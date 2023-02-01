The Seattle Sounders begin the most important tournament in their history when they take on Al Ahly in the FIFA Club World Cup. While the Club World Cup might be taken as a friendly competition by some, for the non-European teams who don't get a chance to prove themselves against Europe's best, this is quite an important tournament. It's even more important for the Sounders who hold the distinction as the first Major League Soccer Club to compete in the tournament.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 1 DAY AGO