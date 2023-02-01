Accused gunman in 2019 Sebring bank shooting must inform court whether he'll use insanity defense

Read full article on original website
WESH
Civil rights lawyer files 'banking while Black' lawsuit against Central Florida credit union
BARTOW, Fla. — Arrested for “banking while Black,” that is what attorney Ben Crump says happened to one Central Florida woman. The prominent civil rights attorney walked a retired Polk County teacher, Linda Stephens, out of the Orange County courthouse Thursday. The woman told WESH 2 about...
cbs12.com
Man found driving missing Lyft driver's car had murder warrant in nearby county
DESOTO COUNTY, Fla. (CBS12) — The man found driving a missing Lyft driver's car had a murder warrant out for his arrest in Desoto County. The DeSoto County Sheriff's Office (DCSO) said on Friday, Jan. 27, Mathew Scott Flores, 35, had an active warrant out for his arrest in Hardee County, within the city of Wauchula.
Family member believes lighting was a factor in teen's death
A longtime Lake Wales city commissioner will ask city staff to address safety in the neighborhood where a teenager was hit by a truck while waiting for his school bus.
Man accused of murder found with missing Florida Lyft driver's car in North Carolina
WAUCHULA, Fla. — A man wanted for murder out of Hardee County is now in custody in North Carolina, according to the Wauchula Police Department. Investigators caught Matthew Flores after a chase ended in a crash in Rutherford County, which is directly between Charlotte and Asheville. He was reportedly driving the car of a missing 74-year-old Lyft driver from Florida.
In Lakeland and beyond, work remains between police and people of color
State investigators are looking into the actions of four members of the Lakeland Police Department in a case that highlights some tension between Black people and police who are supposed to serve them.
Sebring bank massacre: Trial date set for Zephen Xaver after delay
More than four years after he allegedly gunned down five women at a bank in Sebring, a trial date has been set for Zephen Xaver.
wild941.com
Polk County Student Killed While Waiting On The Bus
Reports tell us that a Polk County middle school student was killed friday while waiting on his school bus. The Lake Wales Police Department tells us they were called to a pedestrian crash at the intersection of Dr. J.A. Wiltshire Avenue and Miami Street this morning. A 13-year-old boy was waiting for his school bus when a GMC Sierra Truck hit him.
fox35orlando.com
Florida carjacking victims arrested after reporting stolen car, stolen: Deputies
OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. - A carjacking victim, who called the police after "his" car was stolen, was arrested after detectives discovered that the man had stolen the car from a BMW dealership. Osceola County deputies responded to a report of an armed carjacking in Kissimmee when a man said he...
classiccountry1045.com
DeSoto County UPDATE ON SHOOTING INVESTIGATION
The DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office has officially arrested attempted murder suspects 19-year-old Carlos Manuel Lopez and 13-year-old Jeavani Luna. The two individuals turned themselves in to DeSoto County Sheriff’s Office this morning around 10:27 a.m., and are now safely detained in DeSoto County Jail. The firearm used to commit the attempted murder has not been located, and if you have any details about where the firearm could be please report the information to DCSO or submit a tip to Southwest Florida Crime Stoppers at 1-800-780-TIPS.
Traffic stop leads to North Port man’s arrest for gun & drugs
PORT CHARLOTTE, Fla. — A North Port man was arrested for possession of cocaine and a gun following a traffic stop. James Joyce, a 55-year-old convicted felon, ran a red light on Monday. After stopping in the parking lot of a gas station, Joyce failed to produce a vehicle...
Florida high school principal arrested for keying car at Publix, police say
A Florida high school principal was charged with criminal mischief after he allegedly caused thousands of dollars in damage to a car in a Publix parking lot.
Mysuncoast.com
Threat investigated at Buffalo Middle School
MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. (WWSB) - Manatee County Schools confirm that they have investigated an alleged threat to the school. It’s been a busy week for the school district who has been fielding concern following two lockdowns at Parrish Community High School. They reacted quickly to the alleged threat to Buffalo Creek that appeared on social media.
North Port Police warn public about individuals knocking on doors
North Port Police Department (NPPD) is investigating several suspicious individuals knocking on doors with masks near North Salford Blvd. in the Estates area.
Young Haines City officer named Polk’s Officer of the Year
Haines City officer Haley McDonald was named Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for medium-sized agencies by the Polk County Police Chiefs Association.
Police dog finds elderly woman lost in the woods for 20 hours
An approximately 20-hour search for a missing 76-year-old woman ended this week when a K9 officer found her disoriented in the woods. This bloodhound has helped find other missing people in the past.
aroundosceola.com
UPDATE: Sheriff's Office identifies victims in murder-suicide off Boggy Creek Road
WEDNESDAY UPDATE: Investigators have released the IDs of the three people found dead Tuesday. Laua Jean Tedder, 57, and her son Walter Sterling Tedder, 21, were among the slain. Michel Beaubein Jr., 60, is listed as the suspect. FROM TUESDAY NIGHT: Osceola County Sheriff’s deputies discovered three people dead in...
fox35orlando.com
3 people found dead inside Kissimmee home in suspected murder-suicide identified
KISSIMMEE, Fla. - The Osceola County Sheriff's Office released the names of three people who were found dead Tuesday night inside a home in Kissimmee, possibly the result of a murder-suicide. OCSO said Laura Jean Tedder, 57, and her son, 11-year-old Walter Sterling Tedder, were found dead inside the home,...
Polk County middle school student killed by pickup truck while waiting for bus
A 13-year-old Polk County middle school student was killed Friday while waiting for his school bus, according to authorities.
WINKNEWS.com
Fight breaks out on a Charlotte County school bus
This video is either unavailable or not supported in this browser. No compatible source was found for this media. Session ID: 2023-02-02:9d1ddbd997cb83a8bcd0d16b Player Element ID: 6319616730112. A kid was caught on camera throwing jabs while the other, lying on his back, attempts to defend himself, and a third kid yells...
WESH
2 pedestrians struck, killed at Osceola County intersection within two days of each other
ST. CLOUD, Fla. — Two people have died within 48 hours of each other at the same place. In both instances, victims were trying to cross a dangerous intersection in St. Cloud. According to St. Cloud police, a man in his early 60s was trying to cross 13th Street...
