legalexaminer.com
Another Blood Pressure Drug Recalled Due to Possible Cancer-Causing Risk
Heart disease is the world’s leading cause of death. There are 116 million Americans who suffer from hypertension, also called high blood pressure. About 40 percent of them rely on medication to treat it. Unfortunately, recent issues with several of these drugs are cause for concern. Over the last...
msn.com
People who haven't had COVID will likely catch XBB.1.5 – and many will get reinfected, experts say
The newest COVID-19 variant is so contagious that even people who've avoided it so far are getting infected and the roughly 80% of Americans who've already been infected are likely to catch it again, experts say. Essentially, everyone in the country is at risk for infection now, even if they're...
hcplive.com
Voluntary Recall Announced for Levothyroxine Sodium Oral Solution for Hypothyroidism
This week, the FDA announced that 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium oral solution, used for hypothyroidism, were being recalled due to potentially being subpotent. The FDA announced that pharmaceutical company IBSA Pharma recalled 27 lots of levothyroxine sodium (TIROSINT-SOL) oral solution due to sub-potency.1. According to FDA officials, IBSA Pharma’s...
hcplive.com
This Week in Review: Top 5 Dermatology Stories
A list of the top stories covered this week in the dermatology field, with data on breakthroughs, new research, and advanced treatment options. This week, there were several major studies and breakthroughs covered by HCPLive in the field of dermatology, including new research into atopic dermatitis treatment options, cutaneous lupus erythematosus, and a recent recall due to benzene exposure.
hcplive.com
Elevated Lifetime Estrogen Exposure Could Increase Stroke Risk in Women
An analysis of data from the China Kadoorie Biobank study suggests cumulative exposure to estrogen was associated with stroke risk in postmenopausal women. Greater cumulative exposure to estrogen throughout a woman’s life could increase her risk of stroke, according to the results of a recent study.1. An analysis of...
hcplive.com
Raising Awareness of Complications Associated with Sickle Cell Trait
Dr. Carolyn Rowley explains, the whole reason for the Sickle Cell Trait Awareness Campaign (STAC) is to start talking about it. In January, the Sickle Cell Trait Awareness Campaign (STAC) was launched from the Cayenne Wellness Center, which supports individuals living with sickle cell disease in California. Sickle Cell Trait (SCT) is often asymptomatic so many individuals who inherited it might not be aware unless they reviewed their newborn screening or had genetic testing done.
hcplive.com
10 Year Study in China Found Memory Decline Slowed by Healthy Lifestyle
In a population-based cohort study in China, researchers found that a healthy lifestyle contributed to slower declines in memory for older adults. Older adults with a healthy lifestyle—even with the presence of the APOE ε4 allele—showed slower declines in memory than those without a healthy lifestyle, according to new findings.1.
TODAY.com
A diet high in these foods may increase risk of some cancers, new study suggests
Eating lots of ultra-processed foods may raise the risk of breast and ovarian cancer, a new study suggests. An analysis of data from more than 197,000 adults from the U.K. who were followed for a median of nearly 10 years revealed that the risk of cancers and cancer-related deaths rose as the percentages of ultra-processed foods in a person’s diet increased, according to the report published in eClinicalMedicine.
hcplive.com
New Data Show Severe Maternal Morbidity is a Threat to People with Sickle Cell Disease
"Despite advances in SCD management and high-risk pregnancy care, at the national level, outcomes in this population have not improved since the last NIS analysis of data from 1999 to 2008," investigators write. Macy Early, BA. Poor pregnancy outcomes among individuals with sickle cell disease (SCD), particularly those of Black...
hcplive.com
Offspring of Mothers With Primary Immunodeficiencies at an Increased Risk of Psychiatric Disorders
The same risk was not found for offspring of fathers with primary immunodeficiencies. A new analysis shows offspring of mothers with primary immunodeficiencies are at an increased risk of several psychiatric disorders, including anxiety and depression, as well as suicidal behavior1. A team, led by Josef Isung, MD, PhD, Centre...
hcplive.com
Carolyn Rowley, PhD: Exhaustion is Expected with Sickle Cell Trait
Individuals with sickle cell trait not only need to know their status to make informed family planning decisions, but also so they can watch out for the possible symptoms. The Sickle Cell Trait Awareness Campaign (STAC) was launched in January after 5 years of efforts from the Cayenne Wellness Center, which supports individuals living with sickle cell disease in California. The initiative is aiming to reach adolescents of all races, because despite sickle cell disease (SCD) being predominant in individuals of Black and Hispanic descent, sickle cell trait affects everyone, and it's not asymptpomatic as was once thought.
