Sean Payton is no stranger to repairing broken quarterbacks. The new Broncos coach has built his reputation on it, most notably with Drew Brees in New Orleans. Payton and Brees were one of the best coach-quarterback duos in the NFL for 15 years, after Brees signed with New Orleans in 2006 when the Chargers opted to move on from an injured Brees, who was replaced by Phillip Rivers. The two went on to win a Super Bowl together, with Brees becoming one of the most prolific quarterbacks in league history, totaling 12 Pro Bowls in his 15 seasons with the Saints.

DENVER, CO ・ 11 HOURS AGO