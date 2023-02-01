ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AL.com

Former South Alabama coaches Joey Jones, Steve Campbell hired to Mississippi State support staff

Two former South Alabama head football coaches have been hired to off-field roles at Mississippi State, the school announced Friday. Joey Jones has joined Zach Arnett’s Bulldogs staff as director of player personnel, while Steve Campbell will be director of high school relations. Jones and Campbell were the first and second head football coaches in the history of the Jaguars’ program.
MOBILE, AL
OnlyInYourState

The Boat Ride To Big Daddy’s Grill In Alabama Is Almost As Fantastic As The Seafood

When it comes to restaurants here in Alabama, the journey getting there is sometimes as great as the food. There are several places to dine at in Alabama, including some that let you arrive by boat. One of these restaurants in particular is Big Daddy’s Grill. To learn more about this boat-friendly restaurant, which serves some of the best seafood in Alabama, take a look below.
FAIRHOPE, AL
WKRG News 5

Bands on the Beach 2023 lineup released

PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Bands on the Beach, a series featuring regional artists on Pensacola Beach, has announced its 2023 lineup. The concerts, provided and organized by the Santa Rosa Island Authority are scheduled to begin the first Tuesday in April and ends the last Tuesday in October. Below is the schedule for this […]
PENSACOLA BEACH, FL
OBA

Gulf Shores looking to build multi-purpose facility at Sportsplex

Building would serve sports tourism needs, plus local sports and events. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is looking to spend $6 million for a new 38,000-square-foot building at the city’s Sportsplex for sports and community events. It could accommodate several courts for volleyball, basketball or pickleball and an onsite café is planned as well.
GULF SHORES, AL
Alabama Now

Alabama city celebrates opening of ALDI HQ and distribution center that will serve 8 million customers across Gulf South

ALDI unveiled its completed regional headquarters and distribution center Tuesday in Loxley, which will ultimately serve as many as 100 stores across the Gulf Coast. As one of America’s fastest growing grocers, ALDI is committed to bringing fresh, award-winning groceries and products at an affordable price to consumers from coast to coast, and the Loxley distribution center will support this commitment.
LOXLEY, AL
WKRG News 5

Downtown Fairhope clock to be fixed by local watchmaker

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG)– Right through the Brenny’s Jewelry Company’s door sits Luis Valencia, a Rolex-certified watchmaker who makes and fixes watches all day. With the famous Fairhope clock being broken, Valencia knew he wanted to fix it. “I had a store in Florida for 30 years almost and I have donated the clock for that […]
FAIRHOPE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

New hot bar at Bar-B-Quing With My Honey

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey stopped by Bar-B-Quing With My Honey in Mobile for lunch. You can check out their new hot bar (on select days) as well as their bar and outdoor patio. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information. Bar-B-Quing With My Honey. Cuisines. BBQ American...
MOBILE, AL
mobilebaymag.com

4 Local Dishes To Try This Month

“After over 17 years, La Cocina is still my favorite ‘hole in the wall,’ serving the most authentic Mexican cuisine in Mobile. The fajita-style quesadilla never disappoints. A fried tortilla is packed with grilled green peppers, mushrooms, onions, lean steak, cheese and a fresh “salad” to top it off. The outstanding service always guarantees a great evening out. En caso de que te lo estés preguntando, también tienen las mejores margaritas heladas de la ciudad.” – Allison Streeter, Principal, Council Traditional School, Mobile County School System.
MOBILE, AL
WALA-TV FOX10

Multiple parades set to roll Saturday

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The party continues Saturday as more Mardi Gras parades roll through downtown Mobile. The Bayport Parading Society starts 2 p.m., followed by the Mystic D.J Riders. The the Pharoahs roll at 6:30 p.m, followed by Conde Explorers. Be on the lookout for the FOX10 float during...
MOBILE, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy