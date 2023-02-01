Read full article on original website
Yardbarker
Sean Payton to interview ex-head coach for Broncos DC job
Sean Payton has begun the process of assembling his coaching staff with the Denver Broncos, and there is at least one big name that will receive consideration for a top position. The Broncos have requested permission to interview Brian Flores for their defensive coordinator job, Ian Rapoport of NFL Media...
Broncos’ Sean Payton hire draws response from Jerry Jones after years of Cowboys rumors
Timing is everything. The Denver Broncos stole a lot of headlines earlier this week when they acquired head coach Sean Payton in a trade with the New Orleans Saints. Now, his old friend and camera magnet, Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones, is sharing his thoughts following years’ worth of rumors potentially linking Payton to Dallas.
NBC Sports
Report: Ejiro Evero to talk to Sean Payton about staying in Denver
Ejiro Evero didn’t land the Broncos head coaching job, but the door may not be closed on him remaining in Denver. Michael Silver of the San Francisco Chronicle reports that Evero is set to talk to incoming Broncos head coach Sean Payton about the possibility of Evero remaining the defensive coordinator for the Broncos. The Broncos finished 14th in points allowed and seventh in yards allowed after Evero was hired to run the defense in 2022.
DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos
DeMeco Ryans was highly sought after by both the Denver Broncos and Houston Texans as head coach. The San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator wound up picking the Texans, and on Thursday, he made it sound like the Broncos never had much of a chance. Ryans was introduced by the Texans on Thursday and was asked... The post DeMeco Ryans has brutally honest comment about rejecting Broncos appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
3 Broncos Free-Agent Targets to Fit Sean Payton's Offense
Sean Payton will have specific requirements for the free-agents the Denver Broncos target offensively.
Jerry Jones Reacts to Sean Payton Hire by Broncos
The Denver head coach was once an assistant for the Cowboys.
How Sean Payton can unlock Russell Wilson for the Broncos like he did with Drew Brees in New Orleans
Sean Payton is no stranger to repairing broken quarterbacks. The new Broncos coach has built his reputation on it, most notably with Drew Brees in New Orleans. Payton and Brees were one of the best coach-quarterback duos in the NFL for 15 years, after Brees signed with New Orleans in 2006 when the Chargers opted to move on from an injured Brees, who was replaced by Phillip Rivers. The two went on to win a Super Bowl together, with Brees becoming one of the most prolific quarterbacks in league history, totaling 12 Pro Bowls in his 15 seasons with the Saints.
Broncos fans loved Sean Payton updating his Twitter cover photo
The Denver Broncos agreed to terms with the New Orleans Saints earlier this week on a trade that will allow Sean Payton to become the team’s new head coach. The draft picks exchanged in the trade won’t officially change hands until the new league year begins in March, but Payton is allowed to be officially hired by the Broncos well before then.
chatsports.com
Landing Sean Payton was the Broncos best kept secret
It looks like there is going to be a new normal for the Denver Broncos. If the search for a new head coach was any indication, Broncos Country will be in the dark about a lot of things. That’s not a bad thing, just a new thing. We have...
Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’
Sean Payton, the newly appointed head coach of the Denver Broncos, will look to turn around a dreadful first season with veteran quarterback Russell Wilson at the helm. He detailed that a big part of the changes he will bring will be in “bringing the winning culture” back to Denver. Payton officially signed a five-year Read more... The post Sean Payton offers clear message to ‘Broncos Country’ appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Sean Payton eyeing Brian Flores for Broncos DC role
After a long and exhaustive search, the Denver Broncos finally found their new head coach: Sean Payton. The former New Orleans Saints coach will now inherit a team led by Russell Wilson at quarterback. However, one of Payton’s first moves is looking at a familiar face to bolster their defense: Brian Flores. The new Denver HC reportedly wants Brian Flores to join the Broncos as his new DC, per Ian Rapoport.
FOX Sports
Can Sean Payton fix and re-establish a culture with Broncos? | THE HERD
Sean Payton is set to become the Denver Broncos new head coach after trading draft picks to the New Orleans Saints. The Broncos are coming off a tumultuous season in all areas, including a down year from Russell Wilson. However, Colin Cowherd discusses why Payton will make a positive impact in Broncos country and even the city, citing a culture he built in New Orleans.
atozsports.com
Saints: Sean Payton hinted that he was going to the Broncos before it happened
The Denver Broncos had been interested in Sean Payton for weeks. The New Orleans Saints knew that. Payton thought that Denver was a great opportunity for him. It was a match that always made plenty of sense. Funny enough, Payton made a nod to the Broncos before the Saints traded...
Some around NFL doubt Sean Payton can fix Denver Broncos QB Russell Wilson
While there is hope among the Denver Broncos organization that incoming head coach Sean Payton can fix the issues in
Report: Sean Payton Can Coach Russell Wilson 'With a Heavy Hand'
The Denver Broncos landed the right head coach in Sean Payton.
chatsports.com
Sean Payton’s ability to adapt is why he’ll turn the Broncos around
Earlier this week, I asked Denver Broncos fans if they thought the hiring of Sean Payton will have this team a playoff contender next season. Surprisingly, the results were overwhelmingly positive. I would have thought there would be a lot more of us who are jaded with this seven year run of ineptitude.
Shanle: How many Saints coaches, players join Sean Payton with Broncos?
Former New Orleans Saints head coach Sean Payton is now with the Broncos and Russell Wilson, but will that be the end of the names shipping out west? See more on WWL and Audacy.
