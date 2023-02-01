Read full article on original website
Blue box with baby's ashes washes ashore after botched burial at seaTracey FollyDaphne, AL
In 2012, a 14-year-old girl went to visit her father. She hasn't been seen since. Where is Brittany Robinson?Fatim HemrajMobile, AL
An Alabama Man Found a Blue Box on the Shore in Daphne. He Thought it was a Tacklebox. Inside, he Finds Human Baby AshesZack LoveDaphne, AL
USPS Temporarily Suspends Service in Parts of AlabamaBryan DijkhuizenMobile, AL
Former South Alabama coaches Joey Jones, Steve Campbell hired to Mississippi State support staff
Two former South Alabama head football coaches have been hired to off-field roles at Mississippi State, the school announced Friday. Joey Jones has joined Zach Arnett’s Bulldogs staff as director of player personnel, while Steve Campbell will be director of high school relations. Jones and Campbell were the first and second head football coaches in the history of the Jaguars’ program.
Watch Labaron Philon, 2024 guard, commit to Auburn, calls decision ‘easy’
Labaron Philon, the four-star guard from Mobile’s Baker High School, committed Friday to Auburn and coach Bruce Pearl, calling it an easy decision, during a press conference in front of the student body at the school. Philon said his decision was made a couple of weeks ago. Still, he...
Senior Bowl’s Nelly concert caps big kick-off to Mardi Gras in Mobile
No, it was not hot out therre. Not by a long shot. Nonetheless rapper Nelly capped off an exceptional opening night to Mobile’s Mardi Gras season, as the Reese’s Senior Bowl amplified the festivities of 2023′s first downtown Carnival parade on Friday. The case might be made...
tdalabamamag.com
Gulf Shores RB Joseph Gardner IV accepts preferred walk on offer from Alabama
Joseph Gardner IV accepted a preferred walk-on offer from Alabama Wednesday. Gardner IV is a 5-foot-10, 187-pound running back and safety out of Gulf Shores High School in Gulf Shores, Alabama. The 2023 recruit had 931 rushing yards, 19 touchdowns on 157 carries as a senior. He also caught 9...
Get ready for some fun: Topgolf announces third Alabama location under construction
Topgolf announced this week that construction efforts are underway in Mobile, Alabama, to bring its family-friendly technology-enabled experience to the city. The venue, which will be located near the intersection of I-65 and Government Boulevard in the McGowan Park Shopping Center, will be the third to serve the state of Alabama and is expected to open in late 2023.
Councilman arrest, new TopGolf, Wood Jr.’s big gig: Down in Alabama
A Huntsville City Councilman was arrested on shoplifting charges at a Walmart. Construction has begun on a TopGolf facility in Mobile. Comedian Roy Wood Jr., who grew up in Birmingham, will be the featured entertainer for this year’s White House Correspondents’ Dinner. The “Down in Alabama” podcast is...
New superintendent named for Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Mobile
MOBILE, Ala. (WKRG) — Chad Barwick has been selected as the next Superintendent/Director of Catholic Education for Catholic schools of the Archdiocese of Mobile, according to a release. Barwick has been Head of School at Archbishop Hannah High School since July 2020, and served as the president of St. Pius X in Atlanta from 2016 […]
Beloved Maine lobster food truck expanding to Alabama coast region, company says
Food truck fanatics in the Birmingham area are likely already familiar with the Cousins Maine Lobster brand. The leading lobster food truck brand announced last week its plans to bring Maine lobster rolls to foodies in the Mobile, Alabama, to Pensacola, Florida corridor. Cousins Maine Lobster will hold a grand...
Wawa is coming to Alabama. Here’s where the first Mobile and Baldwin stores will open
A goose mascot wearing Mardi Gras beads and leading a second line of elected officials through the foyer of the Mobile Chamber can only mean one thing: Wawa has landed in southwest Alabama, and lots of people are very happy about it. Executives with the convenience store chain, an East...
Gulf Shores one of America’s ‘deadliest’ beaches: Report
Florida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
OnlyInYourState
The Boat Ride To Big Daddy’s Grill In Alabama Is Almost As Fantastic As The Seafood
When it comes to restaurants here in Alabama, the journey getting there is sometimes as great as the food. There are several places to dine at in Alabama, including some that let you arrive by boat. One of these restaurants in particular is Big Daddy’s Grill. To learn more about this boat-friendly restaurant, which serves some of the best seafood in Alabama, take a look below.
For pasta lovers, this Alabama ristorante’s menu is the stuff of dreams
Menu envy, or order envy as it’s sometimes known, is a real thing: The food hits the table and you know you should have ordered what your friend ordered. But the opposite feeling has to exist, too. Sometimes you’re the one smiling, as fellow diners sadly compare their plate to yours.
Bands on the Beach 2023 lineup released
PENSACOLA BEACH, Fla. (WKRG) — Bands on the Beach, a series featuring regional artists on Pensacola Beach, has announced its 2023 lineup. The concerts, provided and organized by the Santa Rosa Island Authority are scheduled to begin the first Tuesday in April and ends the last Tuesday in October. Below is the schedule for this […]
Gulf Shores looking to build multi-purpose facility at Sportsplex
Building would serve sports tourism needs, plus local sports and events. Gulf Shores, Ala. – (OBA) – Gulf Shores is looking to spend $6 million for a new 38,000-square-foot building at the city’s Sportsplex for sports and community events. It could accommodate several courts for volleyball, basketball or pickleball and an onsite café is planned as well.
Alabama city celebrates opening of ALDI HQ and distribution center that will serve 8 million customers across Gulf South
ALDI unveiled its completed regional headquarters and distribution center Tuesday in Loxley, which will ultimately serve as many as 100 stores across the Gulf Coast. As one of America’s fastest growing grocers, ALDI is committed to bringing fresh, award-winning groceries and products at an affordable price to consumers from coast to coast, and the Loxley distribution center will support this commitment.
Downtown Fairhope clock to be fixed by local watchmaker
FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG)– Right through the Brenny’s Jewelry Company’s door sits Luis Valencia, a Rolex-certified watchmaker who makes and fixes watches all day. With the famous Fairhope clock being broken, Valencia knew he wanted to fix it. “I had a store in Florida for 30 years almost and I have donated the clock for that […]
WALA-TV FOX10
New hot bar at Bar-B-Quing With My Honey
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Chelsey stopped by Bar-B-Quing With My Honey in Mobile for lunch. You can check out their new hot bar (on select days) as well as their bar and outdoor patio. Visit their website or Facebook page for more information. Bar-B-Quing With My Honey. Cuisines. BBQ American...
Movie shot in Baldwin, Mobile Counties set to be released this month
BALDWIN COUNTY, Ala. (WKRG) – Special screenings of a movie filmed on the Alabama Gulf Coast are already receiving positive reviews in Silverhill and in Pensacola this week. “This is really key for Mobile and Baldwin County area location owners, crew, vendors that worked on the film to be able to see it before its […]
mobilebaymag.com
4 Local Dishes To Try This Month
“After over 17 years, La Cocina is still my favorite ‘hole in the wall,’ serving the most authentic Mexican cuisine in Mobile. The fajita-style quesadilla never disappoints. A fried tortilla is packed with grilled green peppers, mushrooms, onions, lean steak, cheese and a fresh “salad” to top it off. The outstanding service always guarantees a great evening out. En caso de que te lo estés preguntando, también tienen las mejores margaritas heladas de la ciudad.” – Allison Streeter, Principal, Council Traditional School, Mobile County School System.
WALA-TV FOX10
Multiple parades set to roll Saturday
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - The party continues Saturday as more Mardi Gras parades roll through downtown Mobile. The Bayport Parading Society starts 2 p.m., followed by the Mystic D.J Riders. The the Pharoahs roll at 6:30 p.m, followed by Conde Explorers. Be on the lookout for the FOX10 float during...
