Sarabande to Stage an Encore in Paris With a Fall 2023 Showroom at Soho House

By Samantha Conti
 3 days ago
Martina Spetlova will show her collection in Paris as part of Sarabande's fall 2023 showroom. Courtesy.

LONDON — After a successful debut last September, Sarabande will return to Paris Fashion Week next month with a fall 2023 designer showroom.

Designers Martina Spetlova, Yoav Hadari and Camille Liu, who designs the knitwear label Pariser, will present their fall 2023 collections to wholesale clients and international press on March 3 at Soho House in Paris.

Following the showroom day and presentation, the selling collections will be available to view by appointment in a showroom in the city’s Marais district.

Trino Verkade, director of Sarabande, said the mission of the foundation is to be a reliable support system for creatives. “We help them to build the momentum needed to springboard their own careers.”

Sarabande was founded by the late Lee Alexander McQueen to nurture creative talent across a variety of creative fields, including art, craft, design and technology. The London-based foundation offers designated studio spaces to creatives for fixed time periods, and continues to support them once they leave.

A look from Pariser, which will show at the Sarabande showroom in Paris.

The Paris showroom started after designers in Sarabande’s network came together “and organized a shared showroom to uplift each other, illustrating that when given the opportunity, creatives will always choose to fly together,” Verkade said.

Last year’s Paris showroom drew an influential crowd, including executives and fashion teams from stores such as Selfridges, Holt Renfrew, Nordstrom and Net-a-porter as well as designers such as Schiaparelli’s creative director Daniel Roseberry.

This season’s Paris lineup will once again include Hadari, a womenswear designer who will showcase their second collection since graduating from Central Saint Martins with a master of arts degree. Hadari has also worked for Thom Browne, Schiaparelli and Alexander McQueen.

Their work focuses on handmade tailored pieces created from menswear materials and with intricate fabric development.

The designer works with donated and deadstock materials, transforming them with embroidery and draping. They also employ AI-generated prints on recycled natural fabrics.

New to the lineup, Spetlova is a London-based womenswear designer, known for creating colorful, handwoven leather pieces with a sustainable angle.

She uses metal-free leather treated with non-toxic dyeing processes; regenerated tapes, and recycled zips in her jackets and coats. Each of her jackets comes with a chip behind the brand’s label, detailing its materials, origins and processes.

She sells her label at Selfridges and installed her second window display at the store last December.

Hadari will show at Sarabande’s Paris showroom in March.

Liu is a French womenswear designer based in London. Her work for Pariser brings together knitwear, crystal, denim and jewels, and she works closely with craftspeople around the globe, from Europe to Madagascar and China.

Her ambition, Sarabande said, is to reshape the preconceived idea of where craft “ought to be sourced” and to shed light on expert talents worldwide. She adds elements of decay and aging to her work, with unfinished trims and frayed denim done in merino knit.

Paolo Carzana, who took part in last September’s showroom, won’t be traveling to Paris this time, but continues to work from Sarabande’s studios in Islington, London.

Carzana will be taking part in London Fashion Week with the support of the BFC Newgen with a show on Feb. 19. Standing Ground, the label designed by Michael Stewart Dunne, another Sarabande designer, will be showing during London Fashion Week as part of the Fashion East showcase.

