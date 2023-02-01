Read full article on original website
Related
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Clean Energy Fuels (CLNE)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 13.07MM shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp (CLNE). This represents 5.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 4, 2022 they reported 14.15MM shares and 6.30% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in ConocoPhillips (COP)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 98.93MM shares of ConocoPhillips (COP). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 111.18MM shares and 8.40% of the company, a decrease in shares of 11.03% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.50% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
State Street Cuts Stake in Kaiser Aluminum (KALU)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.83MM shares of Kaiser Aluminum Corp. (KALU). This represents 5.19% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 0.87MM shares and 5.46% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Molina Healthcare (MOH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.92MM shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (MOH). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 5.34MM shares and 9.10% of the company, a decrease in shares of 7.93% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.70% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Pride Aggregator Cuts Stake in Paycor HCM (PYCR)
Fintel reports that Pride Aggregator has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 112.18MM shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (PYCR). This represents 63.79% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 127.36MM shares and 73.01% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
Parnassus Investments Cuts Stake in Levi Strauss & (LEVI)
Fintel reports that Parnassus Investments has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 3.47MM shares of Levi Strauss & Co. (LEVI). This represents 3.583% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 16, 2022 they reported 5.44MM shares and 5.54% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Increases Position in Natera (NTRA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.57MM shares of Natera Inc (NTRA). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 9, 2022 they reported 4.71MM shares and 4.90% of the company, an increase in shares of 18.28% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Raymond James Financial (RJF)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.90MM shares of Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF). This represents 7.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 18.31MM shares and 8.90% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Marriott International (MAR)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 16.16MM shares of Marriott International Inc (MAR). This represents 5.1% of the company. In their previous filing dated June 7, 2019 they reported 16.55MM shares and 4.97% of the company, a decrease in shares of...
NASDAQ
MidWestOne Financial Group (MOFG) Declares $0.24 Dividend
MidWestOne Financial Group said on January 26, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.24 per share ($0.97 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 28, 2023 will receive the payment on March 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share. At the current...
NASDAQ
State Street Increases Position in Bank Ozk (OZK)
Fintel reports that State Street has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 11.56MM shares of Bank Ozk (OZK). This represents 9.83% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 11, 2022 they reported 10.49MM shares and 8.09% of the company, an increase in shares of 10.16% and an increase in total ownership of 1.74% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Lordstown Motors (RIDE)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.38MM shares of Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2020 they reported 3.25MM shares and 11.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 281.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
Westfield Capital Management Co Increases Position in Innoviva (INVA)
Fintel reports that Westfield Capital Management Co has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.11MM shares of Innoviva Inc (INVA). This represents 5.88% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 3.68MM shares and 5.30% of the company, an increase in...
NASDAQ
Upmc Cuts Stake in Evolent Health (EVH)
Fintel reports that Upmc has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 5.91MM shares of Evolent Health Inc (EVH). This represents 5.84% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 9, 2018 they reported 6.43MM shares and 8.60% of the company, a decrease in shares of 8.18% and a decrease in total ownership of 2.76% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Old Dominion Freight Line (ODFL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 9.23MM shares of Old Dominion Freight Line Inc (ODFL). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 10.01MM shares and 8.70% of the company, a decrease in...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Ashland Global Holdings (ASH)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 4.53MM shares of Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (ASH). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 3, 2022 they reported 4.63MM shares and 8.10% of the company, a decrease in shares...
NASDAQ
New Strong Sell Stocks for February 3rd
Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:. Culp CULP is a manufacturer, marketer, and seller of mattress fabrics and upholstery fabrics. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 24.5% downward over the last 60 days. Canada Goose GOOS...
NASDAQ
Invesco Increases Position in PowerShares DB Energy Fund (DBE)
Fintel reports that Invesco has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 0.99MM shares of PowerShares DB Energy Fund (DBE). This represents 14.5% of the company. In their previous filing dated November 10, 2022 they reported 0.86MM shares and 10.60% of the company, an increase in shares...
NASDAQ
2 Explosive Growth Stocks to Buy in 2023
Strong businesses with explosive growth potential are still to be found in the current market. While macro headwinds will undoubtedly affect most businesses to a certain extent, companies that possess strong leadership, balance sheets, and tailwinds to drive future growth can survive the mayhem. If you're looking for stocks with...
NASDAQ
BlackRock Cuts Stake in Delta Air Lines (DAL)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 38.05MM shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (DAL). This represents 5.9% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 1, 2022 they reported 38.13MM shares and 6.00% of the company, a decrease in shares of 0.21% and a decrease in total ownership of 0.10% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Comments / 0