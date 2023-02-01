Read full article on original website
BlackRock Increases Position in Corteva (CTVA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.19MM shares of Corteva Inc (CTVA). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 59.76MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 3rd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Culp CULP is a manufacturer, marketer, and seller of mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.5% downward over the last 60 days. Canada Goose GOOS...
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) Soars 19.3%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Affirm Holdings (AFRM) shares soared 19.3% in the last trading session to close at $21.14. The move was backed by solid volume with far more shares changing hands than in a normal session. This compares to the stock's 79.2% gain over the past four weeks. The stock is currently benefiting...
Rocket Companies (RKT) Soars 10.8%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Rocket Companies (RKT) shares rallied 10.8% in the last trading session to close at $10.78. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 30.8% gain over the past four weeks. The stock...
Polaris Industries (PII) Declares $0.65 Dividend
Polaris Industries said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.65 per share ($2.60 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.64 per share. At the current share...
Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) Soars 8.1%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Duolingo, Inc. (DUOL) shares rallied 8.1% in the last trading session to close at $105.30. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 34.4% gain over the past four weeks. The stock...
MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Declares $0.24 Dividend
MidWestOne Financial Group said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.97 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current...
Procore Technologies (PCOR) Soars 5.9%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
Procore Technologies (PCOR) shares rallied 5.9% in the last trading session to close at $61.33. This move can be attributable to notable volume with a higher number of shares being traded than in a typical session. This compares to the stock's 22.9% gain over the past four weeks. The stock...
DTE Energy (DTE) Declares $0.95 Dividend
DTE Energy said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.95 per share ($3.81 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 17, 2023 will receive the payment on April 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.95 per share. At the current share...
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Marriott International (MAR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.16MM shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 7, 2019 they reported 16.55MM shares and 4.97% of the company, a decrease in shares of...
BlackRock Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 98.93MM shares of ConocoPhillips (COP). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 111.18MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Lordstown Motors (RIDE)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.38MM shares of Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2020 they reported 3.25MM shares and 11.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 281.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for NYCB - 2/3/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for NEW YORK COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. (NYCB). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, NYCB rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare (MOH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.92MM shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 5.34MM shares and 9.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.93% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Tradeweb Markets (TW) Declares $0.09 Dividend
Tradeweb Markets said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.09 per share ($0.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.08 per share. At the current share...
Loop Capital Downgrades Upstart Holdings (UPST)
On February 3, 2023, Loop Capital downgraded their outlook for Upstart Holdings from Buy to Hold. As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for Upstart Holdings is $16.02. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents a decrease of 27.50% from its latest reported closing price of $22.10.
BlackRock Increases Position in Cloudflare, Inc. , par value $0.001 per share (NET)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 15.51MM shares of Cloudflare, Inc. Class A common stock, par value $0.001 per share (NET). This represents 5.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 9, 2022 they reported 13.78MM shares and 4.90%...
Citigroup Upgrades Stanley Black & Decker (SWK)
On February 3, 2023, Citigroup upgraded their outlook for Stanley Black & Decker from Sell to Neutral. As of February 4, 2023, the average one-year price target for Stanley Black & Decker is $86.22. The forecasts range from a low of $69.69 to a high of $105.00. The average price target represents a decrease of 8.10% from its latest reported closing price of $93.82.
Stifel Downgrades C.H. Robinson Worldwide (CHRW)
On February 3, 2023, Stifel downgraded their outlook for C.H. Robinson Worldwide from Buy to Hold. As of February 3, 2023, the average one-year price target for C.H. Robinson Worldwide is $97.03. The forecasts range from a low of $67.67 to a high of $134.40. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.04% from its latest reported closing price of $104.38.
