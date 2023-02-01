ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Denver, CO

Yardbarker

Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos DC job

Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media...
NBC Sports

Report: Ejiro Evero to talk to Sean Payton about staying in Denver

Ejiro Evero didn’t land the Broncos head coaching job, but the door may not be closed on him remaining in Denver. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Evero is set to talk to incoming Broncos head coach Sean Payton about the possibility of Evero remaining the defensive coordinator for the Broncos. The Broncos finished 14th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed after Evero was hired to run the defense in 2022.
Larry Brown Sports

DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos

DeMeco Ryans was highly sought after by both the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans as head coach. The San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator wound up picking the Texans, and on Thursday, he made it sound like the Broncos never had much of a chance. Ryans was introduced by the Texans on Thursday and was asked... The post DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
The Denver Gazette

How Sean Payton can unlock Russell Wilson for the Broncos like he did with Drew Brees in New Orleans

Sean Payton is no stranger to repairing broken quarterbacks. The new Broncos coach has built his reputation on it, most notably with Drew Brees in New Orleans. Payton and Brees were one of the best coach-quarterback duos in the NFL for 15 years, after Brees signed with New Orleans in 2006 when the Chargers opted to move on from an injured Brees, who was replaced by Phillip Rivers. The two went on to win a Super Bowl together, with Brees becoming one of the most prolific quarterbacks in league history, totaling 12 Pro Bowls in his 15 seasons with the Saints.
chatsports.com

Landing Sean Payton was the Broncos best kept secret

It looks like there is going to be a new normal for the Denver Broncos. If the search for a new head coach was any indication, Broncos Country will be in the dark about a lot of things. That’s not a bad thing, just a new thing. We have...
The Comeback

Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’

Sean Payton, the newly appointed head coach of the Denver Broncos, will look to turn around a dreadful first season with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson at the helm. He detailed that a big part of the changes he will bring will be in “bringing the winning culture” back to Denver. Payton officially signed a five-year Read more... The post Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
ClutchPoints

Sean Payton eyeing Brian Flores for Broncos DC role

After a long and exhaustive search, the Denver Broncos finally found their new head coach: Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints coach will now inherit a team led by Russell Wilson at quarterback. However, one of Payton’s first moves is looking at a familiar face to bolster their defense: Brian Flores. The new Denver HC reportedly wants Brian Flores to join the Broncos as his new DC, per Ian Rapoport.
FOX Sports

Can Sean Payton fix and re-establish a culture with Broncos? | THE HERD

Sean Payton is set to become the Denver Broncos new head coach after trading draft picks to the New Orleans Saints. The Broncos are coming off a tumultuous season in all areas, including a down year from Russell Wilson. However, Colin Cowherd discusses why Payton will make a positive impact in Broncos country and even the city, citing a culture he built in New Orleans.
chatsports.com

Sean Payton’s ability to adapt is why he’ll turn the Broncos around

Earlier this week, I asked Denver Broncos fans if they thought the hiring of Sean Payton will have this team a playoff contender next season. Surprisingly, the results were overwhelmingly positive. I would have thought there would be a lot more of us who are jaded with this seven year run of ineptitude.
