involved.
[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]
IN OTHER NEWS:
Comments / 4