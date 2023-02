The B (Red) Line has always been the busiest line in our transit network. On an average weekday, the B Line has about 75,000 boardings. Together with the D (Purple) Line, which shares some of the same track, the B Line has seen more than 400 million boardings over the past decade. The B Line is one of many subways around the world that are ubiquitous. Nobody bats an eye.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO