Read full article on original website
Related
dotesports.com
A unique League support pick has the best win rate of all champions in Challenger right now
Among all of the support champions currently being played in League of Legends solo queue games at the Challenger rank, one peculiar pick stands above the rest of the field with a staggering win rate: Vel’Koz. Vel’Koz holds the highest win rate among all support champions (as well as...
dotesports.com
These 2 League champions are getting buffs to make up for Patch 13.3’s item changes
League of Legends‘ next update is just around the corner, and the early patch notes indicate it might bring a significant meta-shift to Summoner’s Rift. Now Riot Games has set most of its balancing changes for Patch 13.3, the developers have refined their changes by adjusting champions who’ve been indirectly hit by the upcoming update.
dotesports.com
Best supports to pair with Caitlyn in League of Legends
The second-most banned champion at the 2022 League of Legends World Championship has set her Hextech sights on yet another solid year in the bot lane. Caitlyn has been one of the most popular ADCs in League of Legends ever since her release back in 2011. Something about her ability to outplay opponents with traps and nets along with outranging nearly any other champion found in the bot lane has made Caitlyn a fan-favorite amongst the League community. Oh, and she was in Arcane.
dotesports.com
C9 unleashes support Kalista to keep unbeaten start to 2023 LCS Spring Split alive
Cloud9 and CLG came into week two of the LCS Spring Split both sporting clean 2-0 records on the season, but it was C9 who emerged from their contest with their winning streak still intact. In just over 26 minutes, C9 dismantled CLG, posting a final gold differential of 14,000 in the one-sided bout.
dotesports.com
How League’s meta will shape up now that Patch 13.1B is live
League of Legends season 13 started a few weeks ago, but Riot Games is already bringing massive balance changes to both champions and items. Despite a social engineering attack, Riot introduced most of the tentative changes to live servers on Jan. 26 with Patch 13.1B, potentially shifting the entire meta once again. But which updates are going to be the most impactful and which champions will rise in popularity?
dotesports.com
Apex Legends fans are begging Respawn to ban infamous top-ranked Xbox player
Cheating is a common issue in competitive games, and Apex Legends is no exception. Another cheating scandal has sparked in the community recently when a gaming clip revealed nine players boosting their way up the ladder. In the video, the Xbox player can be seen playing in Predator. He’s reached...
dotesports.com
These are the best VALORANT agents to play on Split
A fan-favorite map has made its long-awaited return as of the start of VALORANT Episode Six, as Split returns to the active queue for both unrated and competitive after many months away. The returning Split joins the queue alongside new map Lotus, while Breeze and Bind hit the bench. Upon...
dotesports.com
A fan-favorite Apex POI might be returning to Worlds Edge in season 16
Every Apex Legends season, Respawn ships changes and tweaks to the now-iconic battlefields across the Outlands, from Kings Canyon to Olympus. This time around, in the battle royale’s sixteenth season, a fan-favorite old POI is reportedly among the changes—and Legends are going to have to get their boogies on if it’s true.
dotesports.com
League player pulls off unreal Draven double kill that will make you fear recalling
Global ultimates in League of Legends can be a main tool to produce some exceptional highlights, and one player recently did just that. One League player called gumayusiL9 posted a video on the game’s subreddit on Feb. 1. In the clip, Draven sent his ultimate towards the enemy base, and quite surprisingly managed to secure two kills onto enemy Vi and Janna, who returned to the base literally half a second before the ult arrived. As a result, both champions were killed by the AD carry.
dotesports.com
Simp: ‘I think our SnD overall is by far the best in the league right now’
The Atlanta FaZe are headed to the winners bracket finals of the 2023 Call of Duty League’s Major Two after a dominant sweep of the Toronto Ultra today—and a big part of that victory was another strong performance from Simp and crew in Search and Destroy. Most of...
dotesports.com
Rain and RobbaN’s returns to FaZe make CS:GO dream milestone feel possible
Star CS:GO rifler rain and head coach Robert “RobbaN” Dahlström have returned to FaZe Clan’s active lineup today. Their returns come just in time for the team’s debut at the $1 million IEM Katowice 2023 group stage tomorrow in which they have the opportunity to take the Intel Grand Slam season four title.
dotesports.com
All Overwatch 2 Mythic skins ranked
Overwatch 2 introduced Mythic skins to the franchise, and fans have graciously thanked our Blizzard overlords for these generous cosmetics. Players can change the color of their mythic skins, and can only earn them, to begin with, by reaching level 80 in the battle pass. Once you’ve reached level 80,...
dotesports.com
Dendi offers the perfect advice for raging Dota 2 players
Dota 2 can be mentally taxing, especially when players lose way too many ranked games on repeat. Feeling lost in the void, a player recently asked the Dota 2 community how they dealt with extended losing streaks. “It feels like there’s someone at Valve, pairing me with griefers” the user...
dotesports.com
Fast-starters XSET, JLINGZ, and EXO Clan break out of the gates early at ALGS Split One Playoffs
While they might have been competing with an empty seat in the middle of their playing booth, a trip to the COVID isolation playing area certainly didn’t slow down Nocturnal and XSET at the Apex Legends Global Series Split One Playoffs on the first day of competition. Despite testing...
dotesports.com
Quadra qualified: 4 LEC teams lock in 2023 Winter Split group stage berth after Team Heretics’ win over Excel
The 2023 LEC Winter Split might have just started a few weeks ago, but fans and teams alike might want to start preparing for some postseason League of Legends when the group stage begins on Feb. 11. The European teams are still playing to earn a spot in the next round, and for four of them, those worries have just been lifted from their shoulders.
dotesports.com
Is there a new hero coming in Overwatch 2 season 3?
Overwatch 2’s meta is constantly shifting, evolving, and changing with each buff and nerf in game updates. And the winds of change are felt even harder when new heroes release. The launch of OW2 included two new heroes in Junker Queen and Kiriko, and the game’s second season included another with the instantly-meta tank Ramattra. That’s three new heroes added to the world in just a few short months.
dotesports.com
VALORANT players flock to one role when picking agents at every single rank
In any team game, it’s important for everyone to have specific roles, often in the form of support or offense. In VALORANT, the current 20 agents are divided into four different roles—duelist, sentinel, initiator, and controller. Duelists come equipped with utility that allows them to be aggressive, enter...
dotesports.com
Valkyrie bug at ALGS Split One Playoffs almost prevents Moist Esports from reaching Finals
Moist Esports entered the 2023 ALGS Split One Playoffs seeded into Group A as a fan-favorite team with a chance to go all the way in the tournament. They exited with a fourteenth-place finish, earning them a spot into the Winner’s Bracket—however, a game-ending bug affected the team in game one, destroying all momentum they had previously built up.
dotesports.com
Game-breaking CS:GO bug hurts FURIA’s economy at IEM Katowice 2023
Imagine if you dropped a weapon for your teammate on CT spawn of Mirage and the gun simply disappeared out of thin air. That’s upsetting, right? Well, this game-breaking bug actually exists, and it happened during the FURIA versus BIG series at IEM Katowice 2023 Play-In stage yesterday, Feb. 1.
dotesports.com
League fans blast LCS for ‘unprofessional’ segment on Doublelift and TSM drama during broadcast
Before the second week of the 2023 LCS Spring Split ended, League of Legends fans were treated to a long-awaited match between 100 Thieves and TSM. It was an exciting game that would finally pit superstar AD carry Yiliang “Doublelift” Peng against his former organization, but before the match began, the broadcast honed in on the drama that led to his departure in what many believed to be an “unprofessional” and “tone-deaf” segment.
Comments / 0