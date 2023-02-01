36-year-old woman killed in Forsyth County house fire

A woman is dead after a house fire in Forsyth County, officials said.

Just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, Forsyth County Fire units were dispatched to 3910 Watson Road for a house fire call after receiving a call from someone driving by.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Before arriving on scene, dispatch alerted fire officials someone could still be inside of the home. When they arrived, a single-wide mobile home was on fire.

After the fire was put out, officials searched the home and found the body of 36-year-old Brittany Best, of Cumming.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials say Best lived at the home alone.

The cause of the fire is unknown, however, a joint investigation between the Forsyth County Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is underway. It’s unclear if fire officials believe foul play was involved.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS: