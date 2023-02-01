The second-most banned champion at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship has set her Hextech sights on yet another solid year in the bot lane. Caitlyn has been one of the most popular ADCs in League of Legends ever since her release back in 2011. Something about her ability to outplay opponents with traps and nets along with outranging nearly any other champion found in the bot lane has made Caitlyn a fan-favorite amongst the League community. Oh, and she was in Arcane.

12 HOURS AGO