hcplive.com
Guillain-Barré Syndrome Linked to Ad26.COV2.S COVID-19 Vaccine
The mRNA vaccines BNT162b2 (Pfizer-BioNTech) and mRNA-1273 (Moderna) showed no risk of Guillain-Barré syndrome post-vaccination. Winston Abara, MD, and investigators from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) COVID-19 Response team, conducted a cohort study to determine if any of the 3 COVID-19 vaccines have associations with Guillain-Barré syndrome (GBS), a rare neurological condition.1.
hcplive.com
Guselkumab, Golimumab Combination Therapy Leads to High Rates of Clinical Response for Ulcerative Colitis
The rate of adverse events was lower in the combination group than it was in patients in the guselkumab or golimumab monotherapy groups at week 50. The combination therapy of guselkumab and golimumab is more efficacious than either treatment alone as a monotherapy for patients with ulcerative colitis.1. A team,...
Doctors recommend fallopian tube removal to prevent cancer
NEW YORK - Ovarian cancer is the fifth leading cause of cancer death in women in the United States, according to the American Cancer Society. Some doctors have renewed calls for some women to remove their fallopian tubes, even if they don't have a high genetic risk. It follows what many call a disappointing study about screening for the disease. Women - even those without a genetic mutation for ovarian cancer - are being urged to consider removing their fallopian tubes. "I'm not, by any means, advocating that someone who is at average risk go to their doctor and say 'Hey, do this surgery...
hcplive.com
Microneedling, 5-Fluorouracil More Efficient Than Tacrolimus Monotherapy for Vitiligo
New research demonstrated that 5-fluorouracil and microneedling in conjunction showed stronger results for the 19 participants than tacrolimus monotherapy as a treatment for vitiligo. Microneedling in conjunction with 5-fluorouracil (5-FU) may be more efficient than tacrolimus monotherapy in treating vitiligo, according to new findings.1. Vitiligo is known to affect about...
hcplive.com
Aerobic Telerehabilitation Program did not Significantly Improve Disease Activity in Women With Fibromyalgia
Investigators measured pain intensity, the primary outcome, as well as physical function, isometric strength, quality of life, and fibromyalgia impact at baseline and the 6-month mark. A telerehabilitation (TR) program focused on utilizing aerobic exercises did not effectively improve pain intensity, physical function, strength, or quality of life in women...
hcplive.com
Abbott Announces Regulatory Decisions for a Pair of Arrhythmia Devices
On February 2, Abbott announced their FlexAbility™ Ablation Catheter, Sensor Enabled had received an expanded approval from the US Food and Drug Administration and their TactiFlex™ Ablation Catheter, Sensor Enabled received a CE Mark. Abbott is touting the expansion of their foothold in arrhythmia with the announcement of...
hcplive.com
Study Shows Low Persistence Rate for Biologics in Previously TNF-Exposed Patients with Psoriatic Arthritis
Adult patients with psoriatic arthritis starting a second-line biological after discontinuing a TNF were enrolled in the nationwide cohort study. A real-life study reported low persistence for all biologics at the 3-year mark in patients with psoriatic arthritis (PsA) who were previously exposed to a tumor necrosis factor inhibitor (TNF), according to a study published in RMD Open.1 Results indicated that persistence was higher in patients receiving an interleukin-17 (IL-17) or IL-12/23 when compared with TNF.
hcplive.com
Overview of Type 1 Diabetes (T1D)
Robert Busch, MD, and Robin S. Goland, MD, review the prevalence and pathophysiology of type 1 diabetes. Robert Busch, MD: Hello, and welcome to this HCPLive® Peer Exchange titled, “The Future of Type 1 Diabetes Management.” I’m Dr Bob Busch. I practice endocrinology, and I’m director of clinical research at the Albany Medical Center in Albany, New York. Joining me in this discussion are 3 of my colleagues. We’ll start with Dr Goland.
hcplive.com
Sedentary Behavior Could Increase Risk of Dry Eye Disease
In a Dutch population, greater sedentary behavior was associated with an increased risk of DED, but data suggest the association was only significant for those with less than recommended physical activity. Jelle Vehof, MD, PhD. A new cross-sectional study from the Netherlands suggests increased sedentary time may subsequently increase dry...
