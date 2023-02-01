ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

36-year-old woman killed in Forsyth County house fire

By WSBTV.com News Staff
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uk0pr_0kZB1wsn00

A woman is dead after a house fire in Forsyth County, officials said.

Just before 6 a.m. Wednesday morning, Forsyth County Fire units were dispatched to 3910 Watson Road for a house fire call after receiving a call from someone driving by.

[DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks ]

Before arriving on scene, dispatch alerted fire officials someone could still be inside of the home. When they arrived, a single-wide mobile home was on fire.

After the fire was put out, officials searched the home and found the body of 36-year-old Brittany Best, of Cumming.

TRENDING STORIES:

Officials say Best lived at the home alone.

The cause of the fire is unknown, however, a joint investigation between the Forsyth County Fire Department Fire Marshal’s Office and the Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office is underway. It’s unclear if fire officials believe foul play was involved.

[SIGN UP: WSB-TV Daily Headlines Newsletter ]

IN OTHER NEWS:

Comments / 4

Related
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

3 shot, including father and 12-year-old son, at Buckhead apartment complex, police say

Atlanta police are investigating after three people, including a father and his 12-year-old son, were shot at a Buckhead apartment complex. Police say the shooting happened Friday morning at the 32Hundred Lenox apartments off Lenox Road. Police said a 31-year-old man and his 12-year-old son were both shot multiple times and were taken to the hospital in a private vehicle. A short time later, a man with a gunshot wound flagged officers down. He was taken to the hospital and was stable.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

1 killed in head-on wrong way crash along I-20 in Atlanta

ATLANTA - One person was killed when a wrong-way driver crashed into on-coming traffic along Interstate 20 in Atlanta on Saturday morning, Atlanta police say. It happened in the eastbound lanes of traffic along I-20 near Boulevard SE. Police say when officers arrived at the scene, they found two vehicles which appeared to have been involved in a head-on collision.
ATLANTA, GA
11Alive

Woman struck, killed by train in Gainesville, deputies say

HALL COUNTY, Ga. — A woman was struck and killed by a train Thursday morning in Gainesville, according to a Facebook post from the Hall County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies were called to Dorsey Street near Industrial Boulevard just before 7 a.m. When deputies arrived, they found a woman critically injured. She was taken to a hospital and later died, according to the post.
GAINESVILLE, GA
WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

WSB Channel 2 Atlanta

Atlanta, GA
228K+
Followers
156K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

WSB-TV Channel 2 is serving Atlanta, Georgia local coverage you can count on with local news, sports, weather, and traffic.

 https://www.wsbtv.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy