ECU tops SMU, 77-72
A career night from ECU sophomore forward Brandon Johnson, and freshman Ezra Ausar’s first career-double guided the Pirates to a much-needed victory inside Minges Coliseum over SMU on Saturday afternoon, 77-72. ECU, which entered having lost seven of its past eight games, got back to .500 at 12-12 overall...
PODCAST: Just how different will ECU football look in 2023?
Hoist The Colours host Stephen Igoe and guest co-host NoVaPirate (Sean) break down all the changes this offseason for ECU and how it could look different moving forward. Rate and subscribe to Hoist the Colours on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google podcasts. Guest Co-Host: NoVa Pirate (Sean) This is a...
neusenews.com
Online rumors put to rest over Texas Rangers recent press release
A flurry of social media posts in response to a Texas Rangers news article has local people questioning the security of Wood Ducks baseball in Kinston. Established in 2017, and currently in a 12 year contact with the City of Kinston to play at Grainger Stadium, the Wood Ducks are a focal point of tourism and entertainment.
WITN
Chinese balloon sightings possible this afternoon
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - After a good soaking rain the past few days, skies will mostly be clear throughout much of the morning and into the early afternoon. The ridge of high pressure responsible for the clear skies and cold temperatures will also allow for a great opportunity to watch a potential surveillance balloon to pass over portions of the Carolinas later today.
tourcounsel.com
Berkeley Mall | Shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina
Berkeley Mall is a shopping center in Goldsboro, North Carolina. It is owned by Faison Enterprises which is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The Mall has over 40 stores including several outparcel buildings outside the mall complete with several dining options. The main anchors are Belk and JCPenney. The Mall is located at 625 N. Berkeley Blvd right off US 70.
People & Places: C.D.’s Grill
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — On the edge of Winterville and Greenville there is a place that serves breakfast, lunch and much more. Morgan Ahlers raved about a southern favorite. “Their cheese biscuits here are probably some of the best around,” he said. “The food’s great. It’s a great place for breakfast. Lawrence and his staff, […]
WITN
Eastern Carolina man stabbed to death in Tennessee; family members ask for public’s help
CHOCOWINITY, N.C. (WITN) - Family members of an Eastern Carolina man who was stabbed to death in Tennessee are saying goodbye, as questions remain. Family, friends and loved ones came together to pay their respects and mourn the loss of 30-year-old Jamal Moore. The late minister’s viewing took place at Rountree Family Funeral Home in Chocowinity, Beaufort County.
WITN
Lenoir County deputies investigating afternoon shooting
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies in one Eastern Carolina county are investigating a shooting Friday afternoon. It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Cypress Grove Drive, that’s off Pauls Path Road, between Kinston and La Grange. Lenoir County Sheriff Jackie Rogers says 20-year-old Savyone Grant had been shot in...
wcti12.com
One killed in Pitt County shooting
BETHEL, Pitt County — Officers with the Bethel Police Department responded to a home on West Moore Drive in Bethel around 2:45 p.m. Friday Feb. 3, 2023. Officers said they found a 21-year-old man dead in the grass near the edge of the street. The case is still under...
Best of MrBeast: Giving back to service workers
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — MrBeast is known for giving out money, so this video shows nothing new. In a “best of” video posted to Facebook, he gives generous tips to a pizza delivery driver in Greenville. The driver later came and thanked MrBeast for the money. He then proceeded to hand the driver more money, […]
Jacksonville has new option for high-speed internet
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Metronet has finished setting up in Jacksonville, allowing residents and businesses to have access to multi-gigabit speeds. The company first announced that it would be providing services to the city in December 2021. A little over a year later, service is now available for installation. Residents are able to get two […]
WITN
Crews demolish Pines Elementary School in Plymouth due to high levels of mold
WASHINGTON COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - An elementary school in the east is being demolished after mold was detected in the building a few years ago. Crews in Plymouth spent a dreary Wednesday demolishing what used to be Pines Elementary School. Back in 2021, an air quality report from Piedmont Service...
WITN
Washington firefighter facing colon cancer responds to new resources for firefighters
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - Firefighters can face many dangers on the job, including exposure to what’s known as PFAS, referred to as forever chemicals. Thursday morning, the North Carolina Firefighters’ Alliance announced new resources at the NC Mid-Winter Chiefs’ Conference at the Concord Convention to bring awareness and prevention for firefighters.
New restaurant looks to bring garden to your table in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Using local ingredients for the freshest foods. Local restaurant Julep Contemporary Kitchen is located at 207B Greenville Blvd. SW in the Greenville Hilton. The main mission is to put on a creative spin on the dishes of the South while bringing local ingredients to your table. Julep has a seasonal menu […]
Housing developments coming to Winterville
WINTERVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) -The Town of Winterville is growing. There are nine development projects either under construction or preparing for construction to start. It’s all being done to match the steady population growth of that part of Pitt County. Economic Development Coordinator for the Town of Winterville, Stephen Penn, said Pitt County’s growth is a […]
WITN
Neuse River bridges replacement project slightly ahead of schedule
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A state project to replace two bridges over the Neuse River in Lenoir County is ahead of schedule. Back in August of 2021, the state closed the two bridges on Hardy Bridge Road, south of La Grange. The bridges, one long one that crossed the...
WNCT
Here’s what the Fed interest rate hike means for you
The Federal Reserve raised its key rate by a quarter point Wednesday, bringing it to the highest level in 15 years as part of an ongoing effort to ease inflation by making borrowing more expensive. Here’s what the Fed interest rate hike means for …. The Federal Reserve raised...
WITN
Bond increased for Vanceboro man charged with rape
BEAUFORT COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Bond has been increased for a Vanceboro man after his arrest for a sexual assault in Beaufort County. Michael Jones was nabbed Wednesday for second degree forcible rape and first degree kidnapping. Beaufort County deputies say last Wednesday they received a report of the sexual...
Goldsboro Thai restaurant to be featured on America’s Best Restaurants website
A Goldsboro restaurant is getting a visit from America's Best Restaurant this month.
NC requires pollution controls but lets wood pellet plant expand
State environmental regulators have issued an air-quality permit that will allow the world's largest wood pellet maker to expand a plant in eastern North Carolina. The modified permit requires Enviva to install new equipment to reduce hazardous air pollutants at the plant in Ahoskie, in Hertford County. Neighbors and environmental...